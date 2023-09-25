Wisdom From 3 CEOs Who Consider The “Hustle” As A Form of Self-Care

—

The concept of the word “hustle” has taken on a life of its own in recent years. For many, hustling means working non-stop, grinding all hours of the day, and neglecting self-care. However, some successful CEOs view “hustle” differently – as a form of self-care that brings energy, purpose, and fulfillment. We will explore the wisdom around this topic from 3 insightful CEOs.

Christopher Murray

Christopher Murray is the President of Sales at Coastal Kapital LLC , a leading financial service provider in commercial equipment and asset-based lending. With several years of diverse experience across industries like electrical work, property management, and finance, Chris brings a wealth of knowledge to his role. However, his view on hustling stems from a personal philosophy.

Murray doesn’t just see the hustle as a relentless chase; for him, it’s a methodical approach to balance and self-improvement. For Murray, weaving the hustle into daily life is a ten-step ballet. Beginning with specific, measurable, and time-bound goals, he underscores the importance of organization and prioritization. Leveraging productivity techniques like the Pomodoro Technique, Murray focuses on growth, motivation, and relentless action. Yet, he reminds us that prioritizing self-care is crucial amid the hustle. After all, the journey to our aspirations requires both ambition and well-being.

Mat Smith

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Then there’s Mat Smith, a titan in home improvement advertising. He is the founder and CEO of Mat Smith Consulting , which takes his passion for hustle even further. His consulting firm helps home improvement companies excel at lead generation and sales through paid advertising.

His advertising system has generated a staggering $600 million in just four years. For Smith, hustle isn’t just about hard work—it’s an intrinsic part of his self-care regimen. In his view, the modern world often settles for the minimum, seeking solace in fleeting comforts. Smith, however, posits a different approach.

To him, hustle is the antidote to complacency. “Champions hustle 10 times harder than their rivals,” he asserts. Smith believes in going all in, taking risks, and playing to win, underlining that greatness is reserved for those willing to embrace the hustle and leave no room for mediocrity.

Mitch Sapoff

Mitch Sapoff’s meteoric rise began in remote sales, and by age 22, he was setting sales records for top-tier online coaches. As the CEO of the RapidCloser program , Sapoff brings a fresh perspective to the table.

For Sapoff, self-care through hustle means achieving mastery. In an age of distractions, he emphasizes the power of singular focus. It’s not about spreading yourself thin but about honing one’s skill with a laser-like intensity. Sapoff contends that when one couples this journey with mental and physical training, the result is nothing short of invincibility.

Mitch emphasizes applying this focused hustle intelligently. “Exercise that skill with jobs, internships, and businesses. Get close to mastery before expecting business success.” He summarizes, “The journey and the purpose will keep you healthy and sane. Consistent training for your mind and body makes you unstoppable.”

The age-old adage states that it’s not about the destination but the journey. For these three CEOs, that journey is characterized by a disciplined hustle that serves as a pathway to success and a form of self-care. Their stories are a testament to the fact that with the right mindset and commitment, one can merge the world of relentless pursuit with that of personal well-being.

—

This content is brought to you by Noen Noah

Photos provided by the author.