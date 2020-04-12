Am I Relieved Religion Is Not as Important as It Used to Be?

Am I relieved religion is not important as it used to be? We can’t honestly say that religion is less important than it used to be to every person on Earth. It is not. Some existential ennui may exist in western culture–perhaps because of shame or the travesty brought in the name of religion over the centuries—but it will always be important to recognize the power of multigenerational ideals such as religion to overcome less organized groups of people.

Was religion important to the staff of Charlie Hebdo on that day in January, 2015, when religious zealots elevated the consciousness of 12 of their staff? In context for this article, let’s recognize it for what it is—that religion is very important to some people. Let’s not play semantics and call it terrorism.

As a man in the 21st century, it becomes my mission to stand for something; for liberty, for society, for justice–to become a Social Justice Warrior! In the secular sense, this means that I create methods of exchange of ideas that serve to benefit others, at least as much as I benefit from the input of others. And it means I can justify my role in a society that reciprocates the same. Reciprocal “good” becomes a very scary thing, when it is religion that often provides some common idea of what “good” really is. Your idea of “good” frightens the hell out of me, most likely.

What values would someone fight for, die for or kill for that do not follow religious nature? This also scares me. People have bad ideas, sometimes, and truly believe that their bad ideas are good. Some people might believe that cannibalism is “good” and “right”, having developed some idea that transfer of energy exists in cannibalism, and that to not eat the flesh of dead people is a waste of human energy, and may even construct laws stating that to not eat the dead is a criminal offense!

Or worse…

For me, it might be the fear that we begin to adopt a new wave of Marxism, or its cousin Fascism. How many millions of lives were cruelly suffered out of existence under communism in the 20th century? Let us combine that with human loss under Fascism and tally the score against loss through religion. It may be equal in body count, but there is something else.

There exists another problem.

The problem is that the ideals found in Marxism and Fascism have no positive long-lasting effect for culture to prosper upon. Religion has spurred concentrated powers of art, science, and medicine over the centuries and has provided structure for which to raise families with some sort of logical “goodness”. Religion has staying power.

In the year 50 BCE a book was written by a man known as Lucretius. A poem, actually, called On the Nature of Things. Lucretius denounced religion as all a sham, and even introduces concepts of atomic physics and thermodynamics. This book is reported to have been Thomas Jefferson’s favorite book.

So, is religion less important, now, than it was to Lucretius, 50 years before the birth of Jesus Christ? I would argue that religion is equally unimportant to some people, now, as it was to Lucretius, then, having caused him to write one of the most important manuscripts in history, rebuking religion.

Religion is as unimportant today as it ever has been.

—

