Body Positive Dads Show Off Their Dad Bods

How to have a dad bod: Step 1. Be a Dad. Step 2. Have a body.
Host and comedian Rose Surnow asked dads to tell her about the challenges of being a father and what lessons they learned along the way. Oh, and we also asked them to show us their awesome dad bods 😉
Transcript Provided by YouTube:
00:00
– Would you say that you’re a DILF, Eric?
00:01
– A what?
00:02
– I have no idea what a DILF is.
00:04
– A dad I’d like to .
00:05
– Don’t know about that.
00:07
– Hi, I’m Rose Surnow, and this is Inside Intimacy.
00:10
Today’s topic is the big D: dads.
00:17
♪ Sexy ♪
00:18
– Me and my wife always joke so much
00:20
that she’s the one that’s been pregnant twice
00:22
and I’m the one that got chubby.
00:23
– Would you say that you have dad bod?
00:24
– I don’t think so.
00:26
What’s dad bod?
00:26
Like belly and cargo shorts?
00:28
– Yeah. – No.
00:29
That’s really good.
00:30
That is a flat tummy. – I can’t hold it.
00:32
– Wait Carlos, you have a good bod.
00:33
What’s your ab, stomach situation?
00:36
– I do have them.
00:37
– Do you have abs?
00:38
– Yeah, somewhere.
00:39
– Can we see ’em?
00:41
– No! – All the dads have shown us.
00:43
– I got married, I had kids, and I realized, hey,
00:45
I have everything I need, I can let it go at this point.
00:48
– I’m not sleeping, and I’ve got this little guy
00:50
who just shits and throws up on me all day.
00:53
– You’re like, I don’t need to be ripped
00:55
for not having sex and sleeping one hour a night.
00:58
– Yeah, yeah.
00:58
– You don’t care what your body is like
00:59
when you’re taking care of the kids.
01:00
That’s the nice part about it.
01:02
– Well I’m in the process of– – What’s this?
01:03
Okay, this is not a dad bod. – Okay.
01:05
– That is a good tum.
01:06
– Well, thank you.
01:07
– Let’s go, let’s do it.
01:08
One, two, three.
01:10
– I have fat years and skinny years.
01:12
And I just tend to go up and down,
01:14
and I think I’ve had more fat years
01:15
since having kids than I did before.
01:16
– Why do people get fat after kids?
01:18
– Not enough time to eat well,
01:19
running around, cheeseburger this, ice cream cone that.
01:23
– When I have kids it’s gonna be like,
01:24
salad with no dressing only.
01:26
Mama needs to stay hot.
01:28
– Call us in 10 years.
01:29
– Did you ever do things that embarrassed your kids?
01:31
Were they were like, ugh, dad?
01:32
– That’s how I control them.
01:33
Don’t hit ’em, don’t be pissed at ’em.
01:37
I used to tell my kids, I’m gonna sing
01:39
in your class tomorrow morning if you don’t stop.
01:42
– In a lot of ways, it’s like being in the military again.
01:45
Very little sleep, high pressure, demands.
01:47
– What’s harder, the military or being a dad?
01:49
– Being a dad.
01:50
I wasn’t in the military for 18 years,
01:51
but I will be a dad for the rest of my life.
01:53
– Now that you’re a dad, does it
01:54
make you rethink your childhood and stuff?
01:56
And how hard we are on parents?
01:58
– Oh, totally.
01:59
– So my dad was never really very
02:01
huggy-feely with my brother or I,
02:03
so I try to make it a point to, especially with my son, to,
02:08
if we’re just standing around,
02:09
I put my arm around him or show some kind of affection.
02:12
– That’s so sweet, ah!
02:14
– My dad taught me the kind of dad I didn’t want to be.
02:16
I guess you could say he was my reverse inspiration.
02:19
– Aw, man, I used to get so mad at him,
02:21
and just tell him that I was gonna
02:23
put him in a old folks home once I turn 18.
02:26
– I remember thinking, I can’t wait to have my own kids
02:28
so that I can play with him every day and not ignore him.
02:31
– I love that.
02:32
I think, actually, a big part of parenthood
02:33
is healing your own childhood wounds, honestly.
02:35
– Amen.
02:36
– So I’ve worked with incarcerated youth for a long time,
02:39
and the common denominator in all their lives
02:41
was the absence of a father, of a present father.
02:45
And I wanna encourage everyone, all you dads out there,
02:49
to love your children.
02:50
It’s so important in their lives,
02:52
and if you can really be present in their lives,
02:54
it will enrich your lives.
02:56
– Do you feel like you’ve
02:56
emotionally or spiritually changed at all?
02:58
– Emotionally, yes, ’cause he’s my world.
03:01
I’d do anything for him.
03:03
– What good qualities do you feel like
03:04
you’ve kind of gotten through being a father?
03:08
– It’s helped me work on my patience.
03:12
– What did you used to care about
03:12
that you could give a shit about now
03:14
– I used to be like, oh, where’s
03:15
the place to go for dinner?
03:17
And I’m like, let’s go to fucking Macaroni Grill.
03:19
– That’s five-thirty.
03:20
– Yeah, is there an Applebee’s around?
03:22
– Dance party, dance party.
03:24
– Well, before I was a dad I was a whore.
03:26
– Are you still whoring around or are you okay?
03:29
– No, no, I’m just riding my bike.
03:32
– Is the most action you’re getting is on the bike?
03:34
– Yeah, that seat, I love it.
03:37
– What is your favorite thing about being a father?
03:39
– Just the excitement that
03:40
the children have when they see you.
03:42
– I think getting home from work and just hearing Dada.
03:48
– Waking up in the morning and seeing him,
03:50
and he has a smile on his face.
03:52
That usually brings me joy.
03:54
– He plays the drums like his old man,
03:56
and he’s a little obsessed.
03:57
Do you like to play the drums?
04:00
Are you shy?
04:00
– Is it hard having a very beautiful daughter?
04:02
She’s very pretty.
04:04
– No, she’s been a treasure all of her life.
04:07
The best thing that happened to me in my life,
04:09
and on this world, in this world,
04:10
she’s the best thing that ever happened to me, really.
04:12
– Is there anything you would want
04:13
to tell your dad on Father’s Day?
04:15
– Yeah, Pop, I love you, and I’m sorry
04:18
for all the harsh shit that I put you through.
04:20
– Thanks for looking after my brother and I,
04:23
supporting us, being a good role model,
04:26
being great to my mom.
04:27
– I love you dad, and you were a great father
04:30
and taught me a lot and set a really good example.
04:34
– Oh, I’d just say thanks for being the greatest dad.
04:37
He did everything right.
04:38
Even though I saw things I will
04:40
want to do better, potentially,
04:41
he did the best he possibly could and he did it perfectly.
04:51
– Would you show us your belly?
04:53
So we can see if you have dad bod?
04:54
– It’s kind of buried.
04:55
It’s all under everything.
04:57
– I don’t think you have dad bod,
04:58
I think you have awesome bod.
05:00
– Yeah. – Greg,
05:01
you’re America’s sweetheart, we love you.
05:03
– All right.
05:04
Bye-bye. – Take care.
05:05
You’re the best.
05:06
♪ SoulPancake ♪
05:07
♪ Subscribe ♪
