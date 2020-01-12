Body Positive Dads Show Off Their Dad Bods

—

How to have a dad bod: Step 1. Be a Dad. Step 2. Have a body.

Host and comedian Rose Surnow asked dads to tell her about the challenges of being a father and what lessons they learned along the way. Oh, and we also asked them to show us their awesome dad bods 😉

– Would you say that you’re a DILF, Eric?

– A what?

– I have no idea what a DILF is.

– A dad I’d like to .

– Don’t know about that.

– Hi, I’m Rose Surnow, and this is Inside Intimacy.

Today’s topic is the big D: dads.

♪ Sexy ♪

– Me and my wife always joke so much

that she’s the one that’s been pregnant twice

and I’m the one that got chubby.

– Would you say that you have dad bod?

– I don’t think so.

What’s dad bod?

Like belly and cargo shorts?

– Yeah. – No.

That’s really good.

That is a flat tummy. – I can’t hold it.

– Wait Carlos, you have a good bod.

What’s your ab, stomach situation?

– I do have them.

– Do you have abs?

– Yeah, somewhere.

– Can we see ’em?

– No! – All the dads have shown us.

– I got married, I had kids, and I realized, hey,

I have everything I need, I can let it go at this point.

– I’m not sleeping, and I’ve got this little guy

who just shits and throws up on me all day.

– You’re like, I don’t need to be ripped

for not having sex and sleeping one hour a night.

– Yeah, yeah.

– You don’t care what your body is like

when you’re taking care of the kids.

That’s the nice part about it.

– Well I’m in the process of– – What’s this?

Okay, this is not a dad bod. – Okay.

– That is a good tum.

– Well, thank you.

– Let’s go, let’s do it.

One, two, three.

– I have fat years and skinny years.

And I just tend to go up and down,

and I think I’ve had more fat years

since having kids than I did before.

– Why do people get fat after kids?

– Not enough time to eat well,

running around, cheeseburger this, ice cream cone that.

– When I have kids it’s gonna be like,

salad with no dressing only.

Mama needs to stay hot.

– Call us in 10 years.

– Did you ever do things that embarrassed your kids?

Were they were like, ugh, dad?

– That’s how I control them.

Don’t hit ’em, don’t be pissed at ’em.

I used to tell my kids, I’m gonna sing

in your class tomorrow morning if you don’t stop.

– In a lot of ways, it’s like being in the military again.

Very little sleep, high pressure, demands.

– What’s harder, the military or being a dad?

– Being a dad.

I wasn’t in the military for 18 years,

but I will be a dad for the rest of my life.

– Now that you’re a dad, does it

make you rethink your childhood and stuff?

And how hard we are on parents?

– Oh, totally.

– So my dad was never really very

huggy-feely with my brother or I,

so I try to make it a point to, especially with my son, to,

if we’re just standing around,

I put my arm around him or show some kind of affection.

– That’s so sweet, ah!

– My dad taught me the kind of dad I didn’t want to be.

I guess you could say he was my reverse inspiration.

– Aw, man, I used to get so mad at him,

and just tell him that I was gonna

put him in a old folks home once I turn 18.

– I remember thinking, I can’t wait to have my own kids

so that I can play with him every day and not ignore him.

– I love that.

I think, actually, a big part of parenthood

is healing your own childhood wounds, honestly.

– Amen.

– So I’ve worked with incarcerated youth for a long time,

and the common denominator in all their lives

was the absence of a father, of a present father.

And I wanna encourage everyone, all you dads out there,

to love your children.

It’s so important in their lives,

and if you can really be present in their lives,

it will enrich your lives.

– Do you feel like you’ve

emotionally or spiritually changed at all?

– Emotionally, yes, ’cause he’s my world.

I’d do anything for him.

– What good qualities do you feel like

you’ve kind of gotten through being a father?

– It’s helped me work on my patience.

– What did you used to care about

that you could give a shit about now

– I used to be like, oh, where’s

the place to go for dinner?

And I’m like, let’s go to fucking Macaroni Grill.

– That’s five-thirty.

– Yeah, is there an Applebee’s around?

– Dance party, dance party.

– Well, before I was a dad I was a whore.

– Are you still whoring around or are you okay?

– No, no, I’m just riding my bike.

– Is the most action you’re getting is on the bike?

– Yeah, that seat, I love it.

– What is your favorite thing about being a father?

– Just the excitement that

the children have when they see you.

– I think getting home from work and just hearing Dada.

– Waking up in the morning and seeing him,

and he has a smile on his face.

That usually brings me joy.

– He plays the drums like his old man,

and he’s a little obsessed.

Do you like to play the drums?

Are you shy?

– Is it hard having a very beautiful daughter?

She’s very pretty.

– No, she’s been a treasure all of her life.

The best thing that happened to me in my life,

and on this world, in this world,

she’s the best thing that ever happened to me, really.

– Is there anything you would want

to tell your dad on Father’s Day?

– Yeah, Pop, I love you, and I’m sorry

for all the harsh shit that I put you through.

– Thanks for looking after my brother and I,

supporting us, being a good role model,

being great to my mom.

– I love you dad, and you were a great father

and taught me a lot and set a really good example.

– Oh, I’d just say thanks for being the greatest dad.

He did everything right.

Even though I saw things I will

want to do better, potentially,

he did the best he possibly could and he did it perfectly.

– Would you show us your belly?

So we can see if you have dad bod?

– It’s kind of buried.

It’s all under everything.

– I don’t think you have dad bod,

I think you have awesome bod.

– Yeah. – Greg,

you’re America’s sweetheart, we love you.

– All right.

Bye-bye. – Take care.

You’re the best.

