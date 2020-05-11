Bridging the Gap Between Historians and the Public

—

Active history is proud to present a video each week from New Directions in Active History. The conference took place at Huron University College on October 2-4, 2015 and brought together scholars, students, professionals and community members to discuss a wide range of topics pertaining to active history.

This week, Christopher Moore, a member of our opening plenary round table at the New Directions in Active History Conference, discusses what he feels active history means, and how it is applicable to bridge gaps within the profession of history as well as historians and the public. Moore lays out his perspective on how this can be accomplished through historical blogs and social media that engage with Public Policy.

Transcript

good evening I’m Christopher Morpher

those who came in late the topic we had

today was New Directions in active

history and when Tom first floated that

topic to me a while ago um I wasn’t

immediately bursting with a flame with

answers because actually I was kind of

satisfied with what I was getting from

active history I think it’s a Freddy

terrific website I look at it regularly

I link to it frequently the fact that

there is practically every day they have

scholars thinking about broadly public

policy issues or other kind of issues

and they put them out there for us so

regularly and so so easily available to

us that’s a pretty terrific thing that

was a that was about the substance of my

thoughts about active history before Tom

asked me to start thinking about it a

little bit further but I do think I’m

growing attached not only to the blog

but to the term active history I was

talking to the public history students

here in the public History Program at I

at Western across street yesterday and

raised the idea that I sometimes come

across that we sort of say well there

are there are academic historians and

there are there are public historians or

work in museums and historic sites and

I’m just a freelance writer I’m not sure

I really fit in those categories I

sometimes joke that maybe I’m a private

historian and but this kind of slicing

and dicing of academics and public and

private or and even the kind of

diversity that we have in the room here

the kind of people that have come the

fields that are people are in or or the

presentation that Keith gave us and

Wendy gave us and what I would do if I

talked about my process were we’re

coming from very different backgrounds

we do very different kinds of history

and I’m wondering if active history is

maybe a pretty good portmanteau word for

for for bridging those kind of

differences I certainly think there is a

field of I don’t know if pure history is

quite the right word for it but there is

certainly a a place for pure

unadulterated academic scholarship just

kick ass new

knowledge about history done in

dissertations and articles it is for a

small limited audience of fellow

historians and maybe active history is a

useful word for when those people are

trying to reach out to other audiences

or when people are doing what is these

days being defined as public history

when they’re doing community engaged

history I think maybe whenever we take

whatever kind of work we’re doing and

pitch it out to a to other audiences to

audiences who aren’t full-time

historians who I think we’re close to

active history because i think that the

kind of history i’ve practiced over the

years i kind of history i really value

is is one that recognizes that actually

as i said yesterday that that history is

a is a cultural sense as well as a

profession and a skill and something

that goes on in classrooms i think i

think as citizens we should cultivate a

sense of history in the same way we

sense cultivate a sense of music or

astronomy or athletics or whatever the

fields are of a well-rounded cultured

person I think I sense an appreciative

appreciation of history is is part of

that and I kind of am beginning to like

active history as when you engage with

history on that kind of level beyond

your our narrow or technical specialties

whatever they are then I think we’re

beginning to do something that that may

be active history is a pretty good word

for beyond that I think as I said active

history is a blog and when I heard Keith

and Jim and some of the other people who

were in at the beginning of active

history a number of years ago thinking

that we need to reconsider what active

history could be and what it might be I

began to realize that part of the reason

I asked me to be on the panel is in fact

that mine was the only blog they knew

about when they decided to start there

with a few years ago and I must admit I

have never had a substantial theoretical

basis for my blog I started it because

it amused me and I frankly it I don’t

have a very much more substantial a

program behind it even now but a few

things I began to think about about the

blog that is active history and I think

of the things I’ve noticed from my own

blog and the blog’s that I read

historical blogs I mean um I think maybe

there’s a problem that have active

history is trying to be a blog in which

those of us with historical knowledge

and historical skills and historical

ideas try to engage with public policy

issues which is a pretty good definition

of what that website has tried to do I

think we run up against the reality the

blogs tend to be narrowcasting I think

that to the extent that I know the

audience that comes to my blog and I

only do in a very informal kind of way

it’s it’s people who already take an

interest in my work or take an interest

in history I do write things about

public policy now and then on the blog

and elsewhere and I do know some

journalists and some politicians and

people who are more professionally

engaged with public policy but I find

those people don’t generally they’re not

I don’t find that they’re aware of stuff

i put on my blog because they really

don’t go to history blogs very much

their public policy people and I wonder

if maybe with that kind of narrow

casting reality that most history blogs

are read by people who are already

interested in history rather than people

are interested in public policy that

there’s a problem there that we’re still

just talking to ourselves even though in

contributing to active history want to

reach out to people who are more engaged

with public policy issues we may have an

issue there and I’d be interested in

your feedback on that as contributors to

and and consumers of active history and

I wonder if there could be ways that the

brand I hate to say brand extension or

something to add to a project that

started with the kind of ideas that the

active history did but just I think it

was yesterday Sarah Carter had really a

terrific piece I’m sure many of you have

seen it about how Syrians have been old

stock Canadians on the prairies of

Saskatchewan for at least a hundred

years and he had some wonderful examples

of that and it occurred to me that you

know there’s a piece it was a nice piece

on the active history site cut down to

800 words or something

that would be a hell of a piece in

Maclean’s magazine or some other kind of

widely read place the occasion doo-wop

ads on the CBC News website on the

walrus magazine in those kind of places

i think sometimes there are pieces in

active history which which could thrive

in in other media and tom once said to

me that he’s always thought of active

history as being the the anti dominion

institute and but in fact you know the

people who started the Dominion

Institute were really good about making

those connections with the media i

actually once was those same people

after it merged with historic Akane to

me and asked me to write a piece because

they’d already made a deal with

Maclean’s magazine to fill a page on it

was actually to do with the 200th

birthday of Johnny McDonald but they

asked me if I would write it for them

they kind of they take anything about

Johnny McDonald Aegis needed filled in

and I wonder if if the I know it’s a lot

of work to put onto a number of

volunteers but would the magazines I’ve

mentioned or maisonneuve or this

magazine or other perhaps even web

magazines that have a kind of wider

audience if there’s a way to leverage

some of the active history content out

to out to other sites and other places I

think people say the blog in fact is

dying is a medium I don’t think it’s

quite there yet because there are a fair

number of people who are kind of

addicted to it but clearly twitter has

eaten into the blog reading there is

Instagram there is tumblr there’s a

whole lot of other ways you can you can

pitch out content and people do so I do

think it’s time to start thinking about

whether the blog can be leveraged into

into other audiences and whether active

history and the community that

contributes to active history can can

think about other medians and other

other ways to take the knowledge that

historians have about public policy and

take it out to beyond the blog you might

say that was the pitch I wanted to make

to VU to the audience here now we said

it was going to be a panel discussion

and we haven’t had much of the

discussion part of it but I’m sure some

of you have contributed to the active

history blog I’m sure some of

you were around in the founding of it

you’ve been consumers all you have ideas

I think it’s time we started getting

some of that coming back to to Keith

about his ideas about community

engagement as as as active history to

what wendy was saying about many of us

here are from that kind of historic site

museum public history kind of background

how that connects with the definition

public history I think we need to we

need the audience to start getting

active on this point if we have a few

more minutes and what what kind of

directions you’ve been thinking about

for for active history and I didn’t

think I want to moderate that maybe Jim

can take over the microphone and keep

that going man what do you say

you

you

Previously published on Activehistory.ca and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

