Engaging the Public at Living History Sites

Active history is proud to present a video each week from New Directions in Active History. The conference took place at Huron University College on October 2-4, 2015 and brought together scholars, students, professionals and community members to discuss a wide range of topics pertaining to active history.
This week, Wendy Rowney, Assistant General Manager at Black Creek Pioneer Village and a member of our opening plenary roundtable, suggests ways to make the learning of history engaging for the public. Rowney shares insight from 2014 research in which she and a colleague investigated what attracted visitors to museums and what encouraged them to return. Rowney offers six suggestions to meaningfully engage the public at living history sites.
Transcript
right so thank you very much for having
me here today I’m delighted to be here
not only because I I believe very much
in engaging history and in inactive
history but here on is where I did my
undergraduate degree and it’s a very odd
feeling being in this room the last time
I ever can remember being in this room
it was this floor was very sticky and
there was a lot of beer my name is Wendy
Ronnie on am assistant general manager
at Black Creek Pioneer Village and I’ve
spent most of the last two decades
trying to figure out or figuring out I
hope I’m working on figuring out how it
is that we make history engaging for a
general audience how do we engage people
in learning so i’m going to talk less
about how do we engage people in the
creation of history and more about how
do we make the learning of history
engaging when as the panelists we began
speaking about this the question that
was posed to us initially was why should
history be engaging and I thought you
know what I work on every day what I try
to figure out is how can history be
engaging as a public historian and a
museum educator as I said I’ve spent
much of the past 20 years figuring out
what draws people to learn about history
how do I interest people ranging from
preschoolers to older adults in history
how do I create programs that engage
their minds and hold their interest and
motivate them to return and that
motivation to return is very important
to me as a public historian because Adam
knees as an added as a museum our
numbers count every year we have to
report how many families how many school
children how many volunteers how many
members come through our doors and it
matters that 50,000 schoolchildren and
seventy thousand families learned
history at our Museum last year it
matters that people gave us 60 500 hours
of volunteer time and then and another
fifteen thousand or so chose to use our
site as a wedding and business
destination so these are factors among
others that are necessary for us when
we’re
applying for our major museum operating
grants we have to demonstrate that the
public finds us engaging or we lose the
funding that we require so for the past
20 years I’ve been working at Black
Creek as I said and those of you who
grew up in Toronto probably went there
almost everybody goes there when they’re
in grade 3 when I tell people where I
work after they say things like that
must be so relaxing there yeah uh-huh um
you know a lot of them like a
disproportionate number of people will
say I went there when I was in grade
school yeah and I see people nodding
here we go I went there when I was in
grade school and I wore a costume and I
made a spoon and I think to myself you
know what whatever it was that they
learned and whatever they’ve gone on to
and to do in their lives that’s
demonstrating that history was engaging
for them at that moment that it has
stayed with them so strongly that they
this is the thing that they have to tell
me about the place where I work so
before there was black creek there was
dl pioneer park and it opened in 1956 in
an 1809 barn located pretty much across
the street from where Black Creek is
right now and it was an exhibit based
History Museum and hundreds of thousands
of people went through its doors in it’s
about first four years of operation
that’s an astonishing number of people
in 1950 between 1956 and 1960 and what
was engaging them were exhibits about
spinning and maple syrup making and
sidesaddles and beehives it was so
successful that it led to the purchase
of a neighboring farm and the decision
to turn this into a living history
museum the Toronto region Conservation
Authority that owned the village they
moved a number of buildings historic
buildings from the neighboring areas
there and open the doors as a museum in
1960 they continue to move buildings
there for the next about 20 years or so
and it’s meant to show what a crossroads
community looked like in
in the middle of the 19th century as I
mentioned Black Creek is what is called
a living history museum and as many of
you probably know essentially what a
living history museum needs to have in
order to operate as an educational
mandate a collection of some kind and to
have your artifacts arranged in period
room settings sometimes you have people
who dress up who are called interpreters
or costumed educators but you don’t have
to sometimes you can do tours but you
don’t have to sometimes you do
demonstrations but you don’t have to so
it can really encompass a wide variety
of different types of museums historic
houses historic for its pioneer villages
that kind of thing and when this type of
museum began appearing in the mid 20th
century they were phenomenally popular
what mid-century visitors found engaging
what drew them by the hundreds of
thousands was demonstrations of period
crafts and trades what I often referred
to as how to history how to make a nail
how to make a quilt how to bake a cookie
and as far as I can tell the costumed
educators focused almost exclusively on
this they were talking about how to do
19th century crafts and trades and they
were showing people and what they were
doing at the time was incredibly
groundbreaking we don’t think that today
because we’ve all grown up in a world
where living history museums are all
over the place but they never they
weren’t they hadn’t been there they were
never around before that and most people
had never seen someone cook in a brick
bake oven or demonstrate how to make a
broom or pierce a tin Lantern and
demonstrating these trades and crafts in
period rooms in period costumes was a
revolutionary way of teaching and people
found it very engaging for several
decades around the middle of the 1990s
incidentally precisely when I started my
career in living history they started to
be a decline across the across the
country across the continent really in
the number of people that were going to
living history museums and for about a
decade before this musial adjusts have
been talking a lot about there were
problems with living history and we
needed to add in the
you know they’d say things like the
grime and the slime needed to talk about
class we needed to talk about race we
needed to talk about gender needed a
real reexamination of the buildings that
people were putting into living history
museums and what’s kind of stories they
were being used to tell and most public
historians agreed that we needed to move
away from how to history now what they
came up with was a way to introduce
social history and historical context
and they did this a lot and I’ve done it
myself a lot through sort of a hybrid of
drama and programming so you have
recreations of funerals recreations of
weddings this kind of thing but
generally speaking underlying this
system there’s still one of
demonstration and watching these types
of programs were engaging I believe
because they’re very immersive and that
visitors really feel or felt like they
were traveling back in time when they
were attending this wedding or funeral
or baseball game or dance or whatever it
happened to be there action based but
the activity was usually it was a means
to an end so you didn’t just talk about
oops there we are sorry you didn’t just
talk about cricket or just play cricket
you or baseball or have a dance or
whatever it was you’re talking about you
use these as a portal or a doorway to
talk about broader historical topics so
for example if you’re demonstrating
butter-churning you know i can put i can
demonstrate butter-churning for you i
could make better at a turn but i’m not
quite sure i don’t know exactly what
you’re going to take away from that in
terms of a broader historical ideas so
usually you would use that as a means to
start talking about gender rural versus
urban history at the time period foods
what people were eating a whole host of
topics you know it’s very common in some
circles for people to look at living
history and think that what it is is a
dumbing down of history and obviously
you cannot make arguments that are as
complex as you can if you’re writing a
book or an article or something like
that but that’s not what people are
looking for it takes several hours
usually or days to read a book
and no one not even the most
enthusiastic wants to listen to an
interpreter or read an exhibit panel for
hours at a time so you have to be able
to distill what it is that you’re
talking about you have to be able to
take what are the the main ideas and
make them interesting and engaging for
your audience and we also need to keep
in mind that the vast majority of the
audience right now for a whole host of
reasons are eight years old and no one
who wants to live to tell the tale is
going to try to lead a university
tutorial with a grade three class so
history has to be prevented or presented
rather a developmentally correct or
appropriate levels and usually that when
you’re gearing something towards an
eight-year-old you’re going to be
talking about ideas that make sense to
them at that point and when they come
back and grade 7 and grade 8 because
that’s the only time you have to do
Canadian history you approach it a
slightly different way you talk a lot
about war quite frankly with them and
injustice and then when they come back
and they work for us when they’re in
university then you can present it in an
entirely different way yet again in 2014
a calling and I received funding to
study what visitors found engaging in
museums and specifically what was
drawing them in and what was bringing
them back we visited 13 north american
top-tier North American museums at the
reputation for high levels of visitor
engagement and we watched visitors while
we were there and then we talked to the
public historians we’re putting together
the exhibits the activities and the
programs to figure out if what they had
intended was actually what people were
doing and if they thought the way they
thought it would be engaging if in fact
it was and we came away with six key
learnings about what is engaging in
museums for visitors and I believe that
when these elements are in place people
are engaged and they’re motivated to
learn so it will run through them fairly
quickly the first one is people make all
the difference
and when I talk about people here i’m
really i’m talking about costumed
educators not every museum has them of
course but if you have a living history
museum if you’re trying to teach history
in a living history museum setting
having costume educators makes all the
difference time and time again what we
saw was when you had someone who was in
costume the visitors flock to that
person and I believe it’s because that
person becomes a substitute time
traveler if you will so you can they can
talk to that person it’s a safe person
they look just like you and me that
funny clothes on but they look just like
you and me and I can talk to them and
find out what what it is I need to know
about the past it becomes far more
accessible for them the second one is
that people enjoy learning about real
people from the past and this was new
for me actually because for most of my
career I had talked about or I had
trained people to talk about to say very
generally well people in 19th century
you know generally speaking believe this
or these people believe that or this is
what happened but what I’ve discovered
is that I was wrong and people actually
visitors are more engaged when they’re
learning about actual real people
because I think what they’re doing then
is there making connections between
their own lives and the stories that
they’re hearing being told and you can
do this you can introduce real people
through a number of different ways in
Living History Museum’s you can look at
primary documents and bring them out and
have people look at census records or
maps or whatever it is there’s a
fabulous museum many of you may know
called the lower east side tenement
museum in new york city and this is one
of the museum’s we went to and honestly
it looked like it what does that is it a
scrum is that what they call it you know
when everybody jumps the interpreter
brought out the map and I everybody was
an adult in this room and they basically
jumped on the table to look at this
thing they were so engaged with the idea
of actually seeing the census record of
the people whose apartment they were in
that they were literally elbowing other
people out of the way you can also
introduce real people through drama
we’ve recently introduced a history
actor program at Black Creek and Mill
City Museum you ever happened to find
yourself in Minneapolis with the free
afternoon I highly recommend
going to Mill City Museum it’s fabulous
fabulous place and they use they have
recreated actual historical people from
the past and they use their stories in
it they dramatize their stories and this
is how they engage people the next is
that people learn by doing and this is a
really really key thing key learning I
can talk to you about how a printing
press works I can show you how a
printing press works or you can print on
the press and I can guarantee you that
the thing that you’re going to go home
at the end of the night and talk about
it dinner is the printing on the press
what we have to keep in mind is what I
mentioned earlier that this needs to
stay as a means to an end the printing
on the press is not the key idea
otherwise you would just go to it
somewhere we print on presses I don’t
know where that would be or it was just
somewhere you know where you whatever
whatever it is you’re going to do well
why you can once you’ve got them hooked
once you’ve got them doing something
then you can talk to them about the
broader historical ideas that youth that
you want to bring in technology can
enhance learning when it encourages
interaction between people and their
environments there is a fabulous app at
the mat in New York called murder at the
Met and of course they’re they’re not
teaching history so much as they’re
teaching art history and this app was
designed for middle school middle school
high school students and it’s like a
clue game so there’s a woman in a
painting and she’s been murdered and you
have to look for the weapon and you have
to look for the murderer and the
location by going around and looking at
different pieces of art in the American
wing of the mat and instead of just
racing through what the kids are doing
is they’re having to go up and actually
examine these paintings and this is a
nap the game can only be done in this
specific location so it’s not something
you can do at home you couldn’t do it a
Black Creek we don’t have these
paintings so when technology and hey
increases the connection between the
people your visitor and your location
and encourages them to look further
think deeper it’s very effective in
terms of engaging people with the
learning of history personal stories
create connections one of the criticisms
that’s long been lobbied at Living
History Museum’s is that they’re a
failure to bring in different types of
stories and there’s a whole host of
historical reasons for why that’s the
case and you know in part this is meant
is is because of the period that they’re
meant to portray and you have a series
of number of buildings and you have to
demonstrate and you have to use these
buildings and that can be difficult to
talk about people of different ethnic
cultural backgrounds different classes
this this kind of thing when what you’re
presented with your buildings all tell
one very similar story so what I think
we need to do is public historians is
look at different ways to layer history
on top of the stories that we’re already
telling so you can do that for example
through effective apps you could do that
through exhibits and that brings me to
my last point is the different kinds of
learning tools work well together even
in the same space we need to get away
from the idea that a living history
museum you have a bunch of period rooms
and people demonstrate things in them
and if you’re at a traditional museum
you have exhibit panels and you walk
around and you look at them and if
you’re in an archives you have primary
document a for documents and you and you
study them and we need to say you know
what all of these things go together we
don’t have to say this is 1 this is the
other this is the third one what we’re
saying is all of these things work well
together and when you include them all
together people are engaged and they’re
smart they understand that if you have
an exhibit panel in your historic house
that there wasn’t there when the people
lived there in the 1860s they get that
so what I believe is that people are
engaged when the process of learning the
learning process seems relevant to them
so when how they are learning how we
teach them is engaging for them then
they will embrace what it is that
they’re learning and they will find that
it is engaging so thank you very much
you
you
