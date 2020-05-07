Engaging the Public at Living History Sites

—

Active history is proud to present a video each week from New Directions in Active History. The conference took place at Huron University College on October 2-4, 2015 and brought together scholars, students, professionals and community members to discuss a wide range of topics pertaining to active history.

This week, Wendy Rowney, Assistant General Manager at Black Creek Pioneer Village and a member of our opening plenary roundtable, suggests ways to make the learning of history engaging for the public. Rowney shares insight from 2014 research in which she and a colleague investigated what attracted visitors to museums and what encouraged them to return. Rowney offers six suggestions to meaningfully engage the public at living history sites.

—



—

Transcript

00:10

right so thank you very much for having

00:12

me here today I’m delighted to be here

00:14

not only because I I believe very much

00:19

in engaging history and in inactive

00:22

history but here on is where I did my

00:23

undergraduate degree and it’s a very odd

00:26

feeling being in this room the last time

00:27

I ever can remember being in this room

00:29

it was this floor was very sticky and

00:31

there was a lot of beer my name is Wendy

00:35

Ronnie on am assistant general manager

00:36

at Black Creek Pioneer Village and I’ve

00:38

spent most of the last two decades

00:41

trying to figure out or figuring out I

00:44

hope I’m working on figuring out how it

00:46

is that we make history engaging for a

00:50

general audience how do we engage people

00:53

in learning so i’m going to talk less

00:55

about how do we engage people in the

00:57

creation of history and more about how

01:00

do we make the learning of history

01:03

engaging when as the panelists we began

01:07

speaking about this the question that

01:10

was posed to us initially was why should

01:12

history be engaging and I thought you

01:15

know what I work on every day what I try

01:18

to figure out is how can history be

01:20

engaging as a public historian and a

01:23

museum educator as I said I’ve spent

01:25

much of the past 20 years figuring out

01:27

what draws people to learn about history

01:29

how do I interest people ranging from

01:32

preschoolers to older adults in history

01:35

how do I create programs that engage

01:38

their minds and hold their interest and

01:41

motivate them to return and that

01:44

motivation to return is very important

01:46

to me as a public historian because Adam

01:49

knees as an added as a museum our

01:51

numbers count every year we have to

01:55

report how many families how many school

01:57

children how many volunteers how many

02:00

members come through our doors and it

02:02

matters that 50,000 schoolchildren and

02:05

seventy thousand families learned

02:07

history at our Museum last year it

02:09

matters that people gave us 60 500 hours

02:12

of volunteer time and then and another

02:15

fifteen thousand or so chose to use our

02:18

site as a wedding and business

02:19

destination so these are factors among

02:21

others that are necessary for us when

02:24

we’re

02:24

applying for our major museum operating

02:26

grants we have to demonstrate that the

02:29

public finds us engaging or we lose the

02:33

funding that we require so for the past

02:39

20 years I’ve been working at Black

02:40

Creek as I said and those of you who

02:43

grew up in Toronto probably went there

02:46

almost everybody goes there when they’re

02:48

in grade 3 when I tell people where I

02:51

work after they say things like that

02:52

must be so relaxing there yeah uh-huh um

02:58

you know a lot of them like a

03:00

disproportionate number of people will

03:01

say I went there when I was in grade

03:04

school yeah and I see people nodding

03:06

here we go I went there when I was in

03:08

grade school and I wore a costume and I

03:10

made a spoon and I think to myself you

03:13

know what whatever it was that they

03:16

learned and whatever they’ve gone on to

03:19

and to do in their lives that’s

03:22

demonstrating that history was engaging

03:24

for them at that moment that it has

03:26

stayed with them so strongly that they

03:28

this is the thing that they have to tell

03:30

me about the place where I work so

03:33

before there was black creek there was

03:35

dl pioneer park and it opened in 1956 in

03:38

an 1809 barn located pretty much across

03:42

the street from where Black Creek is

03:43

right now and it was an exhibit based

03:45

History Museum and hundreds of thousands

03:48

of people went through its doors in it’s

03:50

about first four years of operation

03:52

that’s an astonishing number of people

03:54

in 1950 between 1956 and 1960 and what

04:00

was engaging them were exhibits about

04:03

spinning and maple syrup making and

04:06

sidesaddles and beehives it was so

04:11

successful that it led to the purchase

04:13

of a neighboring farm and the decision

04:15

to turn this into a living history

04:17

museum the Toronto region Conservation

04:21

Authority that owned the village they

04:22

moved a number of buildings historic

04:24

buildings from the neighboring areas

04:26

there and open the doors as a museum in

04:28

1960 they continue to move buildings

04:31

there for the next about 20 years or so

04:33

and it’s meant to show what a crossroads

04:35

community looked like in

04:38

in the middle of the 19th century as I

04:44

mentioned Black Creek is what is called

04:46

a living history museum and as many of

04:47

you probably know essentially what a

04:50

living history museum needs to have in

04:51

order to operate as an educational

04:53

mandate a collection of some kind and to

04:55

have your artifacts arranged in period

04:57

room settings sometimes you have people

05:00

who dress up who are called interpreters

05:03

or costumed educators but you don’t have

05:04

to sometimes you can do tours but you

05:06

don’t have to sometimes you do

05:08

demonstrations but you don’t have to so

05:10

it can really encompass a wide variety

05:12

of different types of museums historic

05:14

houses historic for its pioneer villages

05:16

that kind of thing and when this type of

05:19

museum began appearing in the mid 20th

05:21

century they were phenomenally popular

05:24

what mid-century visitors found engaging

05:28

what drew them by the hundreds of

05:29

thousands was demonstrations of period

05:32

crafts and trades what I often referred

05:36

to as how to history how to make a nail

05:38

how to make a quilt how to bake a cookie

05:41

and as far as I can tell the costumed

05:44

educators focused almost exclusively on

05:47

this they were talking about how to do

05:51

19th century crafts and trades and they

05:54

were showing people and what they were

05:56

doing at the time was incredibly

05:58

groundbreaking we don’t think that today

06:00

because we’ve all grown up in a world

06:02

where living history museums are all

06:04

over the place but they never they

06:06

weren’t they hadn’t been there they were

06:08

never around before that and most people

06:10

had never seen someone cook in a brick

06:12

bake oven or demonstrate how to make a

06:15

broom or pierce a tin Lantern and

06:17

demonstrating these trades and crafts in

06:19

period rooms in period costumes was a

06:21

revolutionary way of teaching and people

06:24

found it very engaging for several

06:26

decades around the middle of the 1990s

06:29

incidentally precisely when I started my

06:31

career in living history they started to

06:34

be a decline across the across the

06:37

country across the continent really in

06:39

the number of people that were going to

06:41

living history museums and for about a

06:43

decade before this musial adjusts have

06:45

been talking a lot about there were

06:47

problems with living history and we

06:49

needed to add in the

06:50

you know they’d say things like the

06:51

grime and the slime needed to talk about

06:53

class we needed to talk about race we

06:55

needed to talk about gender needed a

06:57

real reexamination of the buildings that

06:59

people were putting into living history

07:00

museums and what’s kind of stories they

07:02

were being used to tell and most public

07:05

historians agreed that we needed to move

07:08

away from how to history now what they

07:10

came up with was a way to introduce

07:13

social history and historical context

07:15

and they did this a lot and I’ve done it

07:18

myself a lot through sort of a hybrid of

07:20

drama and programming so you have

07:21

recreations of funerals recreations of

07:23

weddings this kind of thing but

07:25

generally speaking underlying this

07:27

system there’s still one of

07:29

demonstration and watching these types

07:34

of programs were engaging I believe

07:36

because they’re very immersive and that

07:38

visitors really feel or felt like they

07:40

were traveling back in time when they

07:42

were attending this wedding or funeral

07:43

or baseball game or dance or whatever it

07:46

happened to be there action based but

07:49

the activity was usually it was a means

07:52

to an end so you didn’t just talk about

07:55

oops there we are sorry you didn’t just

07:58

talk about cricket or just play cricket

08:02

you or baseball or have a dance or

08:04

whatever it was you’re talking about you

08:06

use these as a portal or a doorway to

08:08

talk about broader historical topics so

08:13

for example if you’re demonstrating

08:15

butter-churning you know i can put i can

08:17

demonstrate butter-churning for you i

08:18

could make better at a turn but i’m not

08:21

quite sure i don’t know exactly what

08:23

you’re going to take away from that in

08:25

terms of a broader historical ideas so

08:27

usually you would use that as a means to

08:29

start talking about gender rural versus

08:33

urban history at the time period foods

08:35

what people were eating a whole host of

08:38

topics you know it’s very common in some

08:43

circles for people to look at living

08:47

history and think that what it is is a

08:49

dumbing down of history and obviously

08:51

you cannot make arguments that are as

08:54

complex as you can if you’re writing a

08:56

book or an article or something like

08:57

that but that’s not what people are

08:59

looking for it takes several hours

09:01

usually or days to read a book

09:03

and no one not even the most

09:04

enthusiastic wants to listen to an

09:07

interpreter or read an exhibit panel for

09:09

hours at a time so you have to be able

09:12

to distill what it is that you’re

09:14

talking about you have to be able to

09:15

take what are the the main ideas and

09:18

make them interesting and engaging for

09:20

your audience and we also need to keep

09:24

in mind that the vast majority of the

09:26

audience right now for a whole host of

09:28

reasons are eight years old and no one

09:34

who wants to live to tell the tale is

09:36

going to try to lead a university

09:38

tutorial with a grade three class so

09:42

history has to be prevented or presented

09:44

rather a developmentally correct or

09:46

appropriate levels and usually that when

09:50

you’re gearing something towards an

09:51

eight-year-old you’re going to be

09:53

talking about ideas that make sense to

09:54

them at that point and when they come

09:56

back and grade 7 and grade 8 because

09:58

that’s the only time you have to do

09:59

Canadian history you approach it a

10:01

slightly different way you talk a lot

10:02

about war quite frankly with them and

10:05

injustice and then when they come back

10:09

and they work for us when they’re in

10:11

university then you can present it in an

10:14

entirely different way yet again in 2014

10:17

a calling and I received funding to

10:21

study what visitors found engaging in

10:24

museums and specifically what was

10:26

drawing them in and what was bringing

10:28

them back we visited 13 north american

10:32

top-tier North American museums at the

10:34

reputation for high levels of visitor

10:36

engagement and we watched visitors while

10:38

we were there and then we talked to the

10:41

public historians we’re putting together

10:42

the exhibits the activities and the

10:44

programs to figure out if what they had

10:46

intended was actually what people were

10:49

doing and if they thought the way they

10:51

thought it would be engaging if in fact

10:52

it was and we came away with six key

10:56

learnings about what is engaging in

10:59

museums for visitors and I believe that

11:01

when these elements are in place people

11:04

are engaged and they’re motivated to

11:05

learn so it will run through them fairly

11:08

quickly the first one is people make all

11:11

the difference

11:14

and when I talk about people here i’m

11:15

really i’m talking about costumed

11:17

educators not every museum has them of

11:19

course but if you have a living history

11:20

museum if you’re trying to teach history

11:22

in a living history museum setting

11:23

having costume educators makes all the

11:26

difference time and time again what we

11:29

saw was when you had someone who was in

11:30

costume the visitors flock to that

11:33

person and I believe it’s because that

11:35

person becomes a substitute time

11:37

traveler if you will so you can they can

11:40

talk to that person it’s a safe person

11:41

they look just like you and me that

11:43

funny clothes on but they look just like

11:44

you and me and I can talk to them and

11:46

find out what what it is I need to know

11:50

about the past it becomes far more

11:51

accessible for them the second one is

11:55

that people enjoy learning about real

11:58

people from the past and this was new

12:00

for me actually because for most of my

12:02

career I had talked about or I had

12:05

trained people to talk about to say very

12:08

generally well people in 19th century

12:10

you know generally speaking believe this

12:11

or these people believe that or this is

12:13

what happened but what I’ve discovered

12:15

is that I was wrong and people actually

12:19

visitors are more engaged when they’re

12:21

learning about actual real people

12:24

because I think what they’re doing then

12:25

is there making connections between

12:26

their own lives and the stories that

12:29

they’re hearing being told and you can

12:31

do this you can introduce real people

12:33

through a number of different ways in

12:34

Living History Museum’s you can look at

12:36

primary documents and bring them out and

12:39

have people look at census records or

12:41

maps or whatever it is there’s a

12:42

fabulous museum many of you may know

12:44

called the lower east side tenement

12:45

museum in new york city and this is one

12:48

of the museum’s we went to and honestly

12:50

it looked like it what does that is it a

12:52

scrum is that what they call it you know

12:53

when everybody jumps the interpreter

12:55

brought out the map and I everybody was

12:58

an adult in this room and they basically

13:00

jumped on the table to look at this

13:02

thing they were so engaged with the idea

13:05

of actually seeing the census record of

13:07

the people whose apartment they were in

13:10

that they were literally elbowing other

13:12

people out of the way you can also

13:15

introduce real people through drama

13:18

we’ve recently introduced a history

13:20

actor program at Black Creek and Mill

13:22

City Museum you ever happened to find

13:24

yourself in Minneapolis with the free

13:26

afternoon I highly recommend

13:28

going to Mill City Museum it’s fabulous

13:30

fabulous place and they use they have

13:34

recreated actual historical people from

13:37

the past and they use their stories in

13:40

it they dramatize their stories and this

13:42

is how they engage people the next is

13:45

that people learn by doing and this is a

13:47

really really key thing key learning I

13:52

can talk to you about how a printing

13:56

press works I can show you how a

13:59

printing press works or you can print on

14:02

the press and I can guarantee you that

14:05

the thing that you’re going to go home

14:07

at the end of the night and talk about

14:08

it dinner is the printing on the press

14:11

what we have to keep in mind is what I

14:14

mentioned earlier that this needs to

14:15

stay as a means to an end the printing

14:18

on the press is not the key idea

14:20

otherwise you would just go to it

14:21

somewhere we print on presses I don’t

14:24

know where that would be or it was just

14:25

somewhere you know where you whatever

14:26

whatever it is you’re going to do well

14:27

why you can once you’ve got them hooked

14:29

once you’ve got them doing something

14:30

then you can talk to them about the

14:33

broader historical ideas that youth that

14:35

you want to bring in technology can

14:39

enhance learning when it encourages

14:43

interaction between people and their

14:44

environments there is a fabulous app at

14:49

the mat in New York called murder at the

14:51

Met and of course they’re they’re not

14:53

teaching history so much as they’re

14:55

teaching art history and this app was

14:56

designed for middle school middle school

14:58

high school students and it’s like a

15:00

clue game so there’s a woman in a

15:04

painting and she’s been murdered and you

15:05

have to look for the weapon and you have

15:08

to look for the murderer and the

15:11

location by going around and looking at

15:13

different pieces of art in the American

15:15

wing of the mat and instead of just

15:17

racing through what the kids are doing

15:19

is they’re having to go up and actually

15:21

examine these paintings and this is a

15:24

nap the game can only be done in this

15:26

specific location so it’s not something

15:28

you can do at home you couldn’t do it a

15:29

Black Creek we don’t have these

15:30

paintings so when technology and hey

15:35

increases the connection between the

15:37

people your visitor and your location

15:39

and encourages them to look further

15:41

think deeper it’s very effective in

15:44

terms of engaging people with the

15:45

learning of history personal stories

15:49

create connections one of the criticisms

15:51

that’s long been lobbied at Living

15:55

History Museum’s is that they’re a

15:57

failure to bring in different types of

16:00

stories and there’s a whole host of

16:02

historical reasons for why that’s the

16:03

case and you know in part this is meant

16:08

is is because of the period that they’re

16:09

meant to portray and you have a series

16:10

of number of buildings and you have to

16:12

demonstrate and you have to use these

16:13

buildings and that can be difficult to

16:15

talk about people of different ethnic

16:16

cultural backgrounds different classes

16:18

this this kind of thing when what you’re

16:19

presented with your buildings all tell

16:21

one very similar story so what I think

16:23

we need to do is public historians is

16:25

look at different ways to layer history

16:27

on top of the stories that we’re already

16:29

telling so you can do that for example

16:31

through effective apps you could do that

16:34

through exhibits and that brings me to

16:36

my last point is the different kinds of

16:38

learning tools work well together even

16:40

in the same space we need to get away

16:42

from the idea that a living history

16:45

museum you have a bunch of period rooms

16:47

and people demonstrate things in them

16:50

and if you’re at a traditional museum

16:52

you have exhibit panels and you walk

16:54

around and you look at them and if

16:56

you’re in an archives you have primary

16:59

document a for documents and you and you

17:01

study them and we need to say you know

17:03

what all of these things go together we

17:05

don’t have to say this is 1 this is the

17:07

other this is the third one what we’re

17:09

saying is all of these things work well

17:11

together and when you include them all

17:12

together people are engaged and they’re

17:15

smart they understand that if you have

17:17

an exhibit panel in your historic house

17:19

that there wasn’t there when the people

17:20

lived there in the 1860s they get that

17:24

so what I believe is that people are

17:27

engaged when the process of learning the

17:30

learning process seems relevant to them

17:32

so when how they are learning how we

17:35

teach them is engaging for them then

17:37

they will embrace what it is that

17:40

they’re learning and they will find that

17:42

it is engaging so thank you very much

17:46

you

18:03

you

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—

Previously published on activehistory.ca and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

—

◊♦◊

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock.com