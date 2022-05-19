Ginataang Mais: An Exotic Creamy Filipino Rice Pudding With Corn

—

When it comes to discussing the most versatile food in the world, the same list of food items seems to be present in pantries all over the globe. But which one heads that list? Is it eggs or beans? Potatoes, maybe?

As popular as they are, it is actually rice that claims the spot. Let’s do the math, since cultivation conditions are not at all strict, it grows in almost 100 countries which means that it is consumed by more than one-fifth of the global population on a daily basis. What is more, it is quite affordable, and healthy and its plain flavor makes it the perfect companion for almost any ingredient.

Stocking your pantry? Don’t forget rice!

If the mere thought of cooking stresses you out, rice is a must-have in your kitchen. It can be a main course by itself, a side dish and even a dessert! Maybe the best way to describe it is a blank canvas since it goes perfectly well with meat, vegetables, and fruits. A staple food of many cultures, this cereal grain has gained a special place in Asian pantries.

In the case of the Philippines, it is not uncommon to see it as the main ingredient in both spicy and sweet preparations. Truth be told, Filipinos have mastered the art of cooking rice. Since it is present in every meal throughout the day, they fry it, boil it, and even burn it, with a perfect result each time. Even when it is just plain steamed rice, they manage to add flavor with sour sauces for taste.

As a rule of thumb

An aspect to bear in mind when cooking this grain is the water to rice ratio. Even though it depends on the variety, in general for every cup of rice you will need to double the amount of water. Final texture will depend on the preparation, for some, grains need to be softer than for others. When done properly, rice is absolutely great and very enjoyable on its own.

Sugar cravings

Filipino people undoubtedly have a sweet tooth. The evidence? Just give a look at their wide array of desserts: from halo-halo and mais con yelo to Cassava cake and turon, Filipinos enjoy mixing soft and crispy textures to create unique preparations that appeal to all palates. What is more, their love for everything sweet goes so far as adding sugar to typically savory dishes. It is not uncommon then to see main courses with a sweet twist such as Pinoy spaghetti or sour pork. On this occasion, we brought you a simple but delicious version of the arroz con Leche recipe that Filipinos grew up loving: Ginataang Mais. This rice pudding has a special ingredient that will shock your taste buds. Give it a try!

Ingredients (2 servings):

2 cups coconut milk.

1 cup Malagkit rice.

½ cup whole kernel corn.

3 tbsp sugar.

¼ cup heavy cream.

Preparation:

Pour the cream and the coconut milk in a pot and stir. Heat up to a boil. Add the rice and lower the heat. Simmer for about 10-13 minutes. Stir frequently to prevent grains from sticking to the bottom of the pot. When rice is ready, add the corn and sugar and cook for a few minutes until the corn is tender. Turn off the heat and let rest for a few minutes (pot covered). Serve in bowls while still warm.

If you struggle to find Malagkit rice don’t worry! It can be easily substituted with another glutinous variety such as Japanese sweet rice or even Jasmine. They are not that starchy so the final texture will vary a bit. Bear in mind that cooking time may differ too.

Any leftovers? Ginataang Mais will last in the fridge 3-4 days. When reheating, remember to add a splash of coconut milk and stir to loosen the consistency. Now, this dish and any other rice pudding preparations do not keep well in the freezer since they may suffer texture changes and lose flavor but if you need to do so, make sure that you seal every portion properly. Freezer leftovers should be consumed within 3 months.

—

