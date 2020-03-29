Get Daily Email
Has Your Marriage Lasted 50 Years? Congratulations, You’re Old

The secret to a long-lasting marriage.

by Leave a Comment


By Philip N. Cohen

Just kidding: Congratulations, you’re old and have had a long marriage.

The Washington Post magazine has a feature out today called “The secret to a long-lasting marriage.” I don’t have a general comment on it, because I only made it to the third paragraph, and it’s probably worth reading.

But the third paragraph is funny:

They have beaten the odds of death and divorce: Of all current U.S. marriages, only 7 percent have reached the 50-year mark, according to the National Center for Family and Marriage Research at Bowling Green State University.

It is certainly true that making it to the 50-year mark of marriage means you have beaten the odds of death and divorce. But that 7% figure has nothing to do with it, because it includes people who got married yesterday!

Here is the breakdown of when people got married, among people married right now (in the 2014 American Community Survey, which has to be the source for that statistic):

So the statistic is correct: only 7% of currently married people have been married for 50 years or more. Good for them! To bad for all those other people they were born so recently.

It’s all in the denominator. Sure, 50-year marrieds are rare, but compared to what?

With the ACS we can answer a more relevant question, which is this: among living people whose most recent marriage was 50 years ago or more, what is their current marital status? This is a little more encouraging: half are still married.

So let’s restate the original congratulatory message like this:

They have beaten the odds of death and divorce: Of all people who tied the knot 50 or more years ago, and who haven’t yet died, only 50% percent have made it this far without divorcing or becoming widowed, according to the American Community Survey.

Many happy returns.

Previously published on familyinequality.wordpress.com and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

 

◊♦◊

Talk to you soon.

Photo credit: Istockphoto.com

About Family Inequality

On this site I keep a running account of the connections between families and inequality. The nature of this relationship is one of the central problems of inequality in modern societies.

I developed this blog as I was working on a sociology textbook titled, The Family: Diversity, Inequality and Social Change, published by W. W. Norton. (Complete information about the book is here; the second edition is out now). With the blog I get some immediate gratification to balance long-term projects, and drum up feedback from readers. Now that the book is out, the blog provides more opportunities for engagement with instructors and students using it. A new book of essays that originated here — Enduring Bonds: Inequality, Marriage, Parenting, and Everything Else That Makes Families Great and Terrible — has now been published by University of California Press (order here).

