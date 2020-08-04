History Slam Episode Twenty-Six: The Black Panthers in Saskatchewan

—

By Sean Graham

I often say that Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan is one of my favourite cities in the country – in part because of the way it has capitalized on Al Capone and the possibility that the legendary Chicago gangster conducted business in the city in the 1920s and 1930s. This is perhaps best exemplified at the Moose Jaw tunnels tour that takes visitors through a day in the life of a bootlegger.

But this is not the only connection between Chicago and Saskatchewan. Only weeks before his death, famed Black Panther Fred Hampton gave a speech at the Regina Campus of the University of Saskatchewan – now the University of Regina. The visit was met by mixed emotions in the community and highlighted the commonalities between the civil rights struggles of African Americans in the United States and First Nations in Canada.

In this episode of the History Slam podcast, I talk with Dawn Flood of Campion College at the University of Regina about Fred Hampton and his visit to Saskatchewan. We chat about racial discrimination in Chicago, the reputation of the Black Panthers, the reason for coming to Saskatchewan, and Fred Hampton’s death. An expert on Chicago’s history, Professor Flood is the author of Rape in Chicago: Race, Myth, and the Courts.

—



—

00:05

welcome to the history scientists are

00:08

grafted history dot seeing here is your

00:11

host sean graham and thank you adam

00:16

welcome to the history slam podcast

00:18

everybody I am Sean Graham coming at you

00:20

nearly live we are in Victoria British

00:22

Columbia part of Congress and the CH a

00:26

annual meeting is our biggest continuing

00:28

coverage of Congress as we continue to

00:31

interview interview people here it’s the

00:33

last day actually Congress just or the

00:35

CH a annual meeting just ended and it’s

00:38

all over for another year but there’s

00:40

still opportunity to talk about some of

00:42

the material that was discussed Erin and

00:43

two of my favorite things are Regina and

00:48

one of my favorite things in studies

00:50

race relations in the United States and

00:52

the civil rights movement it’s actually

00:54

the first thing that I ever published

00:55

was on civil rights movement in the

00:57

1950s so I’m thrilled to have our guests

01:00

here today from the University of Regina

01:02

Campion College at the University of

01:04

Regina know that I’m a advisor was in

01:07

campus that’s right Campion College at

01:09

the University of Regina don flood

01:12

studies the history of Chicago and in

01:14

this particular case the Black Panthers

01:16

well who the podcast thank you thank you

01:18

sorry sure to be here I’m thrilled to

01:20

have you here so your presentation the

01:22

other day on Monday you talked about

01:24

Fred Hampton and his visit to what was

01:27

then the Regina campus of the University

01:30

of Saskatchewan yeah but before we

01:32

really get into the part about

01:34

Saskatchewan his visit to Regina who was

01:36

fred hampton and why is he a notable

01:38

figure Fred Hampton was african-american

01:41

youth in Illinois he grew up in Maywood

01:45

Illinois which is a working-class suburb

01:46

of Chicago so not in the city proper but

01:51

very early on in his life I’m in his

01:53

teenage years he came to the attention

01:55

both of the n-double-a-cp the National

01:58

Association for the Advancement of

01:59

Colored People as a youth leader he

02:02

helped to organize a youth group in his

02:04

high school at maywood and also helped

02:06

to organize a campaign to integrate the

02:11

swimming pools the public swimming pools

02:13

maywood Chicago of course located on

02:16

Lake Michigan you think you know those

02:18

these beaches that people can go

02:20

swimming all the time but it was very

02:22

it’s a very segregated City and a lot of

02:24

african-american communities both in the

02:27

suburbs as well as in the city itself

02:30

were located so far away from the lake

02:32

miles away that it might as well have

02:34

been you know the Atlantic coast right

02:36

so public pools were often closed to

02:39

african-american youths because of

02:42

racial segregation so he helped to

02:44

organize around this issue of

02:46

integrating the pools the public pools

02:47

in maywood which brought him to the

02:49

attention of civil rights organizers as

02:51

a youth leader it also brought him to

02:53

the attention of the FBI and jaga edgar

02:56

Hoover he was put a very early odd in

02:59

his teenage years on the key a jeté tur

03:02

index list which is a precursor to the

03:06

infamous cointelpro or

03:08

counterintelligence program which was

03:11

funded I think in 1968 or 1969 it began

03:16

it was an official program within the

03:17

FBI that trained young agents to kind of

03:21

learn the lingo of radical youth and to

03:24

be able to infiltrate and and thereby

03:26

disrupt organizing so Americans on TV

03:30

you know that great yeah show exactly

03:32

exactly oh so that’s who fred hampton

03:35

was and so you know very early on in his

03:38

life he paid attention to you know kind

03:40

of issues of discrimination of

03:42

inequality he was brought up on charges

03:44

in maywood for allegedly sticking up an

03:48

ice cream truck in a very Robin Hood

03:50

esque type of situation he robbed an ice

03:53

cream truck allegedly and handed out the

03:57

ice cream bars to the the children of

03:59

the neighborhood the black children of

04:00

the neighborhood now it’s questionable

04:04

whether or not it was actually Fred

04:05

Hampton who did this as was very typical

04:08

in the late 1960s black suspects

04:10

especially to victims of crime who might

04:13

have been white oftentimes misidentified

04:16

black suspects you know they all kind of

04:18

look alike right or the police would go

04:20

after you know a black man they found

04:22

walking down the street in a wrong

04:24

neighborhood because he’s so you know

04:25

supposedly fit a description and so it

04:27

seems like Fred Hampton fell into that

04:29

kind of situation so and and it seems as

04:32

though I’m in Chicago has the reputation

04:33

and even to this day is very a rough and

04:36

tumble at City politically and

04:39

culturally and socially and to be able

04:41

to survive in that environment it’s

04:43

almost like you have to have that

04:44

mentality oh yes and and almost this you

04:48

know maybe radicalism to be able to

04:50

become a prominent leader in Chicago and

04:51

that seems an automatic of just the city

04:53

as a whole right yeah Chicago does have

04:56

a long history of you know kind of a

04:57

working-class culture right a very rough

05:00

culture rough in politics definitely the

05:02

political machine of Chicago political

05:05

corruption went hand-in-hand with police

05:07

corruption in that city you know a long

05:09

history of violent labor activism going

05:11

back to the late 19th century and the

05:14

civil rights movement in Chicago

05:15

certainly has longer history than you

05:18

know kind of the the mainstream

05:19

narrative would tell us or the

05:21

traditional narrative it kind of begins

05:23

in 1966 when King brought in Martin

05:26

Luther King brought the movement north

05:27

obviously that’s not true things were

05:29

going on in Chicago long before Cain

05:32

came there but when King came to Chicago

05:35

he encountered a culture that was not

05:39

entirely foreign to him certainly in

05:42

terms of racial discrimination and white

05:44

violence toward african-americans but

05:47

what he didn’t expect was the mayor

05:50

Mayor Daley who held such tight control

05:53

over the city and king claimed that he’s

05:55

like you know I never encountered this

05:57

kind of intransigence this kind of

05:59

resistance this kind of trouble even in

06:02

Selma even in you know Birmingham so

06:05

Chicago does have that history certainly

06:08

yeah and which is interesting because

06:09

you know one of the things you think

06:11

about Chicago we think about this this

06:12

vibrant culture an african-american

06:15

culture in particular that comes out of

06:16

the city and the fact that you’re

06:19

talking about how this city is actually

06:21

very segregated and there’s these

06:22

divisions it’s interesting to think not

06:25

only because it’s a northern city I mean

06:27

I know it’s a Midwestern city that the

06:29

segregation comes through as prominently

06:31

as it does it’s somewhat surprising i

06:33

think and like i say it goes against

06:35

that mainstream narrow

06:37

the civil rights movement yeah I think

06:39

one of the reasons why we think about

06:41

the the traditional narrative civil

06:43

rights as you know kind of southern

06:45

segregation northern racial utopia well

06:47

obviously this is not the case right the

06:50

south in the u.s. to this day has a

06:52

larger black population so while racial

06:54

segregation was the order of the day

06:56

whites and blacks they were neighbors

06:58

they mixed in town in a way that just

07:01

didn’t happen in northern cities when

07:03

African Americans began migrating to the

07:05

north in Chicago in particular began in

07:07

the 1910s mostly as a way to take

07:10

advantage of job opportunities during

07:13

the Great War during World War one and

07:15

they moved to distinct neighborhoods and

07:18

these neighborhoods were very small

07:20

neighborhoods and couldn’t absorb as

07:22

quickly as they needed to the population

07:25

influx this happened in World War one

07:27

but especially in World War two because

07:29

in World War two more african-americans

07:31

were coming north more job opportunities

07:33

the US was in World War two longer than

07:36

they participated in world war one and

07:38

also and this is huge mechanized

07:41

cotton-picking the mechanized cotton

07:43

picker it eliminated the career of

07:46

sharecropping as bad of a career as that

07:48

was one could eke out a living if they

07:51

didn’t own their own land as a

07:53

sharecropper picking cotton once the

07:56

mechanized cotton picker came into place

07:57

that displaced black workers and they

07:59

had to go somewhere and so you see in

08:02

northern cities Chicago Detroit New York

08:04

you see race riots happening during

08:07

World War two as these traditional

08:10

historically black neighborhoods begin

08:12

pushing against the boundaries of ethnic

08:14

white working-class neighborhoods and so

08:17

you get a a maintenance of racial

08:20

segregation in the north and ways that

08:22

you just didn’t have in the south and so

08:25

but then it’s interesting too because

08:26

Emmett Till was from Chicago was and and

08:30

he goes down to the south and the

08:32

lynching of Emmett Till you don’t know

08:33

the story Google that there’s a

08:35

documentary utiful documentary that was

08:38

done about it that I that’s the mutt was

08:39

my first exposure to the story but you

08:41

get he’s lynched for whistling allegedly

08:45

with

08:45

at a white woman in eagan flinch in a

08:47

very horrifying way yes but then i’m

08:50

wondering then because a big part of the

08:52

story is his mother’s reaction that she

08:54

publishes the photos of the it’s really

08:59

actually quite violent yes the photos

09:02

the the way he was the violence that was

09:06

done on to him and I’m wondering is is

09:09

her activism in that respect having

09:12

those pictures published part of this

09:14

wider cultural situation in Chicago that

09:17

it was response to the segregation that

09:19

she would be experiencing on a daily

09:21

basis as much as it is a reaction to her

09:23

son’s death I mean I think that’s an

09:26

interesting point Emmett Till of course

09:28

you know came to the south with somewhat

09:31

different racial attitudes right this

09:33

picture of a white girl he had in his

09:35

wallet that he liked to brag to his

09:37

southern cousins this was his girlfriend

09:39

probably the picture came with the

09:41

wallet you know Chicago black teenagers

09:43

did not date white teenagers right in

09:47

the 1950s and and probably he didn’t

09:49

encounter white people very often right

09:52

because these black neighborhoods in

09:54

Chicago were self-sustaining

09:55

neighborhoods right he lived there you

09:58

went to school there you know their

10:00

parents usually worked in these

10:02

neighborhoods so he wouldn’t have

10:03

encountered white people all that often

10:05

you know if he went downtown maybe

10:07

riding on a streetcar yeah he could sit

10:10

in the front of the elk are the elevated

10:13

train the subway he didn’t have to ride

10:15

in the back of the bus but he didn’t

10:17

encounter white people very often so he

10:18

came south with different racial

10:19

attitudes and I think his mother perhaps

10:25

didn’t necessarily impart the lessons of

10:28

racial segregation that she would have

10:31

grown up being aware of and so she

10:34

didn’t tell him not to do that right he

10:36

didn’t expect that to be such a strict

10:38

rule because he could maybe sit next to

10:41

a white teenager on the subway even if

10:44

he wasn’t going to date her this was an

10:46

absolute separate rule in the south

10:48

writeln Emmett Till didn’t know it and

10:50

so I think her response was I want the

10:53

world to see what they did to my boy as

10:55

a way of waking up the north right to

10:58

the horrors of

10:59

segregation definitely and then so one

11:02

of the groups that’s really active in

11:03

the north and it’s interesting because

11:05

when we think of the civil rights

11:07

movement in the 50s and 60s a lot of it

11:10

comes to the n-double-a-cp course Nick

11:13

these groups and there’s so much

11:15

associated with the south mm-hmm even

11:18

though the SCLC the sdlc was began in

11:22

the south yeah southern southern uh but

11:25

the rest of them are national

11:27

organizations and and but the way was

11:29

the they’re framed is that their groups

11:32

operating in the south and they need the

11:34

assistance of northerners yeah and as

11:36

opposed to be national organizations

11:38

that are pushing for racial equality

11:39

across the country uh-huh but I think

11:42

one of those groups that I think is

11:44

characterized as a national group is a

11:46

black panther party mm-hmm and so I’m

11:49

wondering then how how was the Black

11:52

Panther Party operating in Chicago and

11:54

how are they doing it differently from

11:56

some of these other organizations that’s

11:58

a great question I’m the Black Panthers

12:01

were originally founded in oakland

12:03

california in 1966 co-founded by huey p

12:06

newton and bobby seale these are the you

12:09

know the big names the lure of the party

12:11

and it began from the start very much as

12:14

an urban group right they took the image

12:18

of the Black Panther possibly they took

12:20

this image from Alabama from Loudoun

12:22

County Alabama from a more you know kind

12:25

of radicalized militant group associated

12:27

with the southern civil rights movement

12:29

but from the start the Black Panthers

12:31

were organized in cities they were

12:33

organized around issues of urban poverty

12:35

of police violence in the cities you

12:38

know southern sheriff’s were certainly

12:39

violent against civil rights marchers

12:41

but that was at the march right those

12:44

were at the marches it wasn’t an

12:46

everyday thing the way you know black

12:48

residents and urban ghettos in the north

12:50

were getting you know targeted by the

12:52

police all the time and getting beat up

12:54

by the police for no reason whatsoever

12:56

except for just walking down the street

12:57

you know if the police felt like it and

12:59

so this was one of the issues that the

13:01

black panthers immediately began

13:03

organizing around this idea of policing

13:05

the police we’re going to watch the

13:06

police we’re going to make sure that

13:08

they don’t harass innocent

13:12

African Americans for no reason right

13:14

we’re going to use the laws to our

13:16

advantage this idea California at the

13:18

time had open carry laws you could carry

13:21

guns right black people didn’t carry

13:24

guns so when the Black Panthers first

13:27

march to the Capitol in Sacramento armed

13:30

all of a sudden the FBI was like we had

13:33

a different kind of group on our hands

13:35

here you know this was a much scarier

13:37

image to especially white liberals who

13:40

might have felt very good about

13:41

themselves and supporting the idea of

13:43

racial equality and and sending money to

13:45

help support King’s organization and

13:47

break up the you know coloreds only

13:49

whites only drinking fountains and

13:52

washrooms in the South you know they can

13:53

feel good about themselves in resisting

13:55

that but all of a sudden they’re coming

13:57

face to face with you know large Negroes

14:00

with guns and that changed a lot of

14:03

white lines at the time maybe they

14:05

became very scared and very quickly the

14:08

FBI targeted the group as one of the

14:10

most dangerous as a threat to national

14:12

security and to be fair one of the main

14:15

kind of raison d’être if you will the

14:18

Black Panther Party was the overthrow

14:21

the revolution of society the overthrow

14:22

of capitalism of imperialism of fascism

14:25

right well it’s all well and good to

14:27

overthrow fascism but in Cold War

14:29

America to say you want to overthrow

14:31

capitalism that was a pretty threatening

14:33

gesture and yet the organization has

14:36

this reputation is like you say it since

14:39

it’s something that is seen as dangerous

14:41

but in terms of their community

14:43

organizing they’re very proactive in

14:46

simply mobilizing programs to help the

14:49

community yeah so so how is there or how

14:51

can we understand the organization and

14:54

balance this you know carrying guns to

14:56

the capital versus a breakfast program

14:58

right exactly ok how do we reconcile

15:02

them because they seem so such divergent

15:04

mm-hmm activities well i think that the

15:07

guns part right the Black Panther Party

15:09

its original name was the Black Panther

15:10

Party for self-defense right so the idea

15:13

of using violence and self-defense to

15:16

defend the rights the inherent rights of

15:18

racial minorities right that’s what

15:20

people were forgetting about that

15:22

african-americans shouldn’t have to

15:24

struggle for rights they had these

15:26

rights as US citizens right so that’s

15:29

the guns part and that’s the part that

15:31

appealed to who the part the Panthers

15:34

were targeting they wanted to recruit

15:36

members tough tough members who didn’t

15:38

kowtow to the man right they they went

15:40

after gang members they said you know

15:42

you’ve been able to survive in the

15:44

streets we want to channel we want to

15:46

focus your anger at the police we want

15:48

to channel that energy into productive

15:50

means of revolutionising society they

15:53

didn’t want a part of the pie they

15:54

wanted to throw the pie out right and so

15:58

the guns part is what appealed to the

16:01

membership right that that made him look

16:03

cool and it gave emasculated black men a

16:07

sense of empowerment right you know no

16:09

longer we’re ghetto police going to kick

16:11

in their heads they were going to fight

16:12

back but it was the Socialists oriented

16:15

reform programs the providing free

16:17

breakfast for school children providing

16:19

free medical clinics in the ghetto

16:21

political education programs liberation

16:24

schools teaching black culture black

16:27

history to pant their children there’s

16:29

wonderful images of you know little

16:31

Panther kids going to school in what

16:34

would today just be school uniforms but

16:35

they’re like mini versions of the

16:37

Panthers with the Berets and the black

16:39

leather and such they didn’t have guns

16:40

because they were kids exactly so so you

16:45

know on the one hand self-defense is

16:47

part of the party but on the other hand

16:49

it was this idea of revolutionising

16:52

society we’re going to overthrow

16:53

capitalism because the panther leaders

16:55

understood Huey P Newton understood this

16:57

from the start and many leaders

16:58

including Fred Hampton understood from

17:00

the start that poverty caused all manner

17:04

of problems that it wasn’t racial

17:06

segregation per se that was causing

17:08

poverty although certainly they went

17:10

hand-in-hand but poverty caused you know

17:13

a desperation that led Street youth into

17:16

perhaps the abuse of drugs and and you

17:18

know crime to feed that abuse of drugs

17:21

right so we can overthrow capitalism if

17:24

we can give racial minorities all

17:27

progressive People’s a fair shot then we

17:32

won’t have to worry about this kind of

17:33

violence on the streets anymore given

17:35

that this is sort of the this is there

17:36

Andy this is what they’re trying to

17:37

accomplish why in the world would they

17:40

come to Regina Saskatchewan to give a

17:43

talk at the the Regina campus of the

17:45

University of Saskatchewan yes it was a

17:47

surprising event when I first learned

17:50

about it I said this in my talk I first

17:53

learned about it when i arrived in

17:55

vagina Campion College in 2005 nouns

17:58

eight years ago the second semester I

18:01

was teaching a modern US history course

18:03

got to the 60s started talking about the

18:05

civil rights movement mentioned Fred

18:07

Hampton and the Black Panther Party in

18:09

Chicago because I was very familiar with

18:11

Chicago and the students told me my

18:13

students told me that he came to this

18:15

campus right in 1969 I thought well how

18:19

could that be he was killed in nineteen

18:21

he was murdered by Chicago police in

18:22

December of 1969 and and the chicago

18:26

chapter the Black Panthers wasn’t

18:27

organized until nineteen sixty eight so

18:29

it’s a very small window of a tour and

18:32

so I you know started looking into this

18:35

a little bit and what I discovered was

18:38

that in fact Fred Hampton and two of his

18:41

colleagues from the Chicago chapter at

18:43

the time it was called the Illinois

18:44

chapter it was the only chapter of the

18:47

Black Panther Party in the state of

18:48

Illinois so I call it the Chicago

18:50

chapter but its official title was the

18:52

Illinois chapter two of his colleagues

18:54

Willie Calvert and Jerry Aldridge Jerry

18:56

is a woman by the way Geraldine Aldridge

18:58

came to Regina in 1969 as part of a

19:02

fundraising tour at the time Bobby Seale

19:05

one of the cofounders of the party was

19:07

on trial for conspiracy the so-called

19:09

conspiracy to disrupt the 1968

19:12

Democratic National Convention which was

19:14

in fact held in Chicago seal was not one

19:18

of the organizers of the protests

19:20

outside the convention he just happened

19:22

to be there and as you know kind of part

19:25

of this new left world he spoke at one

19:28

of the meanings but he kind of got

19:29

lumped in with the other organizers and

19:31

there were different categories of

19:33

people on trial there were the politicos

19:35

the guys who were actually trying to

19:37

disrupt the convention for political

19:39

reasons there were the Yippies the youth

19:41

international party that just wanted to

19:42

have a party in the park and you know

19:44

have fun and and show that one can live

19:47

peacefully part

19:49

festival of life they wanted to hold in

19:51

contrast to what they called the party

19:53

of death and what they meant was the

19:55

Democrats who were responsible for

19:56

leading the u.s. into involvement in the

19:59

Vietnam War and so Bobby Seale wasn’t

20:02

really part of that organization but he

20:04

got lumped in with them when the state

20:07

brought charges conspiracy charges

20:09

against them and so in court Bobby Seale

20:13

was insisting upon his own lawyer in

20:16

court you didn’t want to be defended by

20:17

the lawyer who was defending the other

20:19

defendants but his lawyer Charles Gary

20:21

was not available at the time I think he

20:23

was recovering from surgery or something

20:25

on the west coast and he couldn’t travel

20:27

and so you know judge julius hoffman who

20:30

is very much a part of that

20:31

establishment the same as mayor daley

20:33

the same as jaga edgar Hoover right the

20:36

man who just didn’t understand this new

20:38

wave of radical activism said okay well

20:41

you have a lawyer you have

20:42

representation are you refusing this

20:44

representation and Bobby Seale kept on

20:47

insisting that he had a right to

20:48

representation and he had a right to

20:50

choose his own representation and julius

20:53

hoffman was saying you have a lawyer you

20:55

know and so Bobby Seale kept on

20:58

disrupting the preceding saying this is

21:00

unconstitutional you know you can’t do

21:02

this I have rights and so hoffman had

21:05

ordered bound and gagged in court

21:08

literally silencing the man so the

21:11

imagery of a black man in Chains right

21:14

with a gag in his mouth not put there

21:17

gently by the Chicago Police I might add

21:19

certainly caused a lot of problems right

21:22

and also was a point of fundraising for

21:25

the Black Panther Party so Hampton and

21:28

his colleagues came to Regina when they

21:29

were invited by the Regina Students

21:31

Union in part to you know kind of raised

21:35

funds and expose the injustice ‘as of

21:37

this Bobby Seale trial that was going on

21:39

at the time but also because Hampton

21:41

like many other Panther leaders was very

21:43

committed to organizing the people the

21:46

Black Panthers had a membership that was

21:48

exclusively black but they weren’t

21:50

necessarily racially exclusive right

21:53

they were interested in organizing

21:55

anyone who was interested in revolution

21:58

and progressive People’s as Fred Hampton

22:00

put it progressive People’s everywhere

22:03

we’re under threat and so I think that

22:05

he was also very interested in making

22:09

these kinds of connections across the

22:10

border and one of the things that came

22:13

up at the talk the other day too is that

22:15

the regina campus and Jim Petula is

22:17

written about yes Regina campus

22:19

extensively but yes the sense that the

22:21

Regina campus is more activists listen

22:24

then the University of Saskatchewan

22:27

campus in Saskatoon so that would help

22:29

account maybe for why the Regina campus

22:31

would send this invite to the Black

22:34

Panthers I think so I think so the

22:36

Regina campus had much more of a focus

22:39

on liberal arts it didn’t have

22:40

professional schools the way the

22:41

University of Saskatchewan did at the

22:43

time the University of Regina today of

22:45

course has some professional schools but

22:47

it still doesn’t have the law school or

22:49

the medical school those are located in

22:51

Saskatoon so the perception certainly

22:53

was that and I think it’s probably true

22:56

at the time and like you said Jim Pitts

22:57

Allah is the kind of my main resource on

23:00

this was that saskatoon had a more

23:02

professional more conservative student

23:05

population and the liberal arts students

23:07

and the humanities students of the

23:08

regina campus kind of embraced their

23:11

reputation of radicalism and began

23:13

taking on you know the university

23:16

administration much like the Free Speech

23:19

Movement was doing in the United States

23:21

at the time and also was very interested

23:23

in in civil rights issues and looked

23:25

across the border as kind of a model for

23:28

how to pattern their own activism

23:30

because of course racial issues in

23:32

regina centered around you know the

23:35

status of the maytee and problems of

23:38

impoverished First Nations people so I’m

23:41

assuming then that the reaction or the

23:43

reception of Hampton was rather positive

23:46

then on the campus and that he would

23:50

have been well received by the students

23:53

but I’m wondering in the city outside of

23:57

the campus what was the reaction and you

24:01

know you the things like the leader-post

24:02

yeah I mean how are people perceiving

24:05

this action by the students and inviting

24:07

all right Hampton to the city well

24:09

that’s an interesting question because

24:11

the the things I discovered what I

24:13

looked into this reaction you’re

24:15

absolutely right on

24:16

mpus the student pick newspaper the

24:18

carillon reported that there were

24:19

somewhere between 600 700 students

24:21

attending the talk that he gave on

24:23

campus which is a you know pretty good

24:25

turnout for a relatively small ish

24:27

campus I don’t know how what the

24:29

population of the Regina campus was at

24:31

the time as a couple thousand at least

24:33

but not as big as it is today obviously

24:35

so it was a good turnout and there was a

24:37

positive right up in the carillon there

24:40

was a radical newspaper in town that of

24:41

course did an interview that Hampton

24:43

granted an interview to he did not grant

24:45

an interview to the regina leader-post a

24:48

concern more conservative newspaper he

24:50

indicated when he arrived there was a

24:53

big press contingent at the airport and

24:55

he indicated that he would not be

24:56

speaking to the regina leader-post

24:58

because he quote did not like what that

25:01

paper printed about the Indians so you

25:04

know you at least had some awareness if

25:06

even on a superficial level of the

25:09

conservativism of that newspaper and

25:11

also the kind of general conservativism

25:13

of Saskatchewan Saskatchewan has a long

25:16

history of racial discrimination

25:17

certainly was a site of Ku Klux Klan

25:20

activism in the 1920s and 30s and and

25:23

even today Regina certainly has you know

25:25

kind of inner-city neighborhoods that

25:27

are filled with gang problems drug

25:29

problems poverty problems amongst

25:32

majority First Nations Population so the

25:35

campus reception relatively positive I

25:38

mean I didn’t find a lot of negative

25:39

response i’m sure there were some

25:41

students who are not happy about hampton

25:43

coming I’m not all students shared a

25:47

particular radical bent the response in

25:50

the the mainstream press in the

25:51

leader-post there were tons of letters

25:53

written in and editorials right about

25:56

this visit and from what I gathered a

25:59

lot of people were upset not necessarily

26:03

because the Panthers were talking about

26:06

you know the brutality of the American

26:07

police or racial injustice and America

26:09

Canadians you know love to hang their

26:11

hat on this idea that of course the u.s.

26:14

is awful we have no problems here so we

26:17

can look to the United States and point

26:19

out these social problems but what they

26:21

seem to be upset about was the fact that

26:24

the Panthers Fred Hampton and the other

26:26

two routinely referred to authorities

26:29

like

26:29

polices pigs right these were pigs and

26:31

it was so disrespectful write the

26:34

letters that i found that were critical

26:36

of the visit we’re not critical of what

26:38

the Panthers had to say about the

26:40

community breakfast programs they

26:42

weren’t critical about this idea of free

26:44

medical clinics right canada of course

26:46

having in scotland i was going to say

26:48

schedule at home of town tommy douglas

26:50

home of national health care by 1969 you

26:54

know the rest of the nation had also

26:55

adopted this idea of national health

26:58

care so they weren’t critical of that

27:00

they were critical at how rude they

27:02

seemed and how disrespectful to

27:04

authority they seemed and so I I mean at

27:09

first I thought all it’s you know case

27:11

Canadians are so polite but no I mean I

27:13

really think it is because a lot of

27:15

these people writing into the

27:17

leader-post never encountered the same

27:20

kinds of discrimination and police abuse

27:22

that the Black Panthers encountered in

27:25

the US now there were other letter

27:27

writers who pointed that out saying

27:28

thank you for the Black Panthers to come

27:31

eat and point it come for their visit

27:32

and pointing out these problems I don’t

27:35

necessarily agree that the world is

27:38

headed toward fascism I’m not too sure

27:40

about this you know revolution and

27:42

overthrowing capitalism remember it’s

27:44

still too cold war but i might another

27:47

quote i’ll quote one of my sources from

27:49

the regina leader-post a man wrote in to

27:51

say you know i don’t think that the US

27:54

has already fallen to the forces of

27:56

fascism but if I were getting my head

27:58

kicked in regularly by ghetto police I

28:00

might be inclined to think differently

28:02

so the response of the community was not

28:06

entirely negative you know there was a

28:08

lot of support a letter-writer Lennox

28:10

Keith identified himself as a black

28:12

brother he must have been an import I

28:15

don’t know of a lot of Afro Canadians

28:17

living in Saskatchewan in the late 1960s

28:20

so certainly he was a racial minority I

28:23

didn’t sense the racial status of any of

28:26

the other letter writers but it wasn’t

28:28

all negative in the community although

28:30

there was a certain amount of criticism

28:33

but then another area or another group

28:35

that was relatively positive

28:38

to the Black Panthers coming he actually

28:40

created a bit of a connection with the

28:41

group with the local First Nations and

28:44

aboriginal groups and so I’m just

28:47

wondering if you could talk about you

28:48

know how those connections were made and

28:50

how those relations if you were built

28:52

because there are certainly parallels

28:53

between first nations in Canada and

28:56

African Americans in the United States

28:58

yeah there certainly are and and sadly I

29:00

don’t know as much as I you know hope to

29:03

learn one day about these relationships

29:05

I know that Hampton had made plans to

29:08

talk with Harry Daniels who was head of

29:10

the local Indian matey organization i

29:12

know that in the late by the late 60s

29:14

and early 1970s certainly Harry Daniels

29:17

had taken the fight to the federal level

29:19

in terms of gaining status for the matey

29:23

right status Indian status or Aboriginal

29:27

status i should say for me t peoples

29:29

which had been long denied so he was

29:32

identified very early on as a leader of

29:34

this you know kind of racial minority

29:36

group in the province that were adopting

29:38

a much more radical stance than the

29:41

provincial premier or the federal

29:42

government ever expected out of

29:44

aboriginals right because you know for

29:47

so long they didn’t have much say

29:49

politically economically you know the

29:52

idea of radicalism was new to Canada and

29:55

New to the province certainly by the

29:57

late 1960s and Harry Daniels kind of led

29:59

that fight and so I don’t know what was

30:01

said sadly Harry Daniels has passed away

30:04

I haven’t been able to you know identify

30:07

anyone who was at that meaning and I

30:10

don’t have any records of what they

30:11

talked about I imagine it was an

30:14

interesting conversation yeah Kevin

30:17

Rogers oh and but it’s interesting that

30:20

in that respect you can almost see the

30:22

Black Panthers as I mean you mentioned

30:25

that you know all black membership but

30:26

in this respect here’s a way that you

30:29

know they can foster this relationship

30:32

and develop maybe coordinate even with

30:34

with the community in medina yeah

30:36

because they’re facing similar types of

30:38

issues yeah and it’s a way to bridge out

30:41

and expand their reach right and Hampton

30:43

certainly acknowledged that you know

30:45

they weren’t there they didn’t come

30:47

across the border to organize a

30:49

Saskatchewan or a Regina chapter of the

30:51

black

30:51

the party but they would be happy to

30:53

help locals in organizing one if they

30:56

wanted to right so it was it was like

30:58

this strange moment to me when i read

31:00

that because i’m like wow that these

31:02

would not be in fact Black Panthers they

31:04

would be I guess we call them red

31:06

Panthers right whatever they choose to

31:09

call themselves it but it was this

31:11

acknowledgement that I think speaks to

31:13

the fact that Fred Hampton in particular

31:16

and he was not alone but he certainly

31:18

stressed this more than other leaders

31:20

Eldridge Cleaver who is the national

31:22

minister of information coming out of

31:24

the Oakland chapter by 1969 1970 he kind

31:28

of split from the mainstream and was the

31:31

mainstream of the party split from

31:32

Newton and emphasized black nationalism

31:35

black separatism and so it led to a big

31:38

divide within the party who are they

31:39

going to support cleaver who had the

31:41

cred you know he spent time and falls

31:43

from prison and he you know it was a

31:45

very eloquent spokesman he was the

31:46

minister of information after all he had

31:48

written a very popular book with the new

31:50

left called soul on ice about and kind

31:52

of the abuses that the black man faced

31:54

in the US and then Huey Newton right who

31:57

also had the street cred who would spend

31:59

time in prison who had been convicted of

32:02

murder at was overturned on a

32:04

technicality like he had beaten the

32:05

system and so who were the Panthers who

32:08

were the rank-and-file gonna follow

32:10

right and Fred Hampton was emerging very

32:13

very early on as kind of a national

32:16

leader a leader who appeared to be able

32:18

to kind of unite the masses the colored

32:22

masses but also progressive masses and

32:25

that caused a great deal of fear amongst

32:28

kind of white authorities in the US

32:29

which is why you know arguably he was

32:32

targeted by the Chicago Police know the

32:34

before he gets home the the

32:36

circumstances through which it wasn’t

32:39

him know he’s his two traveling

32:41

companion the circumstances through

32:43

which they leave the country hey rather

32:47

interesting yeah so what was the story

32:49

behind yeah well before they even

32:51

arrived there were I found evidence of

32:54

letters to the federal you know

32:56

immigration minister from I forget what

32:59

the official offices let’s catch want

33:01

Attorney General or equivalent right

33:04

saying to the immigration minister you

33:06

know this is a seditious group right we

33:09

shouldn’t let these people into our

33:11

country because of the threat of

33:12

violence the threat of revolution this

33:14

idea that they were you know arguing to

33:17

overthrow capitalist society they wanted

33:19

to do this the immigration minister said

33:21

well our policy is you know in the

33:24

absence of illegal activity when they

33:26

are invited by a reputable organization

33:29

which the Regina Students Union was in

33:31

spite of all their activism on campus

33:33

they apparently were still somewhat

33:35

reputable and they were invited so our

33:37

policy is that we’re going to let them

33:39

in so there was a bit of a debate at the

33:42

higher levels of government about

33:43

whether or not to even let these

33:45

speakers in the Hampton and Calvert and

33:47

Aldridge weren’t the only Panthers that

33:49

came to Canada many others did in

33:51

different provinces and they encountered

33:53

differing levels of difficulty in

33:55

getting there so they come to the Regina

33:58

campus they’re invited to both

34:00

Saskatchewan and Alberta they were going

34:02

to give a talk in Alberta as well at the

34:04

University of Alberta in Edmonton but

34:06

they were stopped at the border between

34:08

Saskatchewan and Alberta and apparently

34:12

what had happened was after the talk in

34:14

vagina after everybody got all riled up

34:17

I guess they were stopped at the border

34:19

and Aldridge and Calvert were deported

34:22

from the country allegedly because they

34:25

had entered the country with false

34:27

identification Hampton this is really

34:30

interesting because Hampton at the time

34:32

was out on bail for that ice cream truck

34:34

robbery in maywood so he was the only

34:36

one who actually faced any legal

34:39

troubles in the United States he was not

34:42

officially deported he was invited to

34:44

leave the country and he did leave when

34:47

his you know fellow Panthers were

34:49

deported so it’s kind of a weird

34:51

situation where the the two who were not

34:55

facing criminal charges in the US were

34:57

deported whereas Hampton who was facing

35:00

these charges was actually not deported

35:03

he just left with his friends what and

35:06

then so he goes back Chicago and what

35:09

sort of the situation that cuz he

35:11

doesn’t live for much longer no he does

35:13

in a few weeks more so what is what’s

35:15

the situation that he returns to what

35:17

circumstances behind behind his murder

35:20

in the late 1960s in Chicago police

35:23

violence had of course been ongoing

35:24

against racial minorities but it had had

35:26

ramped up by 1968 that kind of violence

35:30

was spilling over to others other

35:32

targets as well the 1968 democratic

35:35

national convention right but the Walker

35:37

Commission report that investigated this

35:40

riot outside the convention hall

35:42

concluded that in fact it was a police

35:44

ride it was the police going after the

35:46

press going after protesters white kids

35:48

as we went after Dan Rather and could

35:51

they did they did exactly um the

35:56

targeting of the press was particularly

35:58

I think something that surprised a lot

36:01

of people and a lot of white chicago

36:02

residents weren’t familiar with this

36:04

kind of police violence black folk

36:06

stayed away from the convention that

36:08

like we don’t want any part of this

36:10

because we know what’s going to happen

36:11

because it had been happening to them

36:13

for you know years and years so by the

36:15

late 1960s police violence in Chicago

36:18

had ramped up gang violence had ramped

36:20

up as well it’s you know to be honest

36:22

there’s there’s a lot of black gang

36:23

activity gang activity in the black

36:25

neighborhoods in the Latin the Hispanic

36:27

neighborhoods at the time I’m not aware

36:31

of a lot of gaining activities in

36:33

Chinatown and on the north side Korean

36:35

and Vietnamese neighborhoods but

36:36

certainly there would have been that

36:39

kind of influence as well so there’s a

36:41

lot of fighting in the streets and

36:43

you’ve got this really charismatic

36:46

leader that the black community in

36:49

Chicago is responding to their saying

36:51

you know I don’t know about the

36:52

socialism stuff that he’s talking about

36:54

but I know that they’re feeding my kids

36:55

and if they touch if the authorities

36:58

tried take away that breakfast program

37:00

I’m gonna kick some ass like you’ve got

37:03

mother saving this and so Edward

37:06

Hanrahan was elected in 1968 as the Cook

37:11

County State’s Attorney that’s the lead

37:12

prosecutor for Chicago and Hanrahan was

37:15

very much a cog in the daily machine

37:17

Mayor Daley had kind of hand-picked him

37:19

as his successor Mayor Daley had by this

37:22

point been in office since nineteen

37:24

fifty-five he was getting on in years

37:26

you know he ended up dying as

37:28

mayor in 1976 he served 21 years as

37:32

mayor and an additional five years as

37:34

head of the Cook County Democratic Party

37:36

which was kind of the only party in town

37:39

there were Republicans that ran but

37:42

barely so Hanrahan was this you know

37:47

kind of establishment prosecutor and he

37:49

wanted to go after the gigs right and so

37:51

he’s going to establish this war on

37:53

gangs the special prosecution unit to go

37:57

to target the gangs and to him the Black

37:59

Panthers were just another game and he

38:02

talked in fact when he announced the

38:04

special initiative this gang initiatives

38:06

and the special prosecutions unit he

38:08

announced it to a group of you know

38:09

black mothers in the ghetto and and they

38:13

booed him off stage they’re like they’re

38:16

not animals these are our children and

38:18

they’re fighting these racist police

38:21

officers these abusive abusive police

38:23

officers so Hampton is very charismatic

38:26

leader he’s getting a lot of positive

38:29

press in you know the Black Panther

38:32

newspaper but also in the you know

38:34

regular newspapers of Chicago the

38:36

mainstream press was dependent on the

38:39

paper right the Chicago Tribune was a

38:41

little more conservative a little more

38:42

intransigent didn’t really lie they were

38:44

they were a daily paper whereas the

38:46

sun-times was a little more sympathetic

38:48

to the civil rights movement to radical

38:50

activism so Freddie Hampton was this

38:53

figure who who could have replaced

38:57

Martin Luther King jr. right as this

38:59

kind of central figure of the movement

39:01

arguably he could have replaced him king

39:03

of course was assassinated in april of

39:06

nineteen sixty eight leaving the

39:08

movement without a national figure head

39:11

so a lot of Malcolm X Malcolm X have

39:14

been assassinated in 1965 baby so so two

39:18

of your main yeah you know it within the

39:20

past four years are gone and at the same

39:23

time then you got bobby kennedy also

39:24

gets killed then in nineteen sixty exact

39:26

and sixty-eight excuse me yes I’m

39:29

campaigning and this whole yeah one

39:32

after another right these these main

39:34

leaders right these inspiring

39:37

charismatic leaders and that’s that is

39:39

one thing they all certainly share

39:41

common the charisma of the Malcolm X

39:43

decreases void yeah it did the head of

39:45

the movement it really did and by this

39:47

point in the late 60s early 70s you know

39:50

the Panther Party is also kind of

39:52

splitting you know different chapters

39:54

are doing their own thing and Newton

39:57

Huey Newton himself had a somewhat

40:00

paranoid personality he was prone to

40:02

drug abuse he was also prone to kind of

40:05

the celebrity status he had he he kind

40:07

of fell victim to thinking he was this

40:10

demo demigod right and the party he

40:13

created he lost control as the different

40:16

geographic chapters were doing their own

40:18

thing and creating things like medical

40:21

clinic free medical clinics or

40:22

liberation schools and so you see a lot

40:25

of divides within the party itself which

40:27

of course is helped out by COINTELPRO

40:29

infiltration and interrupted the

40:31

government is trying to break this party

40:33

up Fred Hampton was the kind of

40:35

charismatic leader that people responded

40:37

to and I think there was a great deal of

40:39

fear that he was going to step into that

40:41

void that leadership void so it all kind

40:45

of came together right Hanrahan gets

40:47

elected he creates this war on gangs the

40:50

special prosecution unit COINTELPRO

40:53

gathers the Intel to be able to target

40:56

the chicago chapter of the Black Panther

41:00

Party you know serve warrants for weapon

41:02

illegal weapons possession because they

41:04

do have guns right and so many of them

41:06

were illegally obtained and so on

41:10

December 4th 1969 the Chicago Police who

41:14

staffed the special prosecutors unit

41:16

executed a raid on the headquarters of

41:19

the Black Panther Party which was the

41:21

apartment that Fred Hampton and his

41:22

girlfriend at the time who was pregnant

41:25

eight months pregnant at the time lived

41:27

in and there were several other Panthers

41:30

that were there as was typical in

41:32

Panther headquarters and crash pads one

41:36

of them was Mark Clark he was a wannabe

41:39

Panther I’ll call him from downstate

41:41

Peoria Illinois he was organizing his

41:44

own chapter in another city downstate

41:46

and he was there to you know kind of

41:47

find out from how to do it right and to

41:50

get some insights and so the police

41:53

executed

41:54

this raid a warrant and raided the

41:56

apartment from the start the raid was

41:59

very strange they didn’t use tear gas

42:02

which would have been typical to clear

42:05

out the apartment instead they allegedly

42:08

the police that they identified

42:09

themselves as police officers and that

42:12

the Panthers came out shooting and then

42:14

Fred Hampton ends up getting killed and

42:17

Mark Clark as well were killed in this

42:20

raid and there’s pictures showing the

42:22

police carrying the body of Hampton out

42:24

of this apartment and one of the police

42:26

officers just smiling like we got him

42:29

you know and then it got even weirder

42:32

the police did not secure the crime

42:34

scene and so the Panthers did they

42:39

didn’t let the police back yet and they

42:41

started giving tours through the

42:42

apartment to show all of the

42:45

inconsistencies that the official report

42:47

the police report which said you know we

42:50

called out that we were the police we

42:52

were executing this warrant and shots

42:54

were fired at us so we shot back well

42:57

that wasn’t what happened because when

42:59

ballistics went in they called the the

43:01

Panthers called their own ballistic

43:04

experts in the bullets recovered at the

43:07

crime scene there were something like 99

43:09

98 bullets recovered at the crime scene

43:11

one of them came from panthers guns the

43:14

rest came through fleece comes Fred

43:16

Hampton was shot in such a manner that

43:19

you know he was laying down in bed when

43:21

the warrant was executed and there’s no

43:24

evidence to suggest that someone

43:27

purposefully drugged him but he did have

43:29

drugs in his system he was not a drug

43:31

user so it’s possible that the

43:34

cointelpro informant might have drugged

43:37

him but we don’t know because that

43:39

informant then later on killed himself

43:41

much later on the side I don’t know if

43:44

there’s a direct connection so you know

43:46

Hampton didn’t get up and he was shot in

43:48

such a way that the police you know kind

43:50

of an execution-style the police shot

43:52

him so it was pretty clear from the

43:54

start that the raid did not go down as

43:56

Hanrahan and the police said it went

43:58

down none of these men were ever

44:00

indicted on criminal charges even though

44:02

independent investigations you know kind

44:05

of brought up all these inconsistencies

44:06

these were still

44:08

you know participants in the machine and

44:10

Chicago jury’s never held them

44:12

criminally accountable for these actions

44:15

however Panther lawyers went after the

44:18

city and went after the federal the feds

44:20

and pursued civil charges for the

44:23

violation of Panthers civil rights

44:25

eventually winning a several million

44:28

dollar settlement although it took a

44:29

long time so it’s pretty clear that this

44:32

was not you know a botched raid it was

44:35

pretty clear it was a execution but they

44:38

meant to go out though it was successful

44:40

from the police’s point of view in that

44:42

they murdered Fred Hampton yes what was

44:45

the reaction to this then if you’ve

44:48

looked at it in Regina because he was

44:50

just there what was their strong

44:52

reaction either on campus or in the

44:54

community there was there was a

44:56

torchlight parade you know a kind of

44:57

candlelight vigil held in memory of Fred

45:00

Hampton there were lots of newspaper

45:02

reports condemning the brutality of the

45:04

American police you know the Regina

45:07

leader-post headline was you know

45:09

Chicago Panther leader dies in Chicago

45:12

gunfight and the report was all about

45:14

how you know it was the police story

45:16

right police executed this raid for

45:18

illegal weapons possession and in the

45:20

process ended up in a shootout in which

45:23

Fred Hampton who had recently visited

45:25

our province was killed by the police it

45:28

didn’t report all the inconsistencies in

45:30

the evidence it certainly didn’t report

45:32

the conditions of police violence

45:34

against blacks in Chicago

45:36

african-americans in Chicago so the

45:40

reaction then after this by the Regina

45:43

community or certainly some of the

45:45

Regina community was sympathy with the

45:47

panthers with the panther agenda with

45:49

the suggestion that you know as we ramp

45:53

up radical activism in canada as we

45:56

start to fight against the social

45:57

injustice of racial discrimination of

46:00

you know economic inequalities the same

46:04

things are going to happen to us if we

46:06

don’t do something about it that that

46:08

the RCMP is going to start operating

46:10

like the Chicago Police will if we’re

46:13

successful in our fight against

46:14

injustice so there was a lot of sympathy

46:17

in the community after Fred Hampton was

46:20

killed and I think part of that is

46:21

certainly

46:21

personal connection it was just there he

46:24

was in the province I think November

46:25

eighteenth he was murdered December

46:28

forth so so three weeks later do you

46:31

think maybe that the fact that he’s

46:33

killed so soon after that Lisa this

46:35

legacy like you say I mean your students

46:37

told you about yeah this this visit and

46:41

so clearly it’s something that they know

46:43

about and something that has talked

46:45

about in Saskatchewan early supergiant

46:48

is still so so the fact that the murder

46:50

was so soon after or even that he was

46:52

murdered at all does that maybe lends

46:54

itself to this legacy of this visit and

46:57

yeah holding it up as this really very

47:02

interesting moment in vaginas history

47:04

yeah I mean I think in part sure I mean

47:07

there’s a certain martyrdom to Fred

47:08

Hampton he was such a dynamic leader and

47:11

was able to lead so briefly right like I

47:14

said the party was organized the chapter

47:16

in Chicago was organized in 68 he was

47:19

killed at the end of 69 so he had like

47:20

two years of activism as as the Black

47:24

Panthers a known Black Panther even

47:27

though his activism went back further

47:28

than that but other Panthers were killed

47:31

to write so I think the personal

47:33

connection the fact that he it was Fred

47:35

Hampton who had visited right that that

47:38

I think is a bigger part of that issue

47:42

his legacy certainly is profound but

47:44

there were lots of Panthers who were

47:45

killed there were lots of other civil

47:47

rights leaders who were killed that

47:48

students don’t necessarily know the

47:50

names of so I don’t know yeah I do think

47:55

that there is that personal connection

47:56

yeah for sure sure now if shifting gears

47:59

just a little bit okay let’s talk about

48:00

something else it’s not too Pleasant oh

48:02

hey uh your book came out last year was

48:05

uh your dissertation yes originally so

48:09

it’s called rape and Chicago race myth

48:13

and the court so again study in Chicago

48:16

yes and so just a little snippet what’s

48:19

the book about what’s so a couple cops

48:20

Oh excellent well the book like you said

48:24

came from my doctoral thesis which was

48:26

called proving rape and I looked at

48:29

issues of race relations certainly in

48:32

the city of Chicago but also gender

48:34

relations and how individual

48:35

who find themselves in the court system

48:37

use that system to hold up you know

48:41

their rights as American citizens right

48:43

and how they’re defended in court

48:46

against rape charges most of the

48:47

defendants that I looked at were

48:49

african-americans they weren’t all

48:51

they’re accused of raping white women

48:53

which is kind of the traditional trope

48:55

of sexual violence that it’s interracial

48:58

that it’s these black men who can’t

49:00

control themselves they’re going to

49:01

sexually attacked these innocent white

49:03

women what I found in the book was that

49:05

in fact a lot of victims didn’t fit that

49:08

kind of innocent middle class chased

49:12

image of the rape victim the typical

49:15

rape victim a lot of the defendants were

49:17

black because of the data set I looked

49:19

at these were appellate cases so they

49:21

originally ended with conviction so

49:23

we’re white men not being charged with

49:25

rape or were they just not being

49:26

convicted of it or did they plea bargain

49:28

down by the period i’m looking at the

49:31

1930s to the 1970s probably eighty

49:33

percent of criminal cases went to plea

49:35

bargain they were they never went to

49:37

court so i had a limited data set which

49:40

shaped you know certainly the number of

49:43

defendants that were racial minority

49:47

defendants but what I was interested in

49:49

learning more about was how the

49:51

individuals in the court system who find

49:53

themselves unwillingly caught up in this

49:55

system as either defendants or victims

49:57

how they use the system to kind of

50:00

assert their rights as American citizens

50:02

so so it’s rapin chicago race myth and

50:06

the courts university of illinois press

50:08

2012 yes and we can say with absolute

50:11

certainty that it does not cost 47,000

50:14

it does not cost forty seven thousand

50:16

dollars and some change if you go to

50:17

amazon.ca it is a misprint the price

50:21

however you can get it from chapters

50:24

that’s the area amazoncom with your in

50:26

the US or of course I’m sure if you

50:29

offered to pay forty thousand thousand

50:30

dollars for it I don’t think you

50:31

wouldn’t turn I wouldn’t turn it down

50:33

but I don’t think i would get it because

50:35

i have to sell a certain amount of

50:36

copies before i get any kind of

50:37

commission but anyway

50:39

that’s Don flight from Campion College

50:42

at the University of Regina thank you so

50:45

much for doing this Thank You Sean and

50:47

if you have any questions comments for

50:49

the podcast history slam gmail com

50:52

twitter at dr. Johnny fever and if

50:54

you’re out and you see enrico palazzo

50:56

please say hi thanks for listening to

51:04

the history slam vodka check out active

51:06

history GA for more features and

51:08

articles be sure to subscribe on itunes

51:14

Oh

