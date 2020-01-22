How To Find a Good Therapist Who Accepts Standard Insurance

If you’ve ever tried to schedule a session with a therapist, you’ve probably run into some friction. Because even if you have a good insurance plan that covers therapy sessions, you almost certainly encounter therapists who don’t take your insurance.

Why is this? And what can you do about it?

Why Many Therapists Don’t Take Insurance

If your hip is acting up and you need to have a hip replacement surgery performed, you look for a surgeon who is within your insurance network and follow the appropriate steps to schedule the procedure. And assuming you have decent insurance, you shouldn’t have any trouble getting the hip replacement covered.

You would assume that you’d follow a similar process to get help with something like anxiety, depression, or PTSD – but that’s not always the case.

We live in a day and age where mental health issues still aren’t viewed the same as physical health issues. And if you need a therapist, you may have trouble finding one who accepts your insurance.

Insurance companies like to place the blame on therapists, but therapists are quick to highlight the fact that insurance providers are uncooperative and unreasonable.

In the state of California, for example, roughly half of all therapists refuse to take insurance. There are two primary reasons for this:

1. Low Reimbursement Rates

While every state and insurance company differs, it’s hard for therapists to make a livable wage on insurance reimbursements. In California, insurance companies typically offer between $60 and $80 per session. And while that may sound like a lot, it pales in comparison to the $150 to $200 therapists in Los Angeles and San Francisco can charge cash payers.

2. Complex Paperwork

Secondly, there’s a ton of paperwork associated with insurance. By some estimates, therapists can expect to spend roughly 30 minutes on forms per hour of therapy. That makes accepting insurance a much bigger hassle.

So while insurance companies try to act like it’s the therapists that are restricting patients, they aren’t providing an even playing field. They’re making it so therapists have no other choice – at least financially speaking – than to deny insurance.

How to Find a Good Therapist With Insurance

So what do you do? If you have insurance, it’s reasonable to want to find a therapist who accepts your insurance – but how do you find one in your area? Here are some things to consider:

1. They Do Exist

First, you should know there are good therapists who accept insurance. Take Manhattan Mental Health Counseling as an example. While most New York-based therapists don’t accept insurance, this renowned psychotherapy practice offers three different locations and accepts many major insurance companies, including Aetna and Cigna.

Do some online research in your own city and you should be able to find some quality options worth considering in more detail.

2. Contact Your Insurance Provider

In addition to conducting your own search for insurance-friendly therapists, you can contact your insurance provider and ask for an official list of providers. They should be able to give you a comprehensive list with locations, contact information, and services provided. They’ll also walk you through things like co-pay, what’s covered, what’s not covered, etc.

3. Ask for Referrals

Just because a therapist is on your insurance company’s list of covered providers doesn’t necessarily mean they’re good. You can increase your chances of finding the right therapist by asking for referrals from healthcare professionals you know and trust. Friends and family members may also have some recommendations.

Get the Help you Need

After doing some research and exploring all of the options that work with your insurance, if you can’t find a good therapist who accepts your insurance, you have a decision to make. Will you ignore your need for therapy, or will you pay out of pocket?

While every financial situation is different, it’s never recommended to forgo therapy because of the cost. Try everything you can to negotiate a reasonable rate and save up the cash to schedule a therapy session. Your mental health is one of your greatest assets and you shouldn’t let complicated insurance matters keep you from getting the care you need.

