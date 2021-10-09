Standing Up Against Sexual Misconduct: Let’s Unite To Uproot This Evil

—

The evolution of the human species is an everlasting process that continues to progress, with laminar flow. With time, we acquired several traits and discarded unimportant ones simultaneously. The early man examined its surroundings and identified the threats to its existence, and the needs required to sustain its existence.

The Beauty of Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs

Abraham Maslow, a Russian American psychologist proposed that the core characteristics of the human species can be classified within a pyramid of needs that are common to almost every single human because of their innate nature. The higher the elevation of a need in that pyramid, the more advanced and sophisticated the need is and the latter it develops.

The Place of Sexual Needs in Maslow’s Hierarchy Table

According to Maslow’s hierarchy of needs, survival forms the basis of humanity’s existence. Without this drive to thrive, our species would be long extinct, usurped by other physically more capable creatures. So just like survival, sexual needs form a significant pillar of our existence. With the changing landscape, norms have changed. Sexual norms have changed drastically. Once upon a time, to even discuss sexual morals was considered a heinous crime. Today, there are die-hard proponents for sex education being given in school during the age of maturation. The entire spectrum of sexual orientation now intrigues an audience centered on a wide age group, for both academic reasons and personal interests. However, one aspect of sex has remained stagnant, one concept has shown remarkably little change, and that is, what is classified as sexual harassment.

The Significance of Battling Sexual Harassment

Sexual harassment continues to be a nefarious evil. It prowls the streets, creeps into our everyday life. It can destroy lives. While everyone is united in their hatred against this deplorable act, authorities have failed to completely neutralize the threat. How can that be done? That’s a discussion to be held on another day. Let’s focus on the victims for now.

It Is Our Moral Obligation to Help the Victims

It cannot be overemphasized enough how pathetic and condemnable this deed is. Unfortunately, there are several victims of this assault, with their voices unheard, hiding in their shadows. As a civilized society, it’s our job to take a stand for them.

We should provide victims with emotional support whenever needed. It is imperative for us to cultivate empathy and refrain from anything that might be insensitive or would trigger flashbacks of a disturbing past. Rather regrettably, sexual assault is prevalent in colleges. Every day there are multiple stories originating from these institutions tasked with illuminating the human brain by planting sober seeds of civilization. Watching these incidents occur in such noble institutions is a testament to how this evil has no specific identity. It is not uncommon to read news centered on a student accused of sexual misconduct. It is tragic to see the forbearers of the future indulge in such egregious acts. There are several legal authorities and attorney services dedicated to primarily dealing with college sexual harassment. These services unmask the perpetrators and assist the victims in every way possible. If you know a victim, make sure to advise them to get a consultation.

Conclusion

Sexual assault is a problem eating the very pillars of our humanity. The noble code of conduct upon which an ideal life is constructed is constantly under threat by these acts that disgust most people. If we are to win this war against sexual assault, we have to become one and concentrate our efforts on eradicating this once and for all.

—

