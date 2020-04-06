Get Daily Email
The Affordable Care Act: Bad for the GOP’s Political Health

The program will work, providing better care and nearly universal coverage at a cheaper price.

by Leave a Comment


By Jim Hightower

Whacking yourself on the head with a ball-peen hammer would be stupid. Doing it again and again? That’s insane.

Welcome to your House of Representatives, presently led by a pack of tea-partying Republicans. They loathe the Affordable Care Act so much that they repeatedly hammer themselves over the head. They’ve voted 46 times (so far) to dismantle, defund, delay, deny, and otherwise destroy this landmark health care bill — all to no avail.

They would be hilarious, were they not so pathetic.

But now, their anti-government, anti-Obama obsession has turned into insanity. Acting as though the United States of America is nothing more substantial than a banana republic, this tea party clique of petty potentates forced a shutdown of our national government.

The craziest part of their stunt is the duplicitous claim that finally providing health care for millions of uninsured Americans will have, as one leader of the mad-dog pack put it, “horrific effects.”

Yet, even as they publicly insist that they’re heroes for trying to save the people from the horror of receiving fairly decent health coverage, the GOP hierarchy is quietly warning its members that defeating President Barack Obama’s signature health care reform now is essential to their own political health.

Why? Because they know the program will work, providing better care and nearly universal coverage at a cheaper price. It will become widely popular, and any politico who tries to kill it later will become wildly unpopular.

Even the Senator from Oz, Ted Cruz, understood that the program had to be aborted before it was born. It will be so loved, Cruz candidly conceded (as he desperately tried to suffocate the law that brought it about with a painfully long filibuster), that the public will be “hooked” for the long haul.

Yes, Sen. Cruz, the American people tend to support policies that are beneficial to them. How crazy is that?

Previously published on otherwords.org and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

 

Photo credit: Istockphoto.com

About Other Words

OtherWords is a free editorial service published by the Institute for Policy Studies, a progressive think tank.

Each week, we publish a handful of publication-ready op-eds and columns, plus an original cartoon, and distribute them to readers, editors, and publishers through our website and newsletter. These pieces are re-published by hundreds of small and medium-sized newspapers in the United States, as well as by dozens of news sites. All told, our work reaches millions of readers each year in the heartland communities often overlooked by traditional national media.

We cover politics, policy, and social issues from a progressive perspective, but we’re strictly non-partisan. Our writers include regular columnists Jill Richardson and Jim Hightower, issue experts from the Institute for Policy Studies and a dozen or so partner non-profits, and ordinary folks from all over with opinions to share.

OtherWords is edited by IPS editorial manager Peter Certo and distributed with help from the IPS communications team. Caleb Crowder is our outreach and editorial assistant.

