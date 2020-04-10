—
Active history is proud to present a video each week from New Directions in Active History. The conference took place at Huron University College on October 2-4, 2015 and brought together scholars, students, professionals and community members to discuss a wide range of topics pertaining to active history.
Leading the panel on the discussion of Public History, Mike Dove, acting Coordinator of the Public History Program at the University of Western Ontario, addresses the key issues facing public history programs in Canada. In this video, Dove discusses the future of public history programs in Canada and the types of students who excel in and are drawn to public history. Over the course of the discussion Dove explores the different types of Public History delivered as part of these programs, including, archives management, digital history, and interactive exhibit design. In his closing remarks, he brings up three questions that can be used as discussion points for academic programs considering a public history stream:
Question 1: Do you have core Financial Support?
Question 2: Do you have the faculty and staff support to carry out the program?
Question 3: Are there jobs in the marketplace for your students and graduates to succeed?
Video Transcript
00:10
hello everybody when I thought I do in
00:13
the first for the first few minutes I
00:15
had
00:16
and more time later discussion but the
00:19
talk a little bit about the history of
00:21
our program structure much like like
00:24
John has doubled across and it is yes a
00:27
shameless plug shameless promotion like
00:30
I said programs person my vote for
00:32
anybody who’s interested of course
00:34
pursuing graduate studies or anybody
00:36
who’s potentially considering hiring
00:40
students for an internship or more for
00:43
jobs but also of course sort of set the
00:46
stage for for comments and discussion
00:48
later among the matters I’d like to
00:51
address at some point again are sort of
00:55
kinds of students we attract we’d like
00:56
to attract and what they end up doing
00:59
Bob say once they leave here as d
01:02
mentioned the introduction I’m the
01:03
acting coordinator for the program
01:05
Republic history so I’m filling in this
01:08
year for Michelle Hamilton who’s been
01:10
the director since 2008 she’s on
01:13
sabbatical this your own she was an
01:21
interim performance it’s an area which
01:25
will which will die into another point
01:27
will pick up on later that you can never
01:29
be any step away for that for that mom
01:31
from our program witness but I’ve been
01:34
formerly connected with the program
01:35
since 2006’s the internship coordinator
01:37
and think about recently I haven’t
01:42
really been away from the program for 20
01:45
years so as a student in this program
01:48
back in 96 so we loosely affiliated with
01:51
it ever since so in that time 20 years
01:55
and incidentally next year’s 30th year
01:58
of the program so it’s it’s the it’s the
02:00
oldest program it’s not the first public
02:01
History Program
02:04
but it’s certainly the oldest and in
02:07
that time myself Michelle witness many
02:11
changes to the program and some of those
02:14
of course as I say firsthand it began as
02:17
a two-year program in 1986 by 1993
02:21
become a one-year program was sort of a
02:23
handful of students and sort of more or
02:26
less crept up word the enrollment so
02:30
that by 2007 when I came as the
02:32
internship coordinator 2006 we’ve
02:34
averaged anywhere between 10 and 15
02:35
students and we can get anywhere between
02:40
sort of 40 and 60 70 applications a year
02:44
and we try to hold it around 12 number
02:49
for many reasons one of the main reasons
02:52
of course is there’s a major group
02:55
project and that becomes very unwieldy
02:57
unmanageable when you go beyond what
02:59
arguably go down five yeah so any more
03:03
than certainly 12 deputy need medics no
03:05
problem it would be could be possible to
03:08
do the program began really is a move to
03:15
almost create a Canadian equivalent to
03:19
to what was going on in the United
03:21
States or the late 70s early 80s so the
03:26
National Council on public history in
03:28
the sort of our professional
03:29
organization it was that was first
03:33
developed in California they held their
03:37
annual conference in 1983 at the
03:39
University of Waterloo what are the way
03:41
just launched its its its program no
03:44
public history and I think that really
03:47
helped spur interest among a few very
03:53
few historians or the Western to perhaps
03:56
do the same so by 1986 there was a
04:00
program several faculty as they say
04:05
worse
04:07
made possible by a donation fairly
04:10
sizable donation by the George centric
04:13
metcalf foundation charitable foundation
04:15
metcalf foundation George Jr was a
04:19
faculty person that was a historian in
04:23
Western by certainly by the mid
04:26
seventies into the a is he was also
04:28
directing the foundation so he arranged
04:32
to have money put into fun too to create
04:36
maintain a public history program that
04:40
support still remains the core support
04:42
of our financial or course source I
04:47
guess someone financial support to this
04:49
day so despite being the existence for
04:52
about 12 years or just over 12 years we
04:55
didn’t really have a full-time pained
04:58
artful type a full-time permanent
05:00
director of public history until 99 2000
05:06
and and that someone who is like a
05:09
particular faculty member who is
05:10
specifically attached to directing the
05:12
program and was his or her work is his
05:16
horse patterned around that allen key
05:20
card was that first director he’s since
05:22
moved on you still in front of course
05:24
fatigue of love and many other things
05:26
including including leash but was under
05:29
his direction that this program really
05:30
blossomed into what you would identify
05:31
supports a program so it was a set of
05:34
courses and projects that are
05:37
specifically designed to to train
05:40
students to
05:42
enable them to develop these particular
05:44
skill sets and the knowledge and
05:46
expertise in the field and that’s what
05:51
we have now so over the last 15 years or
05:53
so there have been a number of courses
05:54
we went from a program that had an
05:56
internship component and we still do
05:59
work from the beginning and sort one
06:01
course one core course was the history
06:03
theory practice of public history into
06:07
into a program that has courses in
06:10
archives management musial adji much
06:12
like the program adult as well digital
06:14
history interactive exhibit design those
06:18
kinds of social memory and and so it’s
06:22
really it’s really grown that way 2312
06:25
compass quite a few different kinds of
06:27
courses in a minute oh man it’s okay
06:31
well in that minute I’ll just throw
06:34
questions for and these these are things
06:37
that would be talking about now for the
06:38
next hour or so but three questions if
06:42
you thinking about a public History
06:43
Program in Canada the future of public
06:45
user programs can of course be
06:47
independent of the panel Corps financial
06:50
support mentioned the back half here I
06:53
think this is extremely important
06:56
particularly these days because if you
06:59
know many of our programs many of our
07:01
departments and positions of course rip
07:07
twins glitter political economic climate
07:10
and the vagaries of that climate and
07:13
it’s determined by university
07:14
administration’s you really do need to
07:16
have some sort of stable funding in
07:18
order to plan and strategize it’s it’s a
07:21
program that’s
07:22
continuity is extremely important and
07:24
you are planning years in advance so
07:27
again you can’t have your budgets
07:29
changing on you here and you’re out do
07:31
you have the faculty and staff support
07:33
course to carry that out it can’t and
07:35
we’ve seen this happen it can’t really
07:37
be a one-person show that’s what
07:38
happened to Waterloo for the most part
07:40
when that person goes out spec or some
07:43
sort of lay people or just wants to
07:44
teach something different program
07:46
fallsburg there’s nobody to step up and
07:49
you cannot go you cannot have a program
07:52
and continue to recruit continue to be
07:54
successful if you are just staffing
07:58
positions contract so there’s that to to
08:04
to keeping in mind terms of commit as in
08:07
I should quickly mystical okay third
08:09
what the jump here we’ll also be talking
08:11
about something keep in mind is the
08:13
marketplace and whether there are jobs
08:15
for your students to go into is a remark
08:19
‘it are the jobs for the graduates as a
08:21
program you need your graduates to
08:22
succeed and we’ll talk about nor the
08:25
owners being on the students but it also
08:27
comes back of course for the sake of the
08:29
TV program and sick of having trained
08:31
historians i think won’t be doing helped
08:33
shape those messages that are being
08:34
communicated to to the point i want to
08:38
thank you for palace
08:40
you
09:02
you

Previously published on Activehistory.ca and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.



Photo credit: Screenshot taken from the Video.
