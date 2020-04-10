—

Active history is proud to present a video each week from New Directions in Active History. The conference took place at Huron University College on October 2-4, 2015 and brought together scholars, students, professionals and community members to discuss a wide range of topics pertaining to active history.

Leading the panel on the discussion of Public History, Mike Dove, acting Coordinator of the Public History Program at the University of Western Ontario, addresses the key issues facing public history programs in Canada. In this video, Dove discusses the future of public history programs in Canada and the types of students who excel in and are drawn to public history. Over the course of the discussion Dove explores the different types of Public History delivered as part of these programs, including, archives management, digital history, and interactive exhibit design. In his closing remarks, he brings up three questions that can be used as discussion points for academic programs considering a public history stream:

Question 1: Do you have core Financial Support?

Question 2: Do you have the faculty and staff support to carry out the program?

Question 3: Are there jobs in the marketplace for your students and graduates to succeed?

Video Transcript

00:10

hello everybody when I thought I do in

00:13

the first for the first few minutes I

00:15

had

00:16

and more time later discussion but the

00:19

talk a little bit about the history of

00:21

our program structure much like like

00:24

John has doubled across and it is yes a

00:27

shameless plug shameless promotion like

00:30

I said programs person my vote for

00:32

anybody who’s interested of course

00:34

pursuing graduate studies or anybody

00:36

who’s potentially considering hiring

00:40

students for an internship or more for

00:43

jobs but also of course sort of set the

00:46

stage for for comments and discussion

00:48

later among the matters I’d like to

00:51

address at some point again are sort of

00:55

kinds of students we attract we’d like

00:56

to attract and what they end up doing

00:59

Bob say once they leave here as d

01:02

mentioned the introduction I’m the

01:03

acting coordinator for the program

01:05

Republic history so I’m filling in this

01:08

year for Michelle Hamilton who’s been

01:10

the director since 2008 she’s on

01:13

sabbatical this your own she was an

01:21

interim performance it’s an area which

01:25

will which will die into another point

01:27

will pick up on later that you can never

01:29

be any step away for that for that mom

01:31

from our program witness but I’ve been

01:34

formerly connected with the program

01:35

since 2006’s the internship coordinator

01:37

and think about recently I haven’t

01:42

really been away from the program for 20

01:45

years so as a student in this program

01:48

back in 96 so we loosely affiliated with

01:51

it ever since so in that time 20 years

01:55

and incidentally next year’s 30th year

01:58

of the program so it’s it’s the it’s the

02:00

oldest program it’s not the first public

02:01

History Program

02:04

but it’s certainly the oldest and in

02:07

that time myself Michelle witness many

02:11

changes to the program and some of those

02:14

of course as I say firsthand it began as

02:17

a two-year program in 1986 by 1993

02:21

become a one-year program was sort of a

02:23

handful of students and sort of more or

02:26

less crept up word the enrollment so

02:30

that by 2007 when I came as the

02:32

internship coordinator 2006 we’ve

02:34

averaged anywhere between 10 and 15

02:35

students and we can get anywhere between

02:40

sort of 40 and 60 70 applications a year

02:44

and we try to hold it around 12 number

02:49

for many reasons one of the main reasons

02:52

of course is there’s a major group

02:55

project and that becomes very unwieldy

02:57

unmanageable when you go beyond what

02:59

arguably go down five yeah so any more

03:03

than certainly 12 deputy need medics no

03:05

problem it would be could be possible to

03:08

do the program began really is a move to

03:15

almost create a Canadian equivalent to

03:19

to what was going on in the United

03:21

States or the late 70s early 80s so the

03:26

National Council on public history in

03:28

the sort of our professional

03:29

organization it was that was first

03:33

developed in California they held their

03:37

annual conference in 1983 at the

03:39

University of Waterloo what are the way

03:41

just launched its its its program no

03:44

public history and I think that really

03:47

helped spur interest among a few very

03:53

few historians or the Western to perhaps

03:56

do the same so by 1986 there was a

04:00

program several faculty as they say

04:05

worse

04:07

made possible by a donation fairly

04:10

sizable donation by the George centric

04:13

metcalf foundation charitable foundation

04:15

metcalf foundation George Jr was a

04:19

faculty person that was a historian in

04:23

Western by certainly by the mid

04:26

seventies into the a is he was also

04:28

directing the foundation so he arranged

04:32

to have money put into fun too to create

04:36

maintain a public history program that

04:40

support still remains the core support

04:42

of our financial or course source I

04:47

guess someone financial support to this

04:49

day so despite being the existence for

04:52

about 12 years or just over 12 years we

04:55

didn’t really have a full-time pained

04:58

artful type a full-time permanent

05:00

director of public history until 99 2000

05:06

and and that someone who is like a

05:09

particular faculty member who is

05:10

specifically attached to directing the

05:12

program and was his or her work is his

05:16

horse patterned around that allen key

05:20

card was that first director he’s since

05:22

moved on you still in front of course

05:24

fatigue of love and many other things

05:26

including including leash but was under

05:29

his direction that this program really

05:30

blossomed into what you would identify

05:31

supports a program so it was a set of

05:34

courses and projects that are

05:37

specifically designed to to train

05:40

students to

05:42

enable them to develop these particular

05:44

skill sets and the knowledge and

05:46

expertise in the field and that’s what

05:51

we have now so over the last 15 years or

05:53

so there have been a number of courses

05:54

we went from a program that had an

05:56

internship component and we still do

05:59

work from the beginning and sort one

06:01

course one core course was the history

06:03

theory practice of public history into

06:07

into a program that has courses in

06:10

archives management musial adji much

06:12

like the program adult as well digital

06:14

history interactive exhibit design those

06:18

kinds of social memory and and so it’s

06:22

really it’s really grown that way 2312

06:25

compass quite a few different kinds of

06:27

courses in a minute oh man it’s okay

06:31

well in that minute I’ll just throw

06:34

questions for and these these are things

06:37

that would be talking about now for the

06:38

next hour or so but three questions if

06:42

you thinking about a public History

06:43

Program in Canada the future of public

06:45

user programs can of course be

06:47

independent of the panel Corps financial

06:50

support mentioned the back half here I

06:53

think this is extremely important

06:56

particularly these days because if you

06:59

know many of our programs many of our

07:01

departments and positions of course rip

07:07

twins glitter political economic climate

07:10

and the vagaries of that climate and

07:13

it’s determined by university

07:14

administration’s you really do need to

07:16

have some sort of stable funding in

07:18

order to plan and strategize it’s it’s a

07:21

program that’s

07:22

continuity is extremely important and

07:24

you are planning years in advance so

07:27

again you can’t have your budgets

07:29

changing on you here and you’re out do

07:31

you have the faculty and staff support

07:33

course to carry that out it can’t and

07:35

we’ve seen this happen it can’t really

07:37

be a one-person show that’s what

07:38

happened to Waterloo for the most part

07:40

when that person goes out spec or some

07:43

sort of lay people or just wants to

07:44

teach something different program

07:46

fallsburg there’s nobody to step up and

07:49

you cannot go you cannot have a program

07:52

and continue to recruit continue to be

07:54

successful if you are just staffing

07:58

positions contract so there’s that to to

08:04

to keeping in mind terms of commit as in

08:07

I should quickly mystical okay third

08:09

what the jump here we’ll also be talking

08:11

about something keep in mind is the

08:13

marketplace and whether there are jobs

08:15

for your students to go into is a remark

08:19

‘it are the jobs for the graduates as a

08:21

program you need your graduates to

08:22

succeed and we’ll talk about nor the

08:25

owners being on the students but it also

08:27

comes back of course for the sake of the

08:29

TV program and sick of having trained

08:31

historians i think won’t be doing helped

08:33

shape those messages that are being

08:34

communicated to to the point i want to

08:38

thank you for palace

08:40

you

09:02

you

Previously published on Activehistory.ca and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

