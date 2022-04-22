5 Ways To Successfully Win Her Over Without Coming Off As Annoying

—

Here you are, you’ve met an amazing woman and been overthinking about all of the possible ways you can win her over. You’d love her to give you a chance, but at the same time, you don’t want to come off as pushy or annoying.

I mean, look at her. She’s breathtaking and probably has a number of guys who are already hitting on her. I’m sure that’s the vibe she’s giving.

So, I get it, you don’t want to be just another guy desperately trying to win her heart. Instead, you want her to realize that you’re different and that your feelings for her are real.

But how do you do that? How do you win over a woman without crossing the line and turning into a weirdo who doesn’t know when to stop?

Quite simple, actually. And here’s how.

1. Stop talking about yourself all the time

Be real with yourself for a second! Would you keep going out with a woman who only keeps talking about herself? Every time you go out, she keeps trying to impress you by letting you know how amazing and rare she is.

Does this sound like a lot of fun or would you actually get bored of her personal praises? I believe you already know the answer.

I understand that you’re trying to impress her and you believe that talking about yourself is the way to go. But honestly, you’re not going to get far with your monologues, so you better stop right now.

Let the conversation run smoothly and give her enough space and time to express her own opinion. Let her talk about the things that matter to her, and stop thinking that you must lead the conversation at all costs.

As you get to know each other better, she’ll start to realize that you’re an amazing guy. There’s no need for you to “sell yourself” right on the first date.

2. Don’t be afraid to compliment her

Every time I have a conversation with my male friends, I realize how nerve-racking it is for them to go on a date with a woman. They have this list in their heads of all of the things they’re (not) supposed to do.

“Be a gentleman! Show her you’re fun to be around! Don’t tell her that you like her as she’ll think you’re needy!”

Hence why many guys avoid complimenting their dates as they’re unsure if they’ll unintentionally cross the line. What if she realizes you like her? She’ll then see you as too available and will stop going out with you, right?

I’m sure that’s what you’re thinking since it’s the misconception most guys already have. And since it’s better to be safe than sorry, most of them choose “the safe road” and take a step back when it comes to compliments.

The truth is, if you like something about her, please let her know that. You love the way she looks? Tell her! Love how her hair rests on her shoulders? Tell her!

Compliments like this don’t make you “too available” or “needy.” Instead, they show your woman that you’re present and you like what you see.

And I assure you that there’s no girl who won’t smile at your praises – you will have just made her day. At that moment, you’ll see what a happy woman looks like.

3. Stick with your beliefs but also respect hers

We all have a right to cherish our own beliefs and values. That’s perfectly fine.

So, when you find yourself on a date with an amazing woman and you realize that your beliefs don’t match up, please don’t try to impress her by changing your attitude. If you can’t stand behind the words you’re about to say then you probably shouldn’t say them.

At the same time, don’t try to change her mind about something you don’t agree with. Be respectful and let her realize that you’re the kind of a guy who won’t pressure her to become different.

It’s only natural that we all have our own values, so it’s completely unnecessary to waste your energy trying to change each other.

4. Share your feelings with her

So, do you like this girl? And does she know how you feel about her? If you answered “no,” then I’m not really sure how you think you’re going to win her over.

At one point, you’ll have to share your feelings with her. And if you’ve been on a couple of dates then this could be the right moment. Forget about that nonsense talk that she’s going to pull away if you openly tell her how you feel.

Even if she does, at least you’ll know that she’s not interested and you’ll stop chasing after her.

But if she’s a confident, strong woman who knows what she wants in life, she’ll appreciate your honesty and certainly won’t take a step back just because you’ve told her how you feel about her.

Sharing your feelings is a normal part of the process and is something you’ll have to do at some or other point. If you feel that the timing is right then go for it. This could be your chance to take things to the next level.

5. Take “no” as a “no”

When a woman rejects you and tells you that you’re not the one for her, please know that she’s not trying to make you chase her. She’s not saying “no” just because she wants you to run after her.

So, if this happens, then you’ll have to accept the rejection and take a step back. Don’t keep texting her, stalking her on social media, and inviting her out all the time.

She’s already told you how she feels about you and there’s not much you can do to change that. From this point on, nothing you do will win her over. On the contrary, you’ll only come off as annoying and pushy.

And I’m guessing that’s the last thing you want.

