6 Reasons Why You Should Take The First Step And Ask Him Out

Most of the time we believe that if we like someone, we would wait for that person to ask us out or pay us a little attention, and yes, wait for that first date to happen, for the messages, the likes, or to show interest, why?

Perhaps because for centuries, we were educated to be conquered in a patriarchal system that has taken away our power and also the security of being the ones who take the first step, but fortunately, things are changing and we are relearning how to relate to others. Did you know that being the one who takes the first step will give you great advantages? Here are the main reasons why you should do it.

1. You Raise Your Self-esteem

There is no better ego boost than feeling safe enough to ask someone out regardless of whether they say yes or no, doing so is a very brave thing, a very important quality in these times.

If you do, you will really feel incredible, perhaps with a bit of uncertainty or fear of rejection, but in reality, if they tell you no, no big deal. Your life is still the same as it was before you asked them out.

2. You Face Rejection

It is a great way to face that terrible emotion that we feel when they tell us no, but that if you take it with intelligence and maturity you will learn a lot about yourself in a situation in which things did not turn out as you thought, since you will understand that there is nothing wrong with you, that people are free to choose who to spend their time with, that there are times when things may happen or that there are simply people who are not for us and we must let go, out of love for ourselves. and love towards them.

3. You Empower Yourself

A woman who asks someone out, who pays the bill, who chooses, who gives, who seeks, is a powerful woman who knows very well what she wants and that doing something like that does not diminish her power or make her less, for the, on the contrary, it strengthens her and makes her go for what she wants, taking into account her own limits and goals.

4. You Show Your Vulnerability

Yes, sending that message makes you vulnerable and at the expense of the other’s response, but that is not a sign of weakness, far from it. They taught us that vulnerability belonged to weak and characterless people, and it is the opposite. Therefore, this is another reason why you should take the first step and ask him out.

Today showing us vulnerability is an act of courage, why not tell that person that you like him? Why do we think that disinterest attracts more than attention? Let’s leave that behind!

5. You Are The One Who Chooses

When you were ‘conquered’, it meant that someone else chose you among other people, who decided for you and went for you. There is nothing more limiting and macho than that, why not be the ones who choose who to go out with? Why can’t we just make our selection and go for it?

If you do this, you will be the one who will have control of everything and to go out with that person that you do like, not with the one that because he insisted too much you could no longer refuse. It is the best way not to waste your time and go out with someone who really interests you.

