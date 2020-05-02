6 Tips To Up Your International Dating Skills

—

Whether you’re traveling abroad on vacation or have recently moved to a new country, dating can seem like a daunting thing. After all, you’re new to the country’s culture and ethics which may make approaching the people there a bit more difficult than usual. However, when it comes to dating internationally, it is not always as tough as it seems. You can follow a few simple and easy steps and find yourself in the middle of the perfect dating milieu in the country.

1. Don’t have any prejudices

You might not be able to find the kind of person you’re looking for in a new country, and they might not match your perception of the people there. Instead of being disappointed, just change the way you look at things.

2. Have an open mind

Be more open-minded and accepting to the people who approach you – this is applicable to more than just dating. The more people you interact with, the more friends you make (hopefully) which can easily pull you through some tough times in an unknown land.

3. Use dating apps

This is the first step you should take if you want to find eligible single people in your area in a new country. In a country where you don’t know a lot of people, it may be difficult for you to ascertain who is single and who’s not. So, use a dating app to find out. You will also be able to interact with people directly and start a conversation. But do be smart about who you’re meeting up with- it’s always better to be safe than sorry.

4. Allow it to happen naturally

Instead of trying or forcing things to happen, why not just allow it to develop organically? Go to gatherings, parties, and clubs and interact with people. Who knows, maybe the conversations you have with a complete stranger will turn out into a fruitful relationship over time. Don’t force yourself into interactions or settings- just let the universe work its charm and set the pace for you.

5. Research is important

If you’re going to a country that has a unique culture, please do your research beforehand. You don’t want to walk up to your date and start off with something that offends their beliefs. Each country has its own customs, and it is courtesy on your part to familiarise yourself with them. For example, if you want to bring your date some flowers the first time you meet, try and find out what symbolic meanings different flowers hold in their culture, and then curate a bouquet accordingly. There is plenty of information available about all the major cultures in the world, so there’s no excuse for you to not know some basic things.

6. Express what you want clearly

Don’t leave your date in the dark- let them know what you want from them, be it a friend to hang out with, somebody to share intimate moments with, or a partner for a serious relationship. In a different country, it may be difficult to judge what their reaction is going to be to a certain proposal, so it’s always good to state things clearly from the beginning.

This content is brought to you by Terra Wilder.

Photo: Shutterstock