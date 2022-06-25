I had low self-esteem when I was younger as a result of having been heavily bullied. The bullying was also part of the reason I still struggle with feeling good enough.

Confidence comes from a Latin verb fidere’ which means “to trust”; therefore, having super confidence is having unshakeable trust in one’s self.

Looking back now as a super confident woman, I know there are certain habits you can cultivate at any age to help you overcome the trauma of being a victim of bullying or anything that robs you of your confidence.

Self-confidence and self-belief grant me access to more opportunities and help me lead a life I want to live.

According to psychiatrist Dr. David Basangwa, whenever someone has feelings of self-doubt, they give off subtle cues that plant doubt in others’ minds.

Have you ever met someone and instantly felt like you could not place your hand on what was missing but you doubted their abilities to execute whatever they claim they can? Yeah. We all pick up on (and give off) subtle cues of our true emotions even when we do not intend to do so. It is human psychology.

Our capacity to handle situations in life expands only to what our confidence will allow.

“As is our confidence, so is our capacity.” — William Hazlitt

Here are 9 Attractive Habits Of Super Confident Women

1. They don’t seek validation from others

“Before you look for validation in others, try and find it in yourself.” — Greg Behrendt

Super confident women don’t need anyone else’s approval to feel good about themselves. They are secure in who they are and what they have to offer the world. They know their worth and they stick to it — no matter what anyone else says or thinks.

According to psychiatrist Aaron T. Beck, one of the key characteristics of low self-esteem is “other-directedness,” or basing your self-worth on what others think of you. So it makes sense that confident women would be the opposite — they focus on their own opinion of themselves, not anyone else’s.

How you can adapt this for yourself:

The next time you’re feeling down about yourself or doubting your abilities, take a step back and think about all of the things that make you amazing. Write them down if you have to, and refer to your list whenever you need a confidence boost. It might sound cheesy, but it really works!

2. They don’t compare themselves to others

“Stop comparing yourself to other people. There’s no point. You’re you, they’re them. End of story.” — Steve Maraboli

Super confident women know that comparison is the thief of joy, so they avoid it at all costs. Instead of looking at other people and wishing they had what they have, they focus on their own lives and making the most of what they’ve got.

They understand that everyone is on their own unique journey and that comparing themselves to others is only going to hold them back.

According to research from UCLA, comparison is linked to decreased happiness and satisfaction, increased anxiety and depression, and even lower self-esteem. So it’s no surprise that confident women steer clear of it.

How you can adapt this for yourself:

The next time you find yourself comparing yourself to someone else, try to reframe your thinking. Instead of looking at what they have that you don’t, focus on what you have that they don’t. Maybe they have a great job, but you have a great family. Or maybe they’re in great shape, but you have a great sense of humor. There’s always going to be someone who has something that you don’t — but that doesn’t mean that you’re any less valuable or special.

3. They know their strengths (and weaknesses)

“Knowing your own darkness is the best method for dealing with the darknesses of other people.” — Carl Jung

Super confident women know their strengths and weaknesses and they aren’t afraid to admit it. They know that they aren’t perfect and they’re okay with that.

Because they are so in tune with themselves, they are also able to understand and empathize with other people. They know that everyone has their own struggles and challenges, so they are always quick to offer a helping hand.

According to the website Positive Psychology, self-awareness is one of the key components of emotional intelligence. And research has shown that people with high emotional intelligence are more likely to be successful in both their personal and professional lives.

How you can adapt this for yourself:

If you want to become more self-aware, start by paying attention to your thoughts. Spend some time getting to know yourself — your likes, dislikes, strengths, and weaknesses.

The better you know yourself, the easier it will be to stay confident in who you are — flaws and all. And don’t be afraid to ask for help when you need it.

4. They accept and embrace change

“The only way to make sense out of change is to dive into it, move with it, and join the dance.” — Alan Watts

Super confident women are always looking for ways to grow and improve. They understand that change is inevitable and they embrace it instead of resisting it.

They’re not afraid to step out of their comfort zones and they’re always open to new experiences. They know that change is the only constant in life, so they might as well roll with it.

According to research from Harvard University, people who are open to new experiences are more likely to be happy and successful. So it’s no surprise that super confident women are always looking for ways to mix things up.

How you can adapt this for yourself:

If you want to become more open to change, start by expanding your comfort zone. Challenge yourself to try new things and meet new people. The more you push yourself outside of your comfort zone, the easier it will be to accept and embrace change.

5. They focus on the present

“The past is a ghost, the future a dream. All we ever have is now.” — Bill Hicks

Super confident women know that worrying about the future or dwelling on the past is only going to hold them back. They understand that the only moment they can control is the present, so they focus on making the most of it.

They live in the moment and they make sure to savor the good times. They know that life is too short to waste time worrying about things that haven’t happened yet.

According to research from the University of California, Berkeley, people who focus on the present are more likely to be happy and satisfied with their lives. So if you want to be happier and more confident, start by living in the moment.

How you can adapt this for yourself:

If you want to focus on the present, start by paying attention to your thoughts. Whenever you find yourself worrying about the future or dwelling on the past, redirect your thoughts back to the present.

Take a few deep breaths and focus on the here and now. The more you practice living in the moment, the easier it will be to let go of your worries and be present.

6. They have a positive outlook on life

“The optimist sees opportunity in every difficulty.” — Winston Churchill

Super confident women understand that life is full of ups and downs. They’ve been through their fair share of hardships, but they’ve always managed to pick themselves back up.

They have a positive outlook on life because they know that the tough times will eventually end. They focus on the good instead of the bad, and they always look for the silver lining.

According to research from the University of Illinois, people with a positive outlook on life are more likely to be successful and happy. So if you want to be confident and successful, start by looking on the bright side.

How you can adapt this for yourself:

If you want to have a more positive outlook on life, start by practicing gratitude. Every day, take a few minutes to think about the things you’re grateful for.

You can also try writing down your thoughts in a journal. The act of focusing on the positive can help to shift your perspective and improve your outlook on life.

7. They are not afraid to be alone

“The greatest thing in the world is to know how to belong to oneself.” — Michel de Montaigne

Super confident women aren’t afraid to be alone. They understand that they don’t need someone else to validate their worth. They’re comfortable in their own skin, and they know that they can rely on themselves.

They’re not afraid to spend time alone because they know that it’s a chance to focus on their own needs and wants. They use this time to recharge and refocus, and they always come out feeling refreshed and ready to take on the world.

They had also rather be alone than allow themselves to get stuck in bad relationships:

How you can adapt this for yourself:

If you want to be more comfortable alone, start by doing things that make you happy. Find activities that make you feel good, and make time for them in your schedule.

You can also try journaling or meditating to help you connect with your thoughts and feelings. The more comfortable you are alone, the easier it will be to feel confident in your own skin.

8. They embrace the laws of life

“Change is the law of life. And those who look only to the past or present are certain to miss the future.” — John F. Kennedy

Super confident women aren’t afraid of change and they embrace the laws of life. They understand that change is a natural part of life, and they know that it’s important to adapt and evolve.

They don’t resist change because they know that it’s inevitable. Instead, they flow with it and they use it as an opportunity to grow and learn.

The 12 laws of life according to John F. Kennedy:

1. The Law of the Seed

2. The Law of Sowing and Reaping

3. The Law of Karma

4. The Law of Change

5. The Law of Rhythm

6. The Law of Cause and Effect

7. The Law of Compensation

8. The Law of Attraction

9. The Law of Polarity

10. The Law of Perpetual Transmutation of Energy

11. The Law of Relativity

12. The Law of One

According to research from the University of Massachusetts, people who are open to change and embrace the laws of life are more likely to be successful and happy. So if you want to be confident and successful, start by being open to change.

How you can adapt this for yourself:

If you want to embrace the laws of life, start by accepting that change is a natural part of life. Instead of resisting it, try to flow with it and use it as an opportunity to grow.

You can also try journaling about your thoughts and feelings on change. The act of processing your emotions can help you to accept them and move on.

Final Thoughts

If you were able to attain an unshakeable level of super confidence, what would you do differently? Let me know in the comments section.

I believe that there are innumerable things you would accomplish if you were confident that you could.

Super confidence comes as a direct result of viewing yourself in the most positive light possible, so it is something you can proactively develop for yourself.

Super cconfidence does not happen while you wait passively. If you leave it up to the world around you, you build your confidence on sandy ground. What you need is a rock-solid foundation, and this comes from building it from within.

And Now Your Thoughts…

Please let me know your thoughts in the comments section!

