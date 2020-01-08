An Amazing Guide on Getting Out Of the Friend Zone

—

Ah, the friend zone – the place that no man wants to be. However, in many cases, you aren’t even aware that you have ended up there until it is too late. The problem is that once you are in the friend zone, it can be pretty difficult to leave. Fortunately for you, though, there is a way!

The thing to remember here is that things aren’t going to happen overnight. No, it will take a little bit of patience, some planning, and a whole lot of courage. Not to mention, you also have to be aware of how your “friend” is responding as well.

So, on this note, here is exactly how you can dig yourself out of the friend zone:

Change the Way That You Interact

As you are well aware, there is a distinction between how friends and couples interact. So, if you want her to see you in a different light, then you need to change how you interact with her. Of course, this does need to be a gradual shift – changing too quickly will throw her off balance.

Instead, make sure that your behavior becomes progressively more flirtatious. This can include during conversation and even when you are communicating digitally. You can then gauge how she responds to your efforts.

One of the best things that you can do to move things along is to compliment her every now and then. It shouldn’t be anything major or creepy. Nonetheless, mention something that shows that you have noticed a particular trait or feature. At the very least, she should get some idea of your intentions.

Initiate More Gentle Physical Contact

Another thing you will have noticed is that people in relationships are often a great deal more comfortable with touching one another. So, this is something you should try to initiate as well. This, however, is a bit of a balancing act. Keep in mind, it is important to see if your “friend” is fine with this contact at every single stage.

Not to mention, you will need to avoid overdoing it with physical contact. Too much and you can come off as appearing lecherous. Thus, it is all about timing and keeping the touching brief and to a bare minimum.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

So, what are some examples of acceptable physical behaviors? Well, briefly placing a hand on her shoulder or hand is always a good move. This is intimate but non-threatening. Do so at key moments such as when you are in conversation with one another. If you are teasing each other, a gentle nudge can help too.

Plan More Romantic Hangouts

When you are friends with someone, you don’t have to make too much of an effort with hangouts. This is because you aren’t really trying to make any kind of impression. If you want her to see you as a potential partner, though, it is time to start planning dates.

To begin with, make sure that it only includes the two of you. Have a plan in place and make sure to show her a good time. Of course, if there is a romantic tinge to your activities, so much the better. The whole point of this is to give her a glimpse of what it would be like to actually date you.

This also gives you the right opportunity to extend your hangouts. For instance, after the planned activity, you can guide her to a cute bar or a romantic restaurant. Once again, it is all about setting the right mood and putting a spotlight on dating.

Be Aware of Her Reactions

So, as you go through these stages, it is important to keep an eye on how she is responding. Does she appear to be flattered by the attention? Is she responding to your flirtatious behavior? When you go in for brief physical contact does she lean in?

Keep in mind, you can’t force someone to feel a certain way about you. So, if after a while you don’t notice any changes, you may have to remain in the friend zone. On the other hand, if she is showing more interest, this is certainly good news for you.

Make Your Move

Now, all the previous tips are leading up to one thing – actually asking her out. There is no denying that this can feel like a scary and even vulnerable thing to do. Nevertheless, it must be done if you ever want to get out of the friend zone.

It is important to be direct here as you have already beaten around the bush long enough. So, tell her how you feel and ask her out. This way, you can also make sure that she understands exactly what you are proposing so that there will be no miscommunication.

So, there you have it, everything you need to know to get out of the friend zone. The only thing left for you to do is to actually put these suggestions to good use. Good luck!

—

This content is brought to you by Craig Parker.

Photo: Shutterstock