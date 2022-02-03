Four Reasons Why You May Be Undesirable To Women

Something’s off about your dating life. It seems somewhat non-existent or worse, downright terrible. In fact, it simply sucks. And you can’t get your hands on why.

Of course, you know you’re one of the kind-hearted good men out there every woman will appreciate having in her life. But why is it that you struggle heavily to find and keep a partner?

Ugh. Women, right? What exactly does one need to do to find one to keep late nights with. One that’ll give him long hugs and send him sweet texts. One he’ll talk to about everything there is. One to hold hands with. One to lean on. And above all, one that’ll love all of him and stay with him for the long haul? Does one have to be an asshole for all of this to be possible? Of course… No!

I know you’ve heard of and have seen some great women falling head over heels for the worst guys. Hence, it’s easy to think that being a jerk is the way to go. But that’s wrong.

It’s just that there are some repulsive qualities you might possess that make you a kind of undesirable to women, even though you might be a great guy that can sweep a woman off her feet with your genuine kind-heartedness, personality, and what have you.

Wondering what these qualities might be? Worry no more. Because that’s what the insights below are for.

When it seems like an eternal struggle to find and keep a female partner, even though you’ve been and you’re still attracted to a handful of women, you may be hard not to be yourself whenever you’re around women you’re attracted to.

If this is the case, you’re not unlovable or unworthy of love, affection, and attention.

Because if being around someone you’re attracted to makes you so nervous that you want to impress them, appear clever and witty, and in the worst-case scenario, it makes you desperate for their attention and affection so much that you don’t act like yourself, you’ll come across as insecure, undesirable, and unattractive since they don’t get to see the real you.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

And what most of the other guys, you know, most of the bad guys do differently is that whenever they’re around women they’re either interested in or not, they’re often relaxed because they don’t care much about how much these women think of them.

And hence, they act their normal confident self. And these women after seeing their real and confident sides become more likely to find them attractive. Who doesn’t like confidence and authenticity?

You get the point?

It’s just easy to blame one’s non-existent or terrible dating life on one’s looks, physical appearance, financial status, etc, but it might actually be as a result of his endless efforts to impress when it comes to women he’s attracted to instead of being indifferent to impress.

To solve this, one needs to work on his confidence and self-esteem. And avoid putting people on unrealistic pedestals because he’s attracted to them. He needs to quit worrying about how he looks, what he says, or anything else and be his quirky, kind, and unique self while looking out for that special person that will appreciate that.

Your dating life might be suffering a huge setback because you always seem to be more of a pushover who’s easily influenced by the people he surrounds himself with. You might not be capable of having a voice or making decisions but depends hugely on the opinions of others.

Yeah, I know that this doesn’t probably sound like something that’ll have huge negative effects on one’s dating life.

But here’s the reality: Maybe you might be greatly plagued by the terror of being on the wrong side, forcing you to rely heavily on the opinions of not just people around you but of even the women you’re hitting on during conversations on dates, texts, phone calls, etc, and at the very worst, you’re always acceptive and unresistant to every one of their suggestions, opinions, and what have you.

Although, it might seem quite harmless and even charming to you since you won’t consider yourself a difficult person. But you’ll certainly seem like less than a man to her at the end of the day since you always don’t have your own opinions hence, you’re very much likely to come across as undesirable and even unattractive.

For instance, you might be with a woman having a conversation and suddenly she begins to complain about how annoying guys that so much love video games and football are because her ex-boyfriend used to leave her all alone to herself to play video games or watch a champions league match. And you are like:

“Yeah, you are so right. Those kinds of guys are quite annoying and needs to learn to minimize their addiction to video games and soccer. Thank God you’re no longer with him.”

And maybe you’re an avid lover of video games and football.

I know that this is an exaggerated example but I just wanted to point out that this unhealthy habit where a man simply changes his opinions because a woman is in the picture is downright dangerous and makes it kind of more likely for the woman to lose respect for him and like you’ve already guessed, she won’t be really attracted to a man she doesn’t have much respect for.

Want to actually get around your struggle with dating? Work on leveling up your flirting and social skills which are one of those things that greatly determine your success or litany of failures with dating.

You might not be able to be desired by dating prospects when you often come across as strange or weird while interacting with one.

You might not be able to turn the table in your non-existent or terrible dating life even if you happen to easily have detailed conversations with women if you’re completely clueless on how to take things to the next level.

Being very terrible at flirting and socializing will guarantee that you’ll greatly miss out on dating a lot of women you would really have loved to be romantically involved with.

And you might end up wallowing in self-pity feeling like a loser or maybe less than a man for always ending up in the friend zone.

The internet is somehow to be blamed for these problems since its advent somehow displaced the need for face-to-face interaction skills giving rise to a lot of socially awkward people and at the very worst, these people are clueless when it comes to flirting.

Yet, to be great at dating one needs to have a combination of high confidence and charisma or charm plus great and flawless social and flirting skills.

Sometimes, it might seem like you’re unworthy of receiving love because you don’t love and respect yourself enough.

We won’t be worthy of receiving love and, in turn, giving love to others when we don’t actually love and respect ourselves.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Those of us who don’t seem to know what makes us feel good let alone, prioritize them, who always try too hard to be normal or worse, try to be people we are not because yes, we are ashamed of who we are…

And those of us who always let other people define our boundaries, who struggle to say ‘no,’ who always put up with whatever shit thrown at us, and put up all other behaviors that are really nothing more than a lack of self-love and a lack of knowledge of our self-worth and value, will always struggle heavily with dating.

So if your dating life can only be best described as non-existent or worse, downright terrible, it might be because you lack self-love and respect. And nobody will be really attracted or desire someone with such a terrible defunct.

It doesn’t matter if you’ve been romantically involved with a few women in the past because I know that your relationship with them was and will always be a complete mess. That’s why you must learn to love and respect yourself first if you want to be loved and respected in return.

—

Previously Published on medium

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock