Have Things Gotten So Difficult That We Need A Dating Coach For Men?

You know your dating life isn’t going well when your parents are having more sex than you are. In 2019, 28% of men between the ages of 18-30 did not have sex.

But it’s not just that men are having less sex. Men today are lonelier, more single, and more likely to delay marriage than perhaps ever before.

The craziest part is that none of this seems to make any sense. We’re more connected than we’ve ever been, most of us live in major cities with large dating pools, and the majority of single Americans walk around with 24/7 virtual singles bars in their pockets by way of dating apps.

So then, why has dating become so difficult for men, and is there any hope left?

The Challenges Of Modern Dating For Men

It’d be lazy to point our finger at just one culprit. Various factors have come together to conspire against men finding romantic love. Here are the chief reasons why 63% of American men 30 or younger are single.

Lopsided Gender Ratios On Dating Apps

Before the time of dating apps you’d have to leave the comfort of your home to be in the same room as a large number of singles. Today you need only to pick up your phone.

This seems like a solution to having to spend money and exert energy to meet people IRL, and it is. The issue is that for many men, dating apps just don’t work.

The reason for this is that apps like Tinder have a gender ratio of 9 men for every 1 female user . That number improves, but only marginally when you log onto Bumble and see that there are 7 men for every 3 women. With numbers like these, women can be selective and choose to swipe on only men who would otherwise be out of their league.

This isn’t to say that dating apps should be deleted immediately (in fact 72% of men we polled like dating apps). 39% of all new relationships start online. What I am saying is that men need to be more strategic with how they present themselves online. That means no more selfies, pictures with fish, The Office references, or messaging women hi and expecting a message back.

Paradox Of Choice

Americans are big fans of having choices. We tend to believe that the more options, the better. But it just so happens that having an excessive amount of options could be hurting your dating life.

The abundance of potential partners men see online or in the megacity you most likely live in makes you believe there’s always something better around the corner. Instead of focusing on the amazing women in front of you men (and yes women too) will feel the FOMO creeping in. They’ll remember all the other seemingly amazing people they saw online and will swipe left on the person whom they’ve just enjoyed.

In this way, single men stay single for longer because they’re afraid to commit, as they continue this perpetual search for the next best thing.

Money

It’s difficult to have sex, date, and start a serious relationship when you still live at home with Mom and Dad.

Many men either take themselves out of the dating pool or don’t commit to something serious because of money problems. For decades it seemed as though wages were stagnant and the middle class was shrinking. While wages have recently seen a rise inflation has also abounded. One’s finances might play the single greatest role in determining if they can invest in dating or not.

With publications like GQ recommending men spend more than $150 on a first date, it’s easy to imagine why so many men feel like they don’t have enough money to take dating seriously. And by the way, you don’t have to spend more than $100 on a first date. If you’re MegaDating you should pay less than 20$ and spend no more than an hour on a first date.

Lack Of Social Fitness

The Atlantic recently articulated what we’ve all known for a while now, Americans aren’t socializing like we used to.

Think back to when our parents were our age, or perhaps even when you were younger. Back then, there were fewer forms of home entertainment. If you really wanted to stimulate yourself on a Friday or Saturday night you’d have to get out of the house. But nowadays home entertainment abounds to the point of us never having to leave the couch.

Between video games, social media, and an endless list of shows and movies to stream many of us opt to stay in instead of going out. Considering your next girlfriend is out there, it’s gonna be quite difficult to find her if you’re not going out as often as you used to.

Oh, and when we do happen to accidentally meander out the front door, men struggle to have conversations with women as most of us are still recovering from the social hibernation of the pandemic.

Solutions To The Hellscape Of Modern Dating

The situation out there is dire.

If you haven’t dated in years, getting back in the game seems like a pipedream. So why not call in a professional, yep, I’m talking about a men’s dating coach.

Look, we use coaches to improve our tennis game, therapists to improve our mental game, and career coaches for our professional life, yet when it comes to teaming up with a pro to help us find a lifelong partner, we think it odd.

It’s true that you probably don’t need a dating coach in the same way you don’t need a tennis coach to improve your backhand. You can practice, watch YouTube videos, and pour blood, sweat, and tears into making gradual improvements. What a coach offers is a shortcut to getting what you want.

But just what can a dating coach do for you?

Expertise

A dating coach will teach you to fish. The right coach will equip you with a rod and teach you how to reel one in. They understand the pain points of modern dating and teach you how to overcome major dating obstacles. But a real good coach won’t just teach you how to find a partner, but will teach you how to find the most compatible woman in your dating pool.

Mock Dates

Learning how to date without actually dating is like learning how to play the piano by merely watching YouTube videos. You may understand the basics, but until you can apply what you’ve learned in a real-life setting you’re not really dating.

Quality dating coaches offer chances for you to practice what you’ve learned before your next big date. They allow you to go on mock dates and put yourself in practice environments that allow you to refine the skills you’ve been learning.

Community

The COVID pandemic may be over, but it has only compounded the loneliness epidemic. CNN reports that only 48% of men feel satisfied with their platonic relationships. This pales in comparison to women.

The most effective dating coach for men is more than a single coach. It’s a community of coaches and students that come together to support one another in good times and bad.

We all know how lonely being single can be. Having support to lift you up is vital when you’re going through something as vulnerable as dating.

From A Barren Dating Life To Married In A Year

It was early 2023 when Jonathan , a self-proclaimed geek with confidence at an all-time low enrolled in a dating program with a dating coach for men .

He had found rock bottom and went to a dating coach as a last resort.

After devouring the content he took to the dating apps and immediately started matching. In quick time he was going out with and even turning down women who prior to enrolling would never have even looked his way.

A few months after enrolling he met Jessie for coffee. They talked about their shared values, hobbies, faith, and within an hour Jonathan was gone. He had learned from his dating coach that first dates should be kept to an hour. Jessie was taken aback but this quick exit but said that it left her wanting more.

It turns out that she wanted much more. The two married just a year and a half after Jonathan partnered with his dating coach.

Like many people, you probably think that you don’t need someone to teach you how to date. Jessie thought her now-husband would have been just fine without one. Jonathan chuckled when he heard this and responded, that he was only able to put himself in a position to show Jessie how amazing he was because of the skills he learned from his dating coach.

For most of us, love is like an apple on a tree waiting to be picked. The difference is that for some of us that apple is a little higher than it is for others. Eventually, you’ll pick it, but if you’re tired of waiting and need a boost, maybe you should call in a professional.

