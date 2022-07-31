How to Ask a Woman Out (10 Tips So She Will Want to Say Yes)

Women get very nervous about the prospect of a first date with a stranger.

That’s partly why flaking and ghosting are so rife in modern dating.

You could approach a woman in the most fun, charming and charismatic way. You could be incredibly attractive in her eyes. But if you do the tiniest thing to make her feel awkward about meeting you for a date, she’s probably not going to go.

It’s no big deal for an attractive woman to cancel dates. Most likely, she has an army of romantic candidates inside her Tinder or Instagram DMs. So, there’s no reason for her to go on a date that makes her feel even a tiny bit worried.

With that in mind, here are 10 tips to make it easier for a woman to say YES to going on a date with you — and to actually turn up.

1. Ask her out at the first opportunity

This is what confident guys do. Cowards like to wait for an IOI, be ‘friends first’ or wait for the ‘perfect moment.’ But she doesn’t want to date a coward.

If you spend a lot of time with this woman, she’s going to know you’re attracted to her and are too afraid to tell her.

Also, if you don’t ask her quickly, you might miss her window of being single. Beautiful women don’t stay single and dateless for very long.

When you ask her out on the first time of seeing her, it communicates that you’re a confident man who unapologetically goes for what he wants. This is the type of guy she’s excited to date.

2. Don’t make it a big deal

If you make a date sound like a big deal, it’ll feel like a big deal for her to say yes. The less words you use the better. The more confident you sound, the better. Your voice should sound like it’s already a done deal.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

3. Use “we should”

Don’t say “would you like to…?”

Don’t use “how do you feel about…?”

“We should” is more confident, assertive and casual.

4. Don’t call it “a date”

You don’t need to. If you’ve been flirtatious, just invite her to the place and she’ll know your intentions. By calling it “a date”, you make it sound more formal, which often makes women feel more pressured.

5. Tell her where you want to take her

You should already have a venue in mind. This makes you look more confident and assertive. Plus, it makes the idea more real in her head, so she can start to look forward to it. It’s easier to flake on wishy-washy plans like “let’s get drinks sometime”.

6. Choose a date that’s easy for her to say YES to

Your first date should be low-key and low-pressure.

Choose something that doesn’t require a lot of time commitment. Ensure it’s not an activity that makes her uncomfortable or is difficult to prepare for. Don’t pick a venue that’s far away from her.

Ideally, you’d just go for drinks at a bar or a cafe. This is easier for her to agree to than horse-riding, ice-skating or some other fancy idea.

The fancy dates can come once you know you like each other.

7. Get her out as soon as possible

If you both have some minutes spare, why not take her somewhere straight away? If that’s not possible, arrange it for later that evening, the next day or as soon as possible. That reduces the time for some other event (or some other guy) to appear in her life that makes her not want to meet you. The longer you wait, the more time she has to forget how awesome you were when approaching her.

8. If she says “no”, stay in the conversation

Don’t let the initial rejection sway you. Maybe you just asked her out too early.

Keep being fun. Keep making her laugh. Keep building rapport. Then, ask her out again!

Perhaps she just needed a bit longer to get to know you before saying yes.

9. Swap social media details

If she agrees to meet for the date, swap social media details. This is more powerful than swapping phone numbers, because it allows her to peer into a carefully- curated snapshot of your awesome life — and become more attracted to you. The only guys who don’t agree with this are the guys who can’t be bothered to craft an attractive Instagram profile.

10. Text her on the morning of the date

Something fun and light to make her smile. Perhaps you can use some callback humor from the time you asked her out. Maybe you could add an extra detail about the venue or simply send a message to let her know you’re excited to meet her. These texts will all help to calm her nerves so she doesn’t cancel on you at the last minute.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***