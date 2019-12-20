How to Get The Most From Your Dating App

—

The world of online dating can be a mystery to many of us and for those who do attempt to find love on the internet recognize that it can be notoriously hard to navigate.

However, somewhat less difficult than meeting the right girl in real life. So, we’ve established that dating apps are now an integral part of dating life and look like they’re here to stay. With more people meeting online than ever before. If you’re one of those guys who would prefer to chat via messenger and catch a vibe rather than shout over the loud music in a nightclub, dating apps are certainly the way to go. With better context built up from hours of messaging, when it comes to meeting up in real life, conversation. All this said, if you’ve taken the step and downloaded a dating app, it is worth knowing the best steps to romantic success. These tips not only prevent you from wasting your time but also help you get off the apps for good and find the one.

Choose your app wisely

Dating apps have become extremely popular and now the market is saturated with hundreds of apps, all catering for different people and preferences. Whilst Tinder, arguably the most well-known dating app on the market, is the generic app available for anyone to use, you may find more success on more niche platforms. Alternatively, if you’re looking for someone with a mutual connection, try Hinge. This app allows you to link up with Facebook and match with friends of your friends. This can be an extremely handy talking point to get the conversation flowing and know a little about her character before you meet. If you are part of the LGBTQ community, Grindr could be perfect for you. Labeled a Tinder for the queer community, this app provides a safe space to explore your sexuality.

Identify Why You’re On The App

The first step to success is to better understand why you have downloaded the app in the first place. Whether you’re looking for a girlfriend, a friends with benefits situation or simply a confidence boost and the recognition that attractive women are out there and interested in you, it is important to understand this. By identifying exactly what you’re looking for, you avoid getting hurt or leading anyone you’ve matched with on.

Take a Look at Your Pictures

Not getting many matches? Assess your pictures. When girls must simply base their decision on a couple of images, your dating app pictures really are everything. The best way to judge whether the pictures you’ve chosen are the right ones is by recruiting the help of a female friend. A girls input is invaluable when it comes to this sort of thing and they can advise you as to whether your pics are selling you as a person or hindering your matches. Once you have the profile nailed, it is much easier for the right dates to fall into place.

Be Consistent

Consistency is everything when you’re on dating apps. If you’ve been single for a while, messaging someone frequently can seem alien but if you really are interested and are having stimulating conversation with a girl, it shouldn’t feel like hard work. With so much competition on apps, leaving a girl on read for hours is likely to make them bored, assume disinterest and move on. So remain regular with your replies to keep the girls’ interest and secure that all-important date.

Wait a Week

It may sound clinical but if you are looking to find love, it is important not to waste time on girls that aren’t after the same thing or who you just aren’t compatible with. Messaging is one thing but meeting up and getting along face to face is certainly another. A week of messaging is usually sufficient time before you should ask her to meet up. Whilst this may seem quick, it is a beneficial rule and stops you from wasting hours of texting conversations only to find that you are both completely incompatible. The worst that can happen is that she’ll say is no, and with only a week’s investment, it really isn’t something to be too disappointed about.

Remain Optimistic

After a few failed dates and a few ghosting situations from girls you were really interested in, it is easy to become disheartened and tempting to delete the app altogether. But don’t give up! Just because you haven’t met Mrs. Right yet doesn’t mean that it will never happen but it is certainly less likely to if you delete the app. Pick yourself up and carry on. Switching up your pictures or even changing to a new and exciting app can give you the boost you need to get back into your stride. You could even try talking to multiple girls at once until someone really grabs your attention. This way, your hopes are pinned on a single conversation.

So, whether you’re about to take the plunge into the online dating world or are just looking for extra advice to increase those matches, be sure to follow these tips to maximize your success on these dating platforms and find the right girl for you.

—

Photo: Shutterstock