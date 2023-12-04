How To Help Out a Friend In a Unhealthy Relationship

—

It can be a tricky situation to find yourself in if one of your friends gets involved in an unhealthy relationship. It can be hard to watch from the sidelines and know how, when and if to interfere. First of all, it’s important to distinguish between an unhealthy relationship and an abusive one. If you think or know that your friend is in an abusive relationship, you should take action. There are several domestic violence classes online that you can attend to learn more about how to recognize warning signs and how to tackle communication. Of course, there are also domestic violence classes for victims that you can introduce your friend to. Domestic violence prevention is extremely important and if you believe that your friend is being abused physically or emotionally, you should always do your best to intervene and help them out. When it’s not an abusive relationship but still an unhealthy one, you should of course still do what you can to help your friend. Here are a couple of tips on how to do that in the best possible way.

Listen openly and avoid judgements

Always remember that relationships are complex and it is seldom possible to do an exact evaluation of a relationship from the outside. When you’re with your friend make sure to listen openly to them without making judgements. They are for sure doing some things that you deem irresponsible or unhealthy but they should be allowed to make their own mistakes. Your finest job is to be there for them without judging them.

Communicate your concerns in loving manner

One thing that can be really hard when watching your friend live in an unhealthy relationship is not to tell them to get out of it every day. If you do this, you’ll most likely only push them away. It’s essential that you voice your concerns but be focused on doing this in a loving and gentle manner. You should avoid attacking and trashing their partner or blaming your friend for being with them. Often that will only push them further towards them and away from you. Choose the right time to tell them with care and love.

Avoid distancing yourself

A very common tendency when a friend gets into an unhealthy relationship is withdrawal which often seems like the easiest way to tackle a difficult situation with your friend. But for domestic violence prevention and just because you don’t approve of your friend’s relationship, you shouldn’t distance yourself from them if you truly care. It’s essential that you maintain the nature of your relationship and continue to be there for your friend even though you dislike their partner because you never know how things will unfold and when they might need you.

Be there when they need you

That’s exactly the core of the final tip. If you want to be the best possible friend, you should mainly focus on being there for your friend when they need you. Listen to them, when they need you to listen and talk with them about their thoughts and feelings. Take their feelings seriously even though you dislike their partner. Don’t forget to support them when they start domestic violence classes or when they make mistakes, don’t judge and just be there to catch them.

