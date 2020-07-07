How to Know If Your Ex Still Loves You?

—

Breakup in any relationship is painful suffering especially in relationships where both the partners had intense feelings toward each other. But sometimes life has some other plans and as they say “change is the only constant thing in the universe”, couples separate even after years of togetherness and are left with feelings that are hard to get rid of. Today we will be discussing some of these signs which will let you know that your partner is pretending to be over you. So let’s get started what are these signs and how you can understand them:

Being Nostalgic: The biggest hint you can get that your ex is not over you is through the nostalgic conversation. For instance whenever you meet or accidentally bump into each other and your ex starts being nostalgic and reminds you of the happy memories of special moments you both cherished is directly pointing that your ex is not over you yet and still remembers the time he/she spent with you. This happens with all of us, so if you notice that instead of talking about what is going on in his/her current life the conversation turns into a nostalgic one then it’s better to decide what you thought about it and are you comfortable with it.

Reaching Out To You With Random Reasons: When both of you said its time to move on, you both have decided that we may or may not be in touch-based on the reasons for your separation. So after a while, if you start noticing that your ex calls you or contact you for all kinds of random reasons it’s a sign that your ex is not over you. The random reasons can be silly or made up like “Hey, can you give me your favorite restaurant’s number from where you used to order pizza?”, or “Hey, have you checked the funny meme I just sent you, it’s hilarious”. This behavior of your ex is a clear indication that he/she looks for reasons to talk to you because he/she is not over you.

Tries To Make You Jealous: You can very easily know that your ex is not over you by learning if he/she is trying to make you jealous. The best way to find about this is through social media. If your ex post some pictures which you can relate inappropriately and is aimed at making you jealous or a picture with your friend or someone you know or the gesture in the photo is not right or your ex starts to tag you in every photo then it is clear that your ex is not over you.

Calls You After A Drink: We all know that how people get nostalgic when they get drunk. So when you receive a call or a text message from your ex late at night asking you to come to some bar or pub or just asking you how you are then it’s clear that your ex is not over you yet. Alcohol is an inhibitor and people generally think of people they love the most or care about when they are drunk. So if you feel that your ex calls you or text you every time he/she is drinking then understand something is up.

Behaving Awkward Around You: The feeling of separation is hard to get by and if you start to notice that whenever you are around your ex or you bumped into each and other and your ex started behaving awkwardly then it’s a sure sign that your ex is still in love with you. If this is often the case and opposite of his/her natural behavior then it’s clear your ex still loves you.

—

This content is brought to you by Nehal Khan.

Photo: Shutterstock