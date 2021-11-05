Infidelity Statistics Revealed: Do Men Really Cheat More Than Women?

—

If the (somewhat debatable) fact that men think about sex ‘every seven seconds’ tells us anything, it’s that they are much more likely to be sexually impulsive than women. Or are they?

While contemporary studies tend to reach the definitive conclusion that men cheat more than women, this doesn’t necessarily paint the full picture – nor does it delve into some of the reasons as to why this might be the case. It’s also true that few studies have focused on why women may be compelled to cheat and whether this pattern has changed in any way over the years.

As instances of cheating often lead to someone applying for a decree absolute to finalize their divorce, it’s no trivial matter – it can turn someone’s life upside down in an instant!

In this post, we’ll take a look at the most recent statistics related to infidelity and discuss whether the discrepancy between men and women’s infidelity is closing. Be sure to read on below to find out more…

Why Do Men Traditionally Cheat More Than Women?

So, if studies routinely find that men cheat on their partners more frequently than women, there must be several potential explanations, right?

Well, there are various theories, but none of them provides concrete evidence which rationalizes the general pattern.

That being said, the arguments all hold some weight and are generally well thought out.

Biological Evolution

While claiming that simple biology is the reason men traditionally cheat more often than women may, at first, appear to be a strange argument, there is some science to back it up.

Studies have previously found that the ‘sexual pursuit’ area of men’s brains may be up to 2.5 times larger than that of women. Not only this, but men are reported to masturbate twice as frequently as women, with the primary reason for this being insufficient sex.

Of course, these findings don’t apply to all men, but they do point towards the average male brain being geared towards sexual conquest.

Societal Imbalance Between Men and Women

There’s no getting around the fact that, in almost every culture, there is a societal imbalance between men and women, that see the former as being the ones with perceived power over the latter.

These imbalances may explain why men are more willing to cheat, with them being much less fearful of the potential consequences and how their actions are going to affect their partner.

Dr. Tammy Nelson, author of ‘When You’re the One Who Cheats’ explained this, saying: “What we know is that men are better at compartmentalizing their affairs than women. They seem to be better at keeping their extramarital relationships separate from their primary partnerships than women, they can hide their outside behaviors and seem to be less disturbed by maintaining multiple lives.”

Adolescent Development

Saying that the brain can’t keep up with the p*nis may be a slight exaggeration, but there is evidence to suggest that this isn’t actually too far from the truth.

Humans undergo two-thirds of brain growth in the two decades after birth. This creates what we know as the period of ‘adolescence’ where our bodies grow to be fully functional but our brains are not.

This, in turn, means that young men may begin to develop their sex drive before they’ve fully established their powers of decision-making. Cheating is then much more likely to occur during these years, and if left unchecked, can become a trait that continues later in life.

What do the Most Recent Statistics Say About Divorce?

So, we’ve firmly established that traditional studies have revealed men cheat more often than women. The question remains – has the pattern changed?

Yes and no.

According to a collection of recent studies, men are still more likely to cheat than women. For example, in the UK, a survey found that 25.4% of married men had committed adultery at least once during their marriage, compared to 18.3% of married women. In Canada, 20% of men and 13% of women admitted to committing adultery.

Nothing new there then. However, this doesn’t necessarily paint the full picture.

Both the UK and Canadian studies found that there was a sharp increase in the number of women cheating, while the level of male infidelity remained steady. In fact, the Canadian study reported a 40% increase in the number of women cheating.

Why is the Number of Women Cheating Starting to Increase?

Women are Increasingly Sexually Liberated

While we previously discussed the fact that societal imbalances result in a larger number of men cheating, that isn’t to say that there hasn’t been a noticeable shift over the past few decades.

Women are becoming increasingly liberated when it comes to what they want from sex, which is causing them to ‘outsource’ the sexual pleasure in their relationships.

The Ease of the Internet

Another potential explanation for the increase in the number of women cheating is an entirely practical one. The rise of the internet and dating apps means that it’s easier than ever to find a different partner.

The privacy that dating apps provide also mean that it is easier than ever to hide if someone is cheating on their significant other.

Less Financial Reliance

Traditionally, women would be hesitant to cheat on their partners, as their lack of financial security would mean that they would be left out in the cold if they were caught.

Now, with more women acting as the breadwinners, women are not as financially reliant on men, meaning the consequences for cheating may not be quite as dramatic.

What Does the Future of Infidelity Look Like?

If the most recent statistics tell us anything, infidelity is becoming an increasingly equal opportunity endeavour. While men are still more likely to cheat than women, the pattern is slowly starting to shift.

Before long, it may be the case that there is an even split between the number of men and women that cheat.

What are your thoughts on the most recent infidelity statistics? Do you agree or disagree? Feel free to leave a comment below!

