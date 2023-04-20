Investigating Infidelity: Tips and Techniques for Uncovering a Cheating Partner

—

Infidelity is a devastating experience, both mentally and emotionally. In fact, 44% of unmarried men and women cheat. But how to find out if someone is cheating ? While there are no solid-rock ways to determine infidelity, knowing some common signs can help you put the puzzles together. Read on our blog and learn how to understand whether your partner is being unfaithful.

Signs of Infidelity

A few of the potential red flags that might signify that your soulmate is involved in infidelity include:

Sudden changes in behavior

Emotional distance

Secrecy

Changes in appearance

Financial changes

Let’s talk about each sign in detail.

Behavioral Changes

Infidelity statistics by gender gathered during the General Social Survey has shown that 20% of married men and 13% of married women reported being engaged in an affair. But regardless of gender, both cheating men and women tend to change their behavior. This can be anything from more frequent trips out of town to suddenly avoiding conversations or physical contact with you. If your partner generally spends time with you, but now they’re always busy, it could be a sign of cheating.

Emotional Distance

At some point, you may also notice that your S.O. is emotionally detached. Sometimes emotional rift may be caused by stress or a need for more personal space. But if you can’t identify the reason behind emotional distance, it may be a sign of a cheating boyfriend or girlfriend.

Secretive Behavior

Be extremely careful when your partner changes the topic or gives evasive answers whenever you discuss your relationship. Overly guarded behavior may mean that a person is embarrassed about possible mistakes they made before, or, in other words, cheating. In addition, it’s stressful to hide secrets. Sooner or later, your partner’s cheating will show.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Changes in Appearance

Remember that adrenaline and healthy love glow on your face when you first fell in love? Being in love can make people feel like they rule the world. But it’s not just the mood that gets affected. If your cheating girlfriend has an affair, she may change her hairstyle or clothing. If it’s much more than a simple makeup upgrade, you might want to investigate this case better.

Financial Changes

Apart from the signs above, a cheater may also start spending more money than usual. This may be a gift for a lover or a night out you have no clue about. When your partner’s spending habits have drastically changed, initiate a conversation. But if they are tight-lipped about finances, chances are that your S.O. is cheating.

Gathering Evidence

Now that you know how to determine if your partner is cheating, it’s time to gather the proof. Below we will share the most actionable ways of collecting evidence.

Keeping a Journal

Observing your loved one’s behavior and routine is a good starting point. Jot down the exact time they leave/arrive. Try to note any suspicious activity or conversation you witnessed. Writing down all details will help you recognize the patterns and narrow down potential causes of sudden changes.

Installing Spy Apps

It goes without saying that relying on hidden cheating apps for iPhone or Android is your best bet. Monitoring applications can be easily installed on a device you want to track and will help you access a great deal of private information. Be it SMS, calls, social media messages, browsing history, location, or even erased files, nothing will remain hidden.

There are multiple options available on the market. Below we will review 2 top-ranking apps to catch a cheater.

uMobix Review

uMobix maintains its #1 spot as the most reliable spy app, and our review is not an exception. uMobix developers worked hard to design a powerful monitoring application that cracks down any text message, call, or social media app.

It works smoothly on both Android and iPhone devices, showing you literally everything that is going on on your partner’s phone. From GPS location tracking to keylogger, it’s furnished with all the necessary features to help you detect a cheating boyfriend or girlfriend.

Cocospy Review

Cocospy keeps the door open for everyone who wants to find out if someone is cheating. It covers all infidelity-related activities. Whether you want to read your partner’s text messages, check social media conversations, or avail yourself of a geofencing feature, Cocospy will be your trusted companion.

It has several subscription plans. The overall pricing will depend on specific features and the number of devices you need to track. The app is very intuitive, and you won’t need any extra technical knowledge to get it going.

Conducting Online Searches

Google should be your first point when it comes to the online investigation of a potential cheater. It might amaze you with loads of information stored on every specific person. Try to use Boolean search operators like AND, OR, NOT, or quotation marks for more related answers.

Monitoring Social Media

Social media, by far, is the major hub of all online activities, including cheating. Go through your partner’s most frequently used platforms and check their accounts. Recently posted photos, liked posts, or newly added comments may contain signs of infidelity. Keep a close eye on their private chats. Most likely, evidence will be hidden in social media conversations.

Approaching the Partner

Once you collect enough evidence, you will be prepared for the next stage – a conversation. Approach your loved one and let them know your feelings. And here’s how to do it.

Preparing for the Conversation

Talking about cheating is tough. Most people tend to put off difficult conversations until better times come. But the truth is, the more you postpone, the more your relationship gets affected. You need to get your cards on the table and have this issue resolved.

Before you start a conversation, try to frame your thoughts. Be clear about your concerns and stay focused on the matter. If you can’t prepare yourself mentally, consider reading books about infidelity. You are sure to find valuable insights into the healing process.

Setting the Right Tone

Starting a conversation with accusations is a very bad idea. Instead, you should lean into this discussion with an open attitude and desire to solve the issue. In fact, you won’t need to talk much. Your main task is to ask questions and listen carefully to their answers.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Asking the Right Questions

As we have mentioned above, observing and reflecting is the key to conversations about infidelity. However, most people fail this task. Some would throw off accusations and set a fire, whereas only a few manage to focus on the answers.

Ask open-ended questions and see what and how your partner says. Carefully observe their response and add follow-up questions if needed. If you feel awkward and don’t know what questions to ask after infidelity, scroll through the net for some ideas.

Dealing with Denial

The worst thing that can happen during such conversations is denial. If your partner denies cheating, ask for more explanation. Be firm with your stance, and don’t back down unless there are really no signs of dishonesty in their answers.

Considering the Consequences

All conversations about cheating are followed by consequences. There are multiple ways your relationship will develop. Your loved one may admit their fault and regret cheating. If you are ready to move on, you can set explicit boundaries and start over. It goes without saying that rebuilding trust requires effort and diligence from the two of you. But if you can’t see the way out, breaking up could be the only solution. In any case, take your time to think things through and don’t rush with your decisions.

Coping with the Aftermath

Once you hear an honest answer, your mind might go thousands of miles per minute, trying to work out the next steps. It’s natural to feel confusion at moments like this. And we are here for you to help you with the recovery after revealing infidelity.

Seeking Support

Right now, you might feel vulnerable. That’s why it’s important to seek support from your friends and family. Talk out to people you trust and share your pain. You shouldn’t go through this tough time alone.

If you are uncomfortable speaking out to your friends, consider turning to infidelity support groups. For some people, it’s way easier to discuss their bad experiences with random people.

Making a Decision

It’s always up to you to decide whether to stay with your S.O. or not. Take a few days to think this over. Put your needs first. After all, it’s you who suffered the most.

No matter what choice you make, remember that life goes on. Don’t beat yourself up over mistakes or regrets. Be kind to yourself and don’t forget about self-care.

Moving Forward

The shock after discovering infidelity may be incredibly traumatic, but this shouldn’t ruin your life and future plans. If you decide to move forward, make sure to discuss the reasons behind your partner’s cheating. In most cases, both partners are responsible for an affair. It’s better to seek professional help to rehabilitate your relationships faster.

Rebuilding Trust

If both of you are serious about your relationships, be ready for a long rehabilitation journey. First of all, you both need to stay on the same page in terms of understanding each other’s needs. Define what cheating means to you and make sure your boundaries are respected. Secondly, you should set realistic goals. Rebuilding trust isn’t something you can tackle with a snap of the fingers. And above all, you should be brave and patient. Give each other time to process your emotions and restore peace.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Final Words: Infidelity Is a Painful Experience

By now, you know how to find out if someone is cheating and what steps to take after detecting infidelity. Learning the bitter truth may hurt you very badly. But don’t let emotions take over. There is nothing embarrassing in seeking support from your friends or joining support groups. Take care!

—

This content is brought to you by Russell Gibson

iStockPhoto