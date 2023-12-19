Men are Coming Up Short in the Bedroom and It’s Not What You Think… – Skylar Lewis

—

In an eye-raising interview, Skylar Lewis , the founder of “Rise Up Kings,” has a message for married men everywhere” If you’re not having great sex in your marriage, it’s probably your fault and it is definitely your responsibility.” Marriage experts, Skylar and Jessica Lewis often discuss the crucial importance of emotional intimacy that is needed to have the best physical intimacy of your life.

“Men are physically wired and women tend to be emotionally driven. If you want to satisfy her in the bedroom, you first have to satisfy her heart and her mind. If you do that, your physical intimacy will certainly increase at an incredible level,” says Skylar Lewis.

Emotional intimacy goes beyond mere physical proximity; it involves a profound emotional connection that creates a safe space for vulnerability, trust, and open communication. When couples establish a foundation of emotional intimacy, they build a bridge that connects their hearts and minds, laying the groundwork for a more profound and meaningful physical connection.

Here are some key reasons why emotional intimacy is essential for your wife:

1. Communication and Understanding:

Emotional intimacy enhances communication between partners. For women, having a partner who listens, understands, and empathizes with her thoughts and feelings creates a supportive environment. Effective communication is a linchpin in any successful relationship. The ability to express one’s feelings, desires, and fears without judgment or rejection fosters an environment where both partners feel heard and understood. In turn, this openness nurtures trust, a vital component of emotional intimacy. When trust is solidified, couples can freely explore their desires and preferences without fear of judgment, creating a conducive atmosphere for a more adventurous and satisfying sex life.

2. Building Trust and Fulfillment in the Relationship :

Trust is a vital component of any relationship. Emotional intimacy fosters a sense of trust and safety, allowing women to feel secure and at peace in their vulnerability. Emotional intimacy contributes to the overall satisfaction and fulfillment in a relationship. When women feel emotionally connected, they are more likely to experience a deeper sense of contentment within their relationship.

3. Connection and Bonding:

Emotional intimacy strengthens the bond between a husband and wife. Women desire a connection that goes beyond the surface level, creating a sense of closeness and companionship.

4. Increased Empathy and Understanding:

By truly knowing and understanding each other’s emotional needs, couples can anticipate and respond to each other in a more attuned manner. This heightened level of empathy extends into the bedroom, where partners are better equipped to intuitively respond to each other’s desires, leading to a more harmonious and enjoyable sexual connection. Emotional intimacy cultivates empathy and understanding within the relationship.

5. Navigating Challenges:

In every marriage, challenges are inevitable. Just as with men, emotional intimacy helps women navigate challenges within the relationship. When facing difficulties, having an emotionally available partner provides much-needed support and understanding. Whether facing stress, life changes, or external pressures, the emotional closeness between partners acts as a source of support, ensuring that they can lean on each other during difficult times. This shared resilience extends to the bedroom, creating a refuge where couples can find solace and connection, even in the face of adversity.

6. Enhanced Sexual Satisfaction:

Emotional intimacy plays a crucial role in a woman’s sexual satisfaction. Feeling emotionally connected and understood by a partner often leads to a more satisfying and fulfilling sexual relationship. As emotional intimacy deepens, the emotional connection between spouses enhances the overall quality of their relationship. Couples who prioritize emotional closeness often report higher levels of marital satisfaction and a greater sense of fulfillment in their sexual experiences. Feeling emotionally connected to one’s partner provides a sense of security and comfort, making it easier for individuals to be present and engaged during intimate moments.

Conclusion:

In the intricate tapestry of marital bliss, emotional intimacy stands out as a crucial thread that weaves together love, trust, and understanding. When husbands prioritize emotional connection, they pave the way for a more fulfilling and satisfying sexual relationship for their partner and themselves. The journey to better sex for men and their wives begins with the vulnerability of the heart, as they embark on a shared exploration of each other’s deepest emotions, desires, and dreams. As the emotional bond strengthens, so too does the passion, resulting in a marriage that not only withstands the test of time but thrives in the embrace of true emotional intimacy.

For more practical steps on emotional intimacy and strengthening your marriage, connect with Skylar Lewis on Instagram @SkylarLewis

