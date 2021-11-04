Revealed: The Top 5 Most Commonly Googled STIs in the US

—

According to a survey carried out by Stress Free Health Testing, chlamydia has been named as the most common STI (sexually transmitted infection) to be googled in the United States.

The data, collected from Semrush, show that chlamydia was googled one million times in July 2020 alone. Herpes was the second STI that appeared frequently in American search engines – the infection was googled over 637,000 times in the same month.

Also featured in the top five of the most commonly googled STIs in the US were gonorrhea, scabies and syphilis. These three infections were all searched for around 555,000 times online. They appeared more frequently than other common STIs such as trichomoniasis and HIV.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that around one in five people in the United States has an STI. Around $1 billion in medical costs have been used to treat chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis in a single year. This number has been steadily increasing over the past few decades due to a lack of testing and safe sex practices.

Chlamydia, like all STIs, is transmitted from one person to another via intimate contact. Most common amongst teenagers and young adults, this bacterial infection can be passed through unprotected sex if a condom isn’t used. Unwashed sex toys can also be carriers of the infection.

The infection can be transmitted even if there’s no penetration or ejaculation during sexual intercourse. Women can pass chlamydia on to their unborn child, or another method is infected fluid (such as semen) getting into someone’s eye.

What are the symptoms to look out for?

Unfortunately, many people with chlamydia don’t show symptoms and therefore don’t realize they have the infection. However, some signs of the infection can manifest in the form of unusual discharge and painful urination. Women may also notice bleeding after sex and between periods, as well as stomach pains. The infection can also cause painful and swollen testicles for men.

After chlamydia, genital herpes was the second most googled STI in July 2020. This infection can show symptoms in the form of small blisters on or around the genital area and thighs. Some people also experience pain when they are urinating and women might notice unusual discharge.

Many people don’t start showing symptoms of herpes until several years after they initially caught the infection. It can lay dormant for many years before the infection activates. There is no known cure for genital herpes, but medications can help to relieve the symptoms and reduce the risk of passing the infection to others.

The study found that gonorrhea was googled 555,000 times in July 2020. Also known as ‘the clap’, the infection is passed through bacteria found in fluid discharge.

Gonorrhea can affect women’s entrance to their cervix (womb), the urethra (the tube that passes urine) and the rectum. It can also cause blindness in babies if the mother was not treated for the infection when she was pregnant. Men can experience a burning sensation when urinating and inflammation around their genitals.

This particular infection can be treated with an antibiotic injection and an antibiotic tablet. Sufferers of gonorrhea can usually see an improvement in their symptoms within a few days of the treatment. Sexual health professionals usually recommend that people with STIs limit their sexual contact whilst they are being treated for STIs.

Scabies is the second STI that reached 555,000 searches on Google in the US. This is a slightly different infection to others found on the survey because it isn’t just transmitted through sexual intercourse. It’s a common infection that anyone can get through skin-to-skin contact. Scabies is considered an STI because it is usually spread during contact during sex.

Tiny mites burrow under the sufferer’s skin and cause symptoms such as itchy rashes or red spots. The rash can cover the whole body, except for the head. Unlike other STIs, scabies isn’t a serious condition (in most cases) and can be easily treated through the use of creams or lotions. It is however very infectious and can take up to eight weeks after infection for the rash to appear.

What happens if STIs are left untreated?

Like any STI, the infections found in this study can have life-changing effects if left untreated. Herpes can increase the risk of the sufferer acquiring HIV, as can syphilis. Sexually transmitted infections such as chlamydia and gonorrhea can cause women to become infertile and are also found to cause pelvic inflammatory disease.

Syphilis was also found to have been googled 555,000 times throughout a single month in the US. It is a serious bacterial infection that can cause various problems if left untreated. Unborn babies are at high risk as pregnancies where the mother has syphilis can often end in miscarriages or stillbirths.

It can take a while for symptoms to show, but they can appear in the form of sores on genital areas, rashes on the palms or soles of the feet and small growths (similar to warts) around the anus and vulva area. The symptoms might eventually fade, but the infection will remain if left untreated. Ulcers usually disappear within one to five weeks, even if the person isn’t being treated for syphilis.

Syphilis doesn’t go away on its own and can spread to the brain and other parts of the body if left untreated. This can cause devastating effects on a person’s overall health.

The testing process for syphilis usually involves a blood test a sample taken of the fluid in a sore. This is then analysed and a treatment plan is implemented. Sufferers should wait at least ten days after treatment before having sexual contact with anyone, even when using a condom.

What didn’t make the list?

Although it didn’t make the top five list of most commonly googled STIs in the US, human papillomavirus (HPV) is the most common STI in the United States. Around 79 million Americans are affected, mostly amongst young adults. HPV is the collective name for a group of viruses that affect the skin, especially in the throat, mouth and genital areas.

STI rates in the United States have reached historic highs in recent years. A range of factors, such as poverty and stigma has contributed to the figures, as well as the declining use of condoms amongst young people and homosexual men.

In order to combat the infection rates, a roadmap called the STI National Strategic Plan was introduced in the US. It was introduced as a method as a five-year plan that aims to reduce STI numbers in the country and combat the strain on health providers. Goals within the plan include reducing new STIs and accelerating the process in STI research and innovation.

The easiest way to combat the spread of sexually transmitted infections is to use barrier methods such as condoms and regularly receive STI testing. Sexually active women and men aged 25 or under should annually test for chlamydia. It’s also advised that gay and bisexual men should test for HIV or STIs on an annual or quarterly basis.

Who’s most at risk?

Over one million sexually transmitted infections are obtained every day by people throughout the world. This is largely due to the practice of unsafe sex and lack of testing. Barriers methods such as condoms can massively reduce the chance of transmitting infections

Young people (aged between 15 and 24 years old) account for around half of all new STI cases, although they only count for a quarter of the sexually active population in the United States. Undiagnosed STIs are especially dangerous in women if left untreated. The infections can lead to infertility, pelvic inflammatory disease and chronic pelvic pain.

Statistically, ethnic minorities tend to have higher rates of infection, largely due to certain social conditions that affect particular minority groups. Local authorities are trying to implement better health care infrastructures throughout the country to reduce the infection rates.

Consistent HIV tests and STI screening can help to maintain good sexual health and reduce the chance of spreading and acquiring infections. If treated early enough, the chance of long-term health repercussions are significantly reduced. Symptoms can often be hard to spot, especially as many of the infections are asymptomatic. The most assured way to catch an STI is through testing, although it also helps to keep an eye out for symptoms.

