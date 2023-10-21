The First Step To Getting Your Ex Back—How To Start Things Up Again

–

If you want your ex back, it can be difficult to get started. Do you need to call them? Buy them flowers? Should you apologize?

The truth is that the first step to getting your ex back is to create the right mindset. Many people get so caught up in the goal of trying to get their ex back that they lose sight of what’s important and end up hurting their chances in a big way.

Here’s what you need to do instead: You need to stop seeing getting your ex back as your only path to happiness. You need to accept that you might fail to get your ex back and make peace with that outcome. And you also need to recognize that you could find happiness again without your ex.

This does not mean that you’re giving up on your goal of getting your ex back…quite the opposite. You’re just taking back your power in the situation. If you accept that this isn’t the only way forward, then you know that whatever happens, it will be okay. This will take a lot of the pressure off you and the situation.

Because right now you’re living in fear of losing your ex and this fear will make it impossible to get your ex back.

When you act out of fear, you become obsessive. When you obsess over your ex, you make yourself look desperate, needy and pathetic.

It’s only natural to act this way because you feel like you just lost the love of your life. It doesn’t matter who you are, breakups really mess with your emotions. You’d do anything to get it to stop so you really are desperate to have your ex say that they made a mistake and come back to you.

And until you get into a better head space, you won’t be your best self so you won’t be able to get your ex back.

So how can you make this happen?

Make A Plan To Get Your Ex Back

The best way to stop obsessing over your ex is to make a plan to get them back, and stick to it. This will give you an outlet for these feelings and a way forward when you feel lost.

So think of what you want to do and put it down on paper. Take it day by day, or even hour by hour if you need to.

First up could be to do some cleaning and run some errands. If you’re reading this article, chances are you’ve let a few things slip while you were constantly thinking about your ex. Getting these things done is going to help take your mind off of your ex.

Next, make arrangements to exchange belongings with your ex. If you left your favorite hat over at their place then now is the time to retrieve it so you don’t have this hanging over your head.

Then, if you can’t stop thinking about it, decide when you want to reach out to your ex and begin reconnecting. Write it down and forget about it, so you can move on to the next stage of the plan.

But really, it’s your plan so you need to tailor it to your situation. The important thing is that this will give you somewhere to turn when you can’t stop thinking about your ex.

Give Your Ex Space

If you want to prove to your ex, and yourself, that you can be happy on your own, you need to leave them alone. I know this can feel like the wrong choice to many people. You think that if you leave your ex alone they’re going to forget all about you and move on.

Actually, the opposite is true. Your ex can’t truly miss you until you take this step. If you keep hanging around, texting them every couple of days you’re only going to drive them away.

So give them a lot of space starting now. Don’t message them, don’t call them, and don’t show up at their house. Don’t even interact with them on social media. Only talk to them if it’s absolutely necessary, like you need to pick up your kid at school or pay the electric bill. Otherwise, go radio silent.

Keep this up for at least a few weeks and allow your ex to really miss you. This is the most powerful step you can take if you want them back. It really does make your ex chase you.

Focus On Yourself

While you’re giving your ex space, you need something to fill your time that contributes to this positive mindset. While you do need to give yourself time to grieve the breakup (and eat ice cream on the couch), you shouldn’t drag this time out longer than a few days or it can really hurt your progress.

When you’re back on your feet, you need to hit the ground running. Since you’re not talking to your ex, you need to get them off your mind completely. Spend your time engaged in positive activities that will distract you and help you feel more confident.

One of the best things you can do right now is to meet up with a friend and get some exercise together. This will give you a chance to vent, to socialize and to blow off some steam. Moving your body also has huge benefits for your mental health.

Hobbies are another great option. Throw yourself into a new or old hobby to find a new focus and clear your mind. Ideally this is something physical or creative so that you have something to show for it at the end. And don’t just do it on autopilot. Set a goal and achieve it if you want the best results.

Another thing you should do right now is to put more energy into work or school. This is going to produce tangible results that will show your ex that you’re ambitious and confident.

You’ll notice that no aspect of this plan involves having a big long conversation with your ex, making a romantic gesture or writing them an apology letter. This is because getting your ex back doesn’t work like that. It’s all about doing the work on yourself to be the best version of you you can be. Only then can you begin to think about attracting your ex back into your life.

Brad Browning is widely regarded as the most influential breakup coach on the internet. His YouTube channel boasts 600k subscribers and his Ex Factor 2.0, a comprehensive guide on how to get an ex back, has sold hundreds of thousands of copies. Follow him on his socials to learn more about why people “break up and make up.”

