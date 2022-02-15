Valentine’s Day 2022: Most Years It’s Optional. Not This Year.

It’s a manufactured holiday, designed to benefit restaurants, florists, and Hallmark cards. If you haven’t been clear about your affections for 364 days, this one day won’t make a difference. And “can’t buy me love.”

In year three of a pandemic, only Scrooge could feel that way.

This year, the wise celebrate every possible blessing. Some of the suggestions on this list are about survival, which is to say they’re decidedly practical, thus unromantic. Three cheers, I say. I go right on to say: you might pair them with the whimsical and humorous and excessive. Or, perhaps, take a photograph or write something.

LOVE STORIES

Love in the Time of Cholera

DOES HE/SHE/THEY WRITE OR JOURNAL?

This mug: “Fuck off, I’m writing.”

Stephen King, On Writing

WISDOM

Pema Chodron: When Things Fall Apart: Heart Advice for Difficult Times

Thich Nhat Hanh: Teachings on Love

LIFE PRESERVERS

Pulse Oximeter

Putting it bluntly, if your beloved doesn’t have one and you don’t give him/her/them one.. how much do you really care?

LYPHO-SPHERIC VITAMIN C

FOR THE LAWYER, LAW STUDENT OR LAW NERD

Why the Innocent Plead Guilty and the Guilty Go Free, by the great Judge, Jed Rakoff

ALERTNESS AND CREATIVITY

The Head Butler Guide to Great Coffee

FOR THE HOME OFFICE

Lamicall Laptop Stand

FOR THE HOME

Diptyque candles

Janis Joplin said, “What you settle for is who you are.” The Diptyque candle, though not cheap, lasts much longer than most other candles — between 50-60 hours.

Manuka Honey

THEATER

Putting It Together: How Stephen Sondheim and I Created “Sunday in the Park with George”

LOVE SONGS

Etta James

Otis Redding

Ann Peebles

Bryan Ferry

Roxy Music: Avalon

ESOTERIC

Miles Davis: Ascenseur Pour L’Echafaud

Víkingur Ólafsson

POETRY

Devotions: The Selected Poems of Mary Oliver

PRACTICAL BUT STYLISH

Timex Easy Reader Watch

Esquire Magazine: “The simple retro face looks cooler than some watches that cost six times as much.” Spend what you save on something excessive.

The Filson Briefcase

BEAUTY

Proraso Shaving Cream

Proraso was formulated by a venerable company in Florence in 1948. More often than not, the man who used it dispensed a small amount in a bowl and applied it with a brush.

VICTORIAN JEWELRY

Sherryl Sachs: Costume Jewelry from her “Gilded Age” collection

This post was previously published on Head Butler.

