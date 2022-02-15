Valentine’s Day 2022: Most Years It’s Optional. Not This Year.

It’s a manufactured holiday, designed to benefit restaurants, florists, and Hallmark cards. If you haven’t been clear about your affections for 364 days, this one day won’t make a difference. And “can’t buy me love.”
In year three of a pandemic, only Scrooge could feel that way.
This year, the wise celebrate every possible blessing. Some of the suggestions on this list are about survival, which is to say they’re decidedly practical, thus unromantic. Three cheers, I say. I go right on to say: you might pair them with the whimsical and humorous and excessive. Or, perhaps, take a photograph or write something.
LOVE STORIES
DOES HE/SHE/THEY WRITE OR JOURNAL?
This mug: “Fuck off, I’m writing.”
WISDOM
Pema Chodron: When Things Fall Apart: Heart Advice for Difficult Times
Thich Nhat Hanh: Teachings on Love
LIFE PRESERVERS
Putting it bluntly, if your beloved doesn’t have one and you don’t give him/her/them one.. how much do you really care?
FOR THE LAWYER, LAW STUDENT OR LAW NERD
Why the Innocent Plead Guilty and the Guilty Go Free, by the great Judge, Jed Rakoff
ALERTNESS AND CREATIVITY
The Head Butler Guide to Great Coffee
FOR THE HOME OFFICE
FOR THE HOME
Janis Joplin said, “What you settle for is who you are.” The Diptyque candle, though not cheap, lasts much longer than most other candles — between 50-60 hours.
THEATER
Putting It Together: How Stephen Sondheim and I Created “Sunday in the Park with George”
LOVE SONGS
ESOTERIC
Miles Davis: Ascenseur Pour L’Echafaud
POETRY
Devotions: The Selected Poems of Mary Oliver
PRACTICAL BUT STYLISH
Esquire Magazine: “The simple retro face looks cooler than some watches that cost six times as much.” Spend what you save on something excessive.
BEAUTY
Proraso was formulated by a venerable company in Florence in 1948. More often than not, the man who used it dispensed a small amount in a bowl and applied it with a brush.
VICTORIAN JEWELRY
Sherryl Sachs: Costume Jewelry from her “Gilded Age” collection
—
