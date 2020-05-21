Ways to Say ‘I Love You’ That She’ll Never Forget

—

Love is the most potent and gratifying feeling that life has to offer. For the chance to make love last a lifetime, people readjust their goals and agendas to make room for something more worthy.

The words “I love you” will never lose their effect, but there are additional ways to express your love that your significant other will remember forever. Continue reading to learn ways to make a grand gesture of your own.

Pop the question.

If you’re in a relationship that you can see yourself in for the rest of your life, then you shouldn’t delay making it official. Studies show that people are marrying later in life, but there is no right or wrong age to get married.

Getting married can be one of the most important decisions of your life, but if you’re ready for that type of commitment, then go for it! There is nothing like an engagement ring to show the woman you love that you want to be with her for as long as you both live.

Buy her something nice.

One of the biggest mistakes you can make in a relationship is to stop pursuing your significant other once you’ve “gotten them.” When you realize that you have a deep like, or even love, for someone, then you should make an effort to show it as often as possible.

Sometimes, the best way to show her that you’re still in love after all these years is with a nice gift. Even if you’re already married, a nice diamond ring or necklace is the perfect way to express your enduring adoration.

One of the main drawbacks of buying natural diamonds is the cost. However, you can find lab-grown diamonds in the United States that can rival natural diamonds in clarity and cut for 30 percent less. Lab-created diamonds have the same chemical and physical composition that real diamonds do, and differences are undetectable to the naked eye.

Companies like Agape Diamonds sell lab-created diamonds developed through the use of high pressure, created by chemical vapor deposition. That process — combined with high temperatures — mimics the formation of mined diamonds. The only difference is that it takes weeks to form man-made lab-created diamonds, and billions of years to form natural ones. To learn more about this fine jewelry and its quality, research Agape Diamonds’ reviews online.

Be an active supporter and listener.

Even though engagement rings and fine jewelry are breathtaking gifts, the best things in life are free. What you do daily is the best indicator of the love you have for the special someone in your life.

One of the best ways to show your significant other that you love and value her is to be an active listener. You don’t just want to hear what she’s saying — you want her to know that you’re interested in what she’s saying. Instead of saying, “I love you,” you can immerse yourself in her interests.

If she likes to read, then allow her to read to you. If she’s a career woman, then be her biggest cheerleader and go the extra mile to lighten her load. The things that many people consider small are what lead to meaningful and durable relationships.

The most important thing to remember is to keep being the same person who made you and your significant other fall in love. All of the gifts and grand gestures in the world don’t measure up to a lifetime of genuine love and affection. The best thing about the words “I love you” is that they’re invaluable and can warm the heart as few things do. The key to happiness within a relationship is to keep putting those words into action.

