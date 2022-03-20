What is BBW Dating? How to Find BBW Singles to Date

This is sponsored content brought to you by WooPlus.

For anyone who is new to the dating pool or simply lives under a rock, let’s begin with defining what BBW really is. BBW is an acronym that stands for ‘Big Beautiful Women’ and has been popularly used across the dating world. It represents curvy, plus-sized women, the millennials are calling ‘thicc’ these days.

BBW dating includes pursuing, seeking (for romantic connections, of course!), and dating plus-sized women. From an object of male fetishes on adult sites to a subject of one of the largest movements for inclusivity and body positivity, the BBW hashtag has come a long way.

Dating BBW singles have become all the rage these days. And so has online dating BBW singles! There are tons of online dating sites and applications that are designed exclusively for big booty judies! These are all-inclusive spaces where BBW women can be found by their admirers and BBW women can find suitable matches for themselves. Among dozens of other search filters offered by these sites, ‘BBW dating’ or ‘Dating for BBW’ is a top-tier one.

BBW dating apps and other platforms have enforced strict no-harassment policies to filter out body-shaming individuals. Such BBW dating apps have made BBW dating a safe, fun, and productive experience for BBW women instead of a mind-numbing, soul-crushing ordeal.

However, the sky is not all blue. Despite the sudden and much-needed onset of body positivity and inclusivity, dating for BBW singles is still a complicated matter. Such women are still harassed on online platforms, excluded from the general dating pool, and treated differently in social circles. BBW dating has still got a long way to go until the size of a woman is no longer a defining variable in a relationship.

Is there a BBW Tinder?

Whether your heart’s desire is set on a serious, long-term commitment or you are just looking for someone to spend Valentine’s Day with, Tinder is definitely one of the best apps to land a diverse range of quality dating prospects.

However, for someone who is big and curvy, putting BBW dating in the mix changes the entire picture. At Wake Forest University, a survey was conducted among 4,000 men and women falling in the age group of 18 to 70+ and they were each shown pictures of members from the opposite sex. By the end of the survey, it was deduced that more than 80% of men found thin, smaller-looking women more attractive, while for women physical preferences were more diverse.

Dating for BBW singles has been historically challenging. Most of the men’s search results, in both real-life and on dating sites are cluttered with terms like ‘thin’ and ‘slender’ which straight-up excludes any BBW date options. Others will mock, ridicule, and mercilessly reject women for being bigger and bulkier. For a BBW date, the idea of being stood up is much more of a reality. All you have to do is put on a few extra pounds and suddenly a man’s desirability starts to dwindle. Anyone who is looking for dating BBW women gets singled out and judged.

Amidst the challenges of the BBW dating scene, imagine an online platform that is inspired and specifically designed for plus-sized singles, to find real connections and quality matches. Yes, we are talking about WooPlus! At WooPlus, it’s all about BBW dating and we are obsessed with the big, bold, and beautiful.

WooPlus– The Best BBW Dating App

WooPlus Overview

Are you looking for a premium, niche dating experience? If yes, then it’s time you learned about WooPlus. WooPlus is one of the top BBW dating apps that has been specifically designed for curvy people looking to meet, date, and form genuine connections. WooPlus has been successfully playing cupid for big beautiful women since its establishment in 2015. Currently, WooPlus has over 6 million users worldwide and the count is only going up! The site also has a remarkable success rate of 91% with 27 million successful matches.

The BBW dating site has also made numerous media appearances like on BBC, Yahoo, Forbes, Mirror, People, and many others. As far as its digital presence is concerned, WooPlus is one of the top-ranking BBW sites on Google. Over the years, WooPlus has amassed massive support, especially from the BBW dating community, and scored a 9.0 out of 10 rating across various parameters like affordability, accessibility, success rate, customer support, and others.

Interesting Features

Since its launch, WooPlus has truly revolutionized the platform of BBW dating and introduced an era where casual romance has been elevated to deeper, longer relations. This means that if you are looking for one-night stands, casual encounters, and threesomes, then making a profile on WooPlus might not be the best idea.

One of the best things about WooPlus is that tons of its basic features are completely free of cost. Instead of swiping left of right, WooPlus allows you to ‘like’ people on the platform and send a simple ‘Hi’ message to commence direct conversation. However, this is not all! WooPlus also allows you to comment on other people’s pictures and if you are looking for a friendly connection you can also poke each other!

By default, WooPlus is enabled by location-based search. This means that if you are new to BBW dating and not ready to expand immediately then you can easily find BBW dates near you, without putting in much effort. All you have to do is enable your GPS and your search engine will be filled with BBW singles in your neighborhood.

Another interesting feature of WooPlus which makes it stand out among its competitors is the ‘Moments’ tab. This is an interface where you can live stream your activity, to turn online dating into a more realistic and life-like experience. Not only that WooPlus officially also shares its top love stories to encourage more BBW singles to make the leap of fate and ask someone out! All in all, WooPlus is a highly interactive dating site that transcends from a regular dating protocol to allow you to be a part of a larger BBW dating community.

When it comes to BBW dating, safety is crucial. Luckily, WooPlus has an intelligent scammer detection system that filters out fake profiles, scammers, and anyone who violates their non-tolerance policies.

However, this is not the end of the road. The app is being constantly updated to include new features. One of the most recent updates was the ‘Presents’ option where you can send other WooPlus users gifts, against points that are rewarded to you upon sign up. Another feature is called the ‘Lucky Draw.’ This will allow you to unlock people who like you for free or get a VIP discount.

WooPlus Users Statistics

WooPlus has gained popularity not only as a great BBW dating platform but also because of its amazing features like affordability, flexibility, accessibility, and highly interactive nature. The platform has approximately 69.44% male users and 30.56% female users. This is great news for BBW singles! It means that there are so many more admirers of curvy women than they think there are. Not only that, the most popular age group on WooPlus expands from 22 years to 31 years. A diverse age group allows more people to join the BBW dating pool.

WooPlus Pricing (IOS & Android)

As mentioned earlier, WooPlus is one of the most affordable dating apps on the market. While its basic features are free, membership package prices start from $14.99 per month. In order to unlock more advanced features, you can subscribe to VIP packages. Here is the pricing on different platforms:

iOS:

$18.99 for a month;

$58.99 for 3-month;

$98.99 for 12-month

Android:

$14.99 for a month;

$29.99 for 3-month;

$59.99 for 12-month

Which package you choose depends entirely on how long you want to stay on the app and be a part of the BBW community. Besides, the app also offers tons of discount coupons from time to time that you can avail of.

How to Date BBW singles?

BBW dating can be tricky; for both the BBW single and woman interested in her. Here are five things to keep in mind on a BBW date, if you are new to BBW dating:

5 tips for BBW Dating

Be proud of her body

No matter how much she tries to love her body, before any BBW date, she will scavenger hunt through every outfit in her wardrobe to see which one is more flattening or try to hide her belly curves under the table. It is important for the other party to make her feel comfortable so she does not hide parts of her she perceives as flaws. To do so, you must express pride in her body. Compliment her gorgeous curves, tell her how beautiful her big booty is! Such small gestures can help boost their self-esteem, so next time she walks into a date more confident, seen, and appreciated.

Take initiative

One of the biggest problems of BBW dating is that since BBW singles are so used to minimizing themselves that they shy away from taking initiative. They are perpetually haunted by the fear that the other party might judge them or look at them differently. Under such circumstances, it is your job to step it up and take one for the team- whether its holding hands mid-conversation or giving them a goodnight kiss at the end of the date.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Do not make jokes

One of the most crucial aspects of BBW dating is to understand that making fat jokes is complete, 100% off the table! Even if they are made harmlessly and supposedly out of good humor, they can come off to be extremely hurtful and insensitive and can do some serious damage to a BBW’s self-esteem. Not only will they never go on a date with you, but they also might never go on any date again!

Do not change them

Putting BBW aside, the essence of any good relationship is that we accept the other party just the way they are. If you are jumping into the BBW dating pool, thinking that you might meet a cute, thick girl and then convince her to lose weight and look thinner and smaller, then you will be met with nothing but failure. If she loves her curves, so should you! Nothing is a bigger turn-off than someone who tries to edit you to fit a certain profile that works for them.

Don’t make it all about their body

The BBW community is all about appreciation and inclusion. And while one of the pillars of BBW dating is that you fully support your BBW partner and make sure they know you are proud of them, don’t always make it about their looks and their body. Sometimes, overly fixating on their weight just to let them know you love it can be off-putting and make them self-conscious of their figure.

Just keeping these 5 things in mind and practicing them religiously can take you a long way on the BBW dating voyage!

FAQ:

What does BBW stand for on dating apps?

BBW stands for Big Beautiful Women. This term is used to define plus-sized women and if you are a frequent user of online dating apps then it’s a hashtag (along with BBW dating) you must see quite often in search engines. Who qualifies as a BBW and who doesn’t can vary significantly. According to some sources, your weight must be anywhere between 160 to 200 pounds, while others have raised the bracket to 200-300 pounds.

However, what’s important to understand is that weight alone does not determine a BBW. It’s a combination of height, weight, body type, and bone structure. To lend some sense of measurement to this title, we can say that a true BBW fits in size 18 clothing. However, above all, BBW is a state of being- to feel comfortable and take pride in one’s big beautiful body.

