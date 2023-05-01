What is Dating and How Is it Different Than a Committed Relationship?

Dating is the stage of a relationship where two people interact with one another, usually to assess each other’s suitability as a partner for a long-term relationship. Dating is the test assessment that you both give before making a decision, in contrast to a relationship where you know the other person is the one.

Exclusivity

Being exclusive means that you do not engage romantically with two people at the same time. It is not necessary that dating entails exclusivity. Some people choose to date each other exclusively, while others prefer to date others and delay committing to just one person until they find someone with whom they feel content in the relationship.

Commitment

In a relationship, commitment is a choice we make every single day, over and over again. We choose the other person even when we are tired, overworked, and stressed. We choose it no matter what attractive person crosses our path. Dating does not require such involvement. You can walk away from people whose behaviors seem low value to you. You have no obligation to take care of them. That is not the case after you commit to someone. You choose to be there for them, through thick and thin (except walking away when the other person or the relationship becomes toxic.)

Conversations

While in a relationship, you’ll often be conversing with your partner about every tiny thing. Whether it’s urging them to snore a bit less as they sleep or sharing intimate stuff from your past with them! Dating is unique. Dating communication is basic, brief, and not particularly close. Dating couples frequently engage in casual banter or deciding where to eat next.

Expectations

If you’re dating someone, you have lower expectations of them. Although it’s common for one person to be more into the dynamic than the other, there aren’t any expectations of the future or other things with them because you both know it’s casual.

Balance

When you’re dating someone, you may not be serious about them, so you give other things, such as work, friends, and activities, more priority. When you’re in a relationship, you still maintain a balanced life, but you give the other person equal importance as other areas of your life. In dating, they are just an element in your universe of life, but in relationships, the other person becomes a planet in your universe of life.

