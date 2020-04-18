10 Ways How to Achieve Consciousness After Going Through Divorce

—

All of us want to level up to higher consciousness but not everyone knows what to do for that. It is all about spiritual growth and eternal awareness of your own being. However, it seems to be some hard act to follow. If this is a problem you are dealing with at the moment, you are really lucky to read our informative article to find out the 10 greatest ways to master the boundless abilities of your mind and soul. So, without further ado let’s dive into the description of the first one, which is meditation.

#1 Meditation – Your Ideal Path to Understanding Yourself

Nothing hones your mindfulness as good as spiritual and meditation practices. The greatest thing about it is your search for oneness with the universal energy field. Meaning that you do not become some other person, instead, you just awaken some hidden and unexplored parts of your inner being. Give yourself some space and separation from the external world to free your thoughts for observing awareness.

Benefits

This small technique will let you notice more positive vibes in something you haven’t even dreamed of. Opening the doors to the magnificent reality of every new day and showing you how you can bend in favor of it, meditation will make you perceive the world less vaguely.

#2 Nature – Your Guide to the Journey of Self-Discovery

For those of you who find it difficult to sit still at home and meditate in a closed environment, spending time outside may be just the answer to train your mind and reach a new level of nature-induced consciousness. Nature demands more focus and concentration, though, there are much more advantages following it. You will need to pay attention to the rays of sunshine, the noises from afar, the smells and at the same time focus on your breathing and disconnecting from distractions.

Benefits

Nature plays a significant part in creativity. So, if there is a case when you’re feeling uninspired and all your ideas seem to be crude, that could be a sign it’s time to re-engage and head out a little bit. And only nature can effectively declutter your mind from ordinary routine patterns and bring out some ingenuity in you.

#3 Books – Your Assistant in Raising the Consciousness of Humanity

Consciousness is something we cultivate rather than build from scratch. And certainly, the best way for developing and revealing things we have never truly touched upon in practice might be from reading. There are thousands of books on spirituality, psychic development and personal growth that speak a very simple language without any difficult scientific terms for some readers like you.

Benefits

If you want to embark on a trip of self-awareness, then reading a book on the evolution of the human soul is a must. Books are very helpful in healing, growing and nurturing your consciousness. If you take time and digest the information thoroughly, it’s going to become your best practice of all improving your soul’s evolution and guiding you to some undiscovered lands of it.

#4 Travelling – Your Perspective Shifter

Approach life with an open mind to discover new places and learn about novel cultures. For accelerating the vibrations of self-awareness inside, you need to become more tolerant of diverse beliefs, opinions, and activities. Just push yourself out there towards new countries, mentalities, traditions and try to meditate in some unusual environments like these.

Benefits

The most important is to find the right destination that will provoke millions of thoughts and inspiring ideas in your head and thus foster your knowledge of yourself. For real manifestation, there must be a source of spiritual-oriented material to go with. And only traveling can help you achieve it.

#5 Inner Voice

To fully relax and realize your consciousness, listen to yourself. Controlling our mental processes and behavior are really effort-demanding tasks but once you understand how they work, your mind and voice will become your own slaves. Enjoying silence is really crucial, especially in the world we are inhabiting right now. Distract yourself from technological devices, people around you and listen to what is your soul calling you to hear.

Benefits

Immersing in the inside world will allow you to track down your body impulses, as to how it feels and how it reacts to external disturbance. Is it trying to resist anything or change anything? Is it feeling energized or exhausted? You will learn to meditate with your own body processes and be aware of your feelings and emotions.

#6 Like-Minded People

Getting to know yourself through communication with others can break some inner blockages and make you look at human beings from quite another angle. Sharing experiences, anxieties or thoughts flowing through your mind with a like-minded person will let you clearly express and discuss your beliefs, insecurities, misgivings or whatever it is that bothers your mind.

Benefits

Right after the first try, you will notice how easily you can master the art of concentration, peace of mind, creativity, intuition, and imagination. All in all, it will make you become more conscious and aware of yourself, as well as the surroundings you have so much in common with.

#7 Mantra – Your Own Gift to the Soul

It is another form of meditation to reach a cosmic evolution and separate yourself from civilization. However, it is much easier to apply it to your everyday life since you can repeat it on the go. Choose the most favorite mantra that makes you uplifted and overjoyed. It will assist you on the eternal path towards divine mindfulness.

Benefits

Mantra will never drain you of energy throughout a tough day and leave you depressed by the end of the night, no. Instead, it will let you serve your own mind and body by going beyond and above your current understanding of being. With practice, you will see how each session will make you feel better and better.

#8 Uplifting Music – Your Divine Temple of Thought

Listening to spiritual music is a very similar practice as with mantra. However, it is more varied and probably will suit everyone. If you are in a bad mood, pick some peaceful and calm music to avoid going into depression or anxiety of bad hair day. If you are full of positivity and energy, choose some inspiring tune to get even happier and more playful.

Benefits

Music is always the greatest choice for awakening your heart and soul. It provokes a bunch of questions in your mind as to what the lyrics mean and what the tune expresses. While practicing it you will be taken back by the unique pathway it may lead you to.

#9 Intellect Exercise – Your Helper to Expand the Horizons

Our distracted and sometimes even lost minds need to see clear guidelines to learn to concentrate and develop. The only thing to help you with this is knowledge. As we have mentioned before, understanding your mind is all about questioning yourself. However, there is more to it. For nourishing your consciousness there have to be some intellectual practices applied.

Benefits

You will know yourself and get to grips with understanding the outer world. Ignorance will lower your ability to do so. Striving to become aware of structures and substances of your thoughts will bring you closer to some logical conclusions of your own questions and reasons you are seeking.

#10 Truth – Your Advisor in the Communication of Your Mind

No matter what shady things appear on your life path, never surrender to dishonesty and craftiness. It will never guide you, quite the opposite – it will mislead those who choose a devious attitude towards themselves and other people around them. Think how honest you are with yourself and uncover the facts or even lies you are so desperately trying to make look like the truth.

Benefits

Once you learn how to be genuine with your desires and feelings regarding yourself and others, high consciousness will catch up with you. Truth will help you reveal a hidden part of yourself and accept the harsh reality of concrete things that seemed such a challenge to speak about.

—

Photo: Shutterstock