Divorce in Michigan: Legal Complexities, Facts, and Statistics

Nobody enters a marriage expecting that it will end in divorce. Time after time, studies show that people believe their marriages will last forever. The sad truth is, however, that half of all marriages in the United States end in divorce.

The state of Michigan is no exception to this rule. In fact, Michigan has one of the highest divorce rates in the country. In 2015, there were 4.5 divorces per 1,000 residents in Michigan. This is higher than the national average of 3.2 per 1,000 people. Getting the information you need from a divorce lawyer in Michigan is critical to protecting yourself prior to filing.

Legal Complexities of Divorce in Michigan

There are a number of factors that contribute to the high divorce rate in Michigan. One is the state’s legal system. Michigan is a no-fault divorce state. This means that couples do not have to prove that either one of them is at fault for the divorce. All they need to do is state that the marriage has “ irretrievably broken down ” and that there is no hope for reconciliation.

Another factor that contributes to the high divorce rate in Michigan is the state’s residency requirements. In order to file for divorce in Michigan, either the parties must have been a resident of the state for at least one hundred and eighty days before the divorce is filed. This is in fact one of the longest residency requirements in the country.

Facts about Divorce in Michigan

There are a number of other interesting facts about divorce in Michigan:

The average length of a marriage that ends in divorce is 8 years.

The average age of people getting divorced in Michigan is 41 for men and 39 for women.

The average cost of a divorce in Michigan is $15,000.

Only about 60% of people who get divorced in Michigan remarry.

Statistics about Divorce in Michigan

There are a number of other interesting statistics about divorce in Michigan:

The divorce rate for people over the age of 55 has doubled since 1990.

The divorce rate for people over the age of 65 has tripled since 1990.

1 in 3 divorces involve children under the age of 18.

Custody is decided in less than 20% of all divorces.

The majority of people who get divorced in Michigan (70%) are married for 10 years or less.

How to Get a Divorce in Michigan

The first step in getting a divorce in Michigan is to file a complaint with the circuit court in the county where either the petitioner of the divorce or the respondent of the divorce resides. The complaint must include a statement that the marriage has ultimately “irretrievably broken down” and that there is no hope or option for reconciliation between the two parties.

Once the complaint is filed, it must be served. The spouse has three weeks (twenty-one days) to file a response. If they do not, the divorce will be granted.

If the spouse does file a response, both parties will need to attend a mediation session. Mediation is mandatory in Michigan and is designed to help couples reach an agreement on the terms of their divorce. If mediation is unsuccessful, the divorce will go to trial.

What to Expect During the Divorce Process

The divorce process in Michigan can be long and complex. It is important to have realistic expectations about what the process will entail. The average divorce takes 8 months to finalize. However, some divorces can take much longer if the couple is unable to reach an agreement on the terms of their divorce.

It is also important to keep in mind that the divorce process can be emotionally draining. It is not unusual for couples to experience a wide range of emotions during the process. These emotions can include anger, sadness, anxiety, and relief.

How to Protect Yourself During the Divorce Process

There are a number of things you can do to protect yourself during the divorce process. First, it is important to understand your rights and what you are entitled to. This will help you make informed decisions about the terms of your divorce.

It is also important to be realistic about the outcome of your divorce. It is highly unlikely that you will get everything you want in the divorce. Try to focus on what is most important to you and be willing to compromise on the rest.

For more information or a free consultation to learn about your options, contact an experienced divorce attorney today.

