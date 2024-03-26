Navigating a Divorce in Colorado Springs

—

You enter into your marriage with the expectation you’ll be with your spouse for life. Unfortunately, some marriages don’t last and this means going through a divorce.

However, there are legal requirements for a divorce in Colorado Springs , which means you or your partner can’t just call it quits. There are some legal requirements you’ll need to meet.

So, what are these legal requirements and how can they affect your divorce? To help better guide you and ensure you best understand the process, here’s what you should know about navigating a divorce in Colorado.

Understanding Divorce in a No-Fault State

Colorado is a no-fault divorce state. This means couples can divorce without citing a specific reason. For example, some states legally require a reason for the divorce like adultery or spousal abandonment. In Colorado, couples can divorce simply because they’re no longer happy in the marriage.

However, even with no-fault divorce laws, couples still need to follow a few guidelines. Failing to meet these requirements can delay your divorce. So, what are the legal requirements for a no-fault divorce?

You and your spouse must be legal residents of Colorado, which means residing in the state for at least 90 days before filing for divorce.

There is a 90-day waiting period after receiving or serving a divorce summons before it goes through the court. This means, after filing for a divorce you’ll need to wait three months before it’s finalized.

The state of Colorado must have jurisdiction over your spouse. If your spouse is the one filing for divorce, the same applies to you. This is basically an extension of the residency requirement. You and your spouse must reside in the state during the divorce.

If assets are jointly owned, both parties must sign an agreement relating to the division of property. If an agreement can’t be reached, the divorce may need to be litigated by the court.

When children are involved in a divorce, a custody agreement must be reached. The agreement must outline child custody, financial support, and visitation.

When both parties are in agreement about all terms of the divorce, it can usually proceed uncontested through the court. If both divorcing spouses can’t come to an agreement, it’s considered a contested divorce and this typically means litigation is necessary.

Filing Divorce Paperwork in Colorado

If you’re fortunate enough to agree on all terms, you can file a Petition for Dissolution. This petition is asking the court to legally dissolve the marriage. Both you and your spouse can jointly file the petition. You can also file as the petitioner and your spouse as the respondent. This basically indicates the petitioner is the party asking for the divorce and the other spouse is simply responding with an agreement.

If you’re the petitioner, you must deliver the divorce petition to your spouse. You can handle it yourself or ask the court to appoint an authorized delivery personnel.

Once both parties have a copy of the petition, it’s time to outline the divorce agreement, and this includes dividing up any marital assets, allocating debt, and creating a parenting plan when minors are involved. The parenting plan addresses issues like custody and child support. If one spouse is planning on receiving alimony, the terms and conditions of the payments are also outlined in the agreement.

The court will review the agreement after it’s signed by both spouses. If the court decides the agreement is fair, the divorce is likely granted. Once the agreement is granted, the divorce becomes finalized. The agreement also becomes legally binding.

However, the court also reserves the right to make amendments to the spousal agreement if it believes the terms are unfair for one party. If this happens, you’ll go back and work out a more acceptable divorce agreement.

As long as both parties agree to the terms of the divorce, they’re usually not required to appear in court. However, their presence is often required if children are involved or the court decides the terms of the divorce are unfair. To finalize the process, the divorcing couple will fill a decree by affidavit.

Working Through a Contested Divorce

Sometimes divorcing couples can’t reach an agreement. When this happens, it’s known as a contested divorce.

Both spouses will need to retain legal representation, and yes this can be expensive. Both of your family law attorneys will work together to help hammer out an acceptable agreement. The process can be time-consuming and emotionally draining, especially if one party is refusing to compromise.

Sometimes, the court may even order mediation, and this is when a neutral third party works with both spouses in an attempt to reach acceptable divorce terms. If mediation isn’t working, the court may step in again. This time, the court may suggest or require both spouses to follow its terms.

Serving and Responding to Divorce Papers in Colorado

As mentioned earlier, both spouses must respond to divorce paperwork, which means you and your spouse must sign the documents. The petitioning spouse, the one requesting the divorce, must have the paperwork delivered to the respondent (the other spouse).

If you’re wondering if you can just drop the paperwork off, the answer is no. There must be a verifiable receipt of the respondent receiving the paperwork. This is usually accomplished by registered/certified mail.

So what happens if the spouse can’t be contacted by certified mail? You can turn to the county sheriff’s office or a process server. If even then, your soon-to-be former spouse can’t be located, you can also file a notice by publication . This means basically placing the declaration of the petition in your local newspaper. Yes, this means anyone with a copy of the newspaper can read your divorce petition.

However, it is a legal way of notifying a spouse of your intent to file for divorce. Since the petition is in the newspaper, this method counts as a verifiable receipt.

You Can Successfully Navigate a Divorce

Navigating a divorce, especially a contested one, requires reliable legal expertise and emotional resilience. While it’s a challenging journey marked by high emotions and complex decisions, having a proficient family law attorney can be the ace that you need.

Such an attorney doesn’t just guide you through the labyrinth of legal procedures; they also provide crucial support, ensuring your rights and interests are vigorously defended.

