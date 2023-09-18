Outsmarting the Manipulator: Anthony Bompiani’s Strategies and Considerations for a Successful Custody Case with a Narcissist

—

In family law, few scenarios are as emotionally charged as a custody battle with a narcissist. Divorce is often cited as one of life’s most stressful events, but with children in the mix, it leaves most feeling overwhelmed and unprepared. And for those facing the added challenge of splitting from a narcissistic ex-spouse, the journey can feel endless.

A retired judge Anthony Bompiani , understands this well – professionally and personally. His divorce proceedings took a heavy toll on him, giving him a unique perspective on the realities of this predicament.

“Divorce is immensely painful and complicated,” he shares. “Though mine didn’t reach the courtroom, the impact was profound. I wrestled with sleepless nights, weight loss, and health issues.”

The United States Census Bureau’s child custody statistics reveal that of the 12.9 million custodial parents in the U.S., only about 4% of the cases are settled in courtrooms. And, while adding children to the divorce equation already paints a harrowing picture of the reality, Bompiani underscores another pervasive issue in divorce proceedings – parting ways with a narcissistic partner.

According to Bompiani , while narcissist divorce is exhausting for all parties involved except for the abuser in question, there are many steps on how to beat a narcissist in court and come out on the other side with their sanity and interests intact.

The first step in preparing for a custody case of this kind is recognizing the common tactics they employ. Known for their capacity to manipulate and create chaos, narcissists often employ a range of tactics designed to destabilize their opponent and gain the upper hand in court. Recognizing the tactics and countering them effectively is crucial to winning.

“These tactics typically revolve around false allegations ranging from infidelity to domestic violence and child abuse to financial manipulation,” Bompiani explains. “They’re all designed to discredit the other partner and sway the court’s decision in the narcissist’s favor.”

Regarding financial manipulation, Bompiani highlights that hiding assets, dramatically overstating expenses, or underreporting income to alter the financial outcome of the divorce are the main points to look out for. The ploy’s sole objective is to secure a more favorable settlement, which can significantly impact child support calculations.

As daunting as this fight sounds, Bompiani maintains it’s not impossible to win this battle. First and foremost, securing a strong divorce attorney prepared to go above and beyond for their client is an essential weapon for the court’s battlefield.

“To beat a narcissist in court, it’s crucial to be proactive in documenting all interactions, maintaining accurate financial records, and seeking experienced legal counsel familiar with these tactics,” he states.

Regarding finances, protecting one’s interests requires a two-pronged approach: uncovering hidden assets and securing fair child support and alimony payments. Since narcissists are skilled at skewing the financial picture presented to the court, engaging a forensic accountant could prove invaluable.

“A good accountant could scrutinize their income, expenses, assets, and liabilities. With this information, your attorney can argue for a fair and equitable settlement.”

But outside this realm, the fight over custody presents even more unique challenges. Narcissists often view their children as extensions of themselves rather than independent beings with their own needs and rights. They often attempt to manipulate the child’s perceptions and feelings toward the other parent – a tactic known as parental alienation.

That’s why focusing on the child’s best interests is pivotal in this custody battle. “You must document instances of the narcissists’ manipulative behavior and gather evidence supporting your role as a loving, stable parent,” Bompiani says.

But winning this sort of custody battle can have a substantial emotional and mental blow for the child and the child’s parent fighting for separation from the abuser. Engaging a mental health professional familiar with the narcissistic disorder is indispensable to mitigate this. Additionally, seeking counseling groups, offline and online, can provide much-needed comfort in the storm.

Bompiani himself has created a Facebook group where he shares his expertise with those going through or preparing for a fight against a narcissistic partner. Not only does it provide practical advice, but it also offers emotional support during a difficult and stressful time.

It’s a reminder that no one has to face these challenges alone – there’s a community out there ready to help.

As he says, “Remember, you’re not alone. Reach out to friends, family, and support groups. You have more strength than you realize, and you can truly overcome anything.”

