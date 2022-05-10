10 Low-Cost Ways to Make Your Kitchen Look More Expensive

—

Kitchen remodels are the most costly of any room—period. However, if purchasing new countertops, upgrading your backsplash, and replacing appliances are out of your price range, there are alternative methods to give your area a sense of luxury without spending a fortune. You’d be amazed at how many budget-friendly kitchen style ideas there are for creating a chef-worthy room on a dollar, from changing your cabinetry hardware to swapping out an outdated light bulb or even hanging an economical piece of art. Even if you only do one of these items, your home will suddenly seem more luxurious—trust us on this.

If you want to take your kitchen’s design to the next level, keep scrolling for kitchen design ideas that can quickly convert your area from standard to unique and ho-hum to high-end. You may take help from free interior design software to save your time and money.

1. Upgrade your hardware.

Hardware can radically transform the appearance of a piece of furniture, and it can also do so for your cabinets. Replace drawer and cabinet pulls for a fresh, one-of-a-kind style that quickly transforms the aesthetic of your whole room.

2. Make use of lighter colors.

A light hue on the walls and cabinets quickly brightens the area, making it appear larger and more costly. Light hues reflect light and conceal a variety of flaws, including scratches, dings, and dents in your existing cabinets.

3. Change the cabinet doors.

Replacing worn-out cabinet doors with new ones, or sanding and refinishing existing ones, will give your kitchen a fresh new look. Bring in glass or high-gloss doors for a touch of glitz, or skip the doors altogether in some places and create open shelves to showcase your best pieces.

4. Alter the lighting.

Chandeliers and pendant lights are the ideal way to not only brighten but also modify the ambiance of your kitchen. The standard lights seen in most residences and rentals are uniform. Mix things up and add some flair or unexpected touch to your home’s most utilized space.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

5. Make use of artwork.

Art is a terrific way to bring a place to live, and it will do the same in your kitchen. Don’t be scared to go big and bold since it will create the sense of a larger area. Art is also an excellent choice for renters who cannot modify anything they want.

6. Stainless-steel paint your appliances.

What if you don’t have any stainless steel appliances? Not an issue. Use a paint-on stainless steel finish to refresh appliances that still perform fine but have a dated appearance in your kitchen. Be cautious, since businesses produce different kinds of liquid stainless steel depending on the equipment and its intended application.

7. Install window coverings.

Dress up your bare windows to immediately update the look of your kitchen.

8. Decorate your breakfast nook.

To add some flair to your breakfast nook, add throw cushions, a centerpiece, and fresh flowers.

9. Swap out any worn-out ornamental items.

Replace your fruit bowl with a gorgeous ginger jar or a tray for a subtle but noticeable improvement.

10. Keep tiny appliances hidden.

Clutter is the single most depressing factor in a room. Small equipment such as toasters, blenders, and coffee makers should be kept off the counter. They’re simple to remove when you’re ready to utilize them.

Kitchen remodeling might be intimidating. If you’re on a tight budget, though, even the slightest things may make a big impact on your kitchen. To begin your project, get additional design ideas or browse through stunning kitchen styles.

—

This content is brought to you by Aleem Butt.

iStockPhoto