5 Car Finance Facts All Drivers Should Know

Did you know car finance is the most popular way for drivers to get a car? Over 90% of drivers finance a brand-new car but even with popularity, there are still many misconceptions around car finance. If you haven’t been one of those that have secured finance in the past, there are a few key features to consider. If you’re looking for more information, we’ve got you covered! Let’s take a look at the top car finance facts all drivers should know before taking out an agreement.

1. There isn’t just one type of agreement.

Car finance may be so popular due to the fact there’s a number of agreements to choose from and you may be better suited to one over the others. In the UK, drivers can choose from a personal loan, hire purchase and personal contract purchase agreements. Each has a different structure, and you may not be suitable for all of them. For example, a personal loan may only be offered to an applicant with a perfect credit score. On the other hand, hire purchase can be bad credit friendly because it’s a secured loan and the title will remain with the lender throughout the agreement. Whatever your situation, it can be worth exploring each agreement and considering which may be best for you.

2. Your credit score does matter.

Whilst bad credit car finance can be more accessible than it used to be, a lower credit score can still pose problems for car finance. In some agreements like PCP, the interest rate you are offered can be credit dependant and lower scoring customer be refused a car loan or get accepted but with a higher interest rate. High interest rates make owning a car more expensive than they need to be and could mean you pay back more money than someone else with better credit would. First, you should check your credit to see where you currently fall on the credit scale and make improvements to better your score before applying.

3. You don’t have to finance at the dealership.

Many people still only assume you can only get car finance from the dealership in which you see a car you like. Dealers can offer finance, but their options may be limited and not suited to your situation. You could also use a car finance broker to help you get a car finance deal and then choose the car you want from a participating dealership. Brokers are usually free to use and work on your behalf to find the best and lowest rate finance deal from a panel of lenders.

4. The lowest monthly payment may not be the best.

When you take out car finance, it’s important the deal is right for your budget. You can use a car payment calculator to see how a term length can affect your monthly payment. You can choose how long you wish to finance your car over, usually 3-5 years and fix the term length to suit your budget. By extending your loan term, the monthly payment will reduce but it may not mean the cheapest finance possible. A longer term means you take longer to get the money back to the lender and can increase your interest rate, making your car finance more expensive.

5. You can pay your finance off early.

It is possible to pay your finance off early and you don’t need to be ties into a lengthy agreement. However, there are restrictions around voluntary termination, and it could cost you. When you take out the contract, these terms will be explained to you and it’s important you take note. You can settle the finance at any time, but if you haven’t reached the halfway point in your agreement or paid off 50% of the deal, you will need to make up the difference in order to hand the car back. If you’re settling the finance after 50% of the value of the deal has been paid, you can simply hand the car back to the dealer.

