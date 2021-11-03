Common Signs of Burst Pipe Homeowners Should Know

—

While burst water pipes tend to mess up your plumbing system, the damage may be more severe than you anticipate. Over time, water leakages from these pipes can lead to serious structural damage to your property. This explains why you need to hire a reputed plumbing company immediately if you have a burst pipe issue at your home. In this post, you will get to know the common signs of a damaged water pipe. Of course, it would be prudent to hire professional plumbers to get the issue fixed, rather than trying out DIY tactics.

5 signs indicating that you have a burst pipe

Make sure to reach out to one of the established plumbers Sydney, if you notice any of the following issues with your pipes.

1. Smelly and discolored water

In case your pipes get damaged under the ground, the water gets contaminated with dirt. Left undetected, these pipes develop rust, which gives a brownish tint to the water. This explains why you would get discolored water from your taps. Besides, the rusted pipe would breed bacteria and germs, which can complicate health.

At times, the water may emit a foul smell, similar to that of rotten eggs. The foul smell comes from hydrogen sulfide, a gas that naturally forms in sewer lines. This indicates leaking sewages in most cases. It is crucial to call in a plumber to fix the issue.

2. Irregular water pressure

In case your water pipe has burst, it would lead to irregular water pressure. At times, you would find that the pressure is mostly lacking, leading to slow dripping of water from the faucets. However, you might experience severe water blasts from the outlets. This clearly indicates a serious plumbing problem.

3. Noises in the walls

Hearing dripping or clanging noises in the walls is not common. This mostly indicates broken plumbing pipes. In most modern homes, these pipes remain concealed behind the walls. Therefore, you need to call in a professional plumber to detect the leakage in the pipe and get the issue fixed. Remember, this sound would be different from the one you get to hear during drain blockages. In case you have clogs, you would be hearing a gurgling sound, not a clanging one.

4. Puddles of water

A burst water pipe may lead to the formation of water puddles under the toilet or sink. It would also lead to the standing of water in your bathroom. In case you have a leaking pipe, the water would settle close to the damaged area of the pipe. Unless you hire a professional plumber immediately, long-standing water can lead to structural damage to your building.

5. Water marks

In case you have a burst pipe in your kitchen or bathroom, the water stains on the walls would tell you the story. Particularly, when you have concealed pipes, you won’t see the water directly leaking. However, the stains left by the leaking water on the walls clearly indicate the problem. Besides, you would notice the walls dampening, leading to the growth of mold.

When should you call up a plumber?

Plumbing issues can aggravate to other complications quickly. Once you notice any of the signs mentioned above, you should reach out to a professional plumber. Of course, you would be looking for affordable plumbing service in your area. Make sure to hire a certified plumber from a reputed company, capable of mitigating your woes.

