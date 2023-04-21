DIY Auto Repairs: 3 Vehicle Parts You Can Replace at Home

—

Car maintenance is a very important part of car ownership, as it extends the longevity and performance of your vehicle. If you can’t always afford to take your car in for maintenance and minor repairs, it makes sense to do so yourself.

Here are 3 vehicle parts you can replace at home, and save money.

Replacing The Oil & Oil Filter

Whereas most car parts should be changed or replaced when the car’s engine is cold, it helps to run your engine for just a few minutes before changing your oil and oil filter.

The key here is just a couple of minutes. Warm oil drains faster than cold, but too hot and you won’t be able to safely work with it.

Your car must be jacked up or driven up onto a ramp so that you can get to the oil plug and filter. Switch off your car, apply the parking brake, and remove the key from the ignition. For safety, place blocks or bricks behind your wheels.

You’ll want to wear safety goggles and gloves for this task, too.

Draining the Old Oil

Consult your owner’s manual for the location of the oil plug. It may differ from one vehicle to the next.

Place an oil pan underneath it and loosen the plug with a wrench.

Then, use your hand to remove the plug.

The oil may be quite hot, and will flow out at an angle – this is normal.

Once the old oil has all drained out, replace the drain plug and use the wrench to tighten it again.

Replacing the Oil Filter

Locate the oil filter which will be mounted on the engine.

Position the oil pan on the ground below it, as some old oil may pour through when you remove it.

You may need a wrench to remove it.

Once the old filter has been carefully removed, wipe the area with a rag to remove oil, and get ready to insert your new filter.

Lightly lubricate its rubber seal with fresh oil, and ensure the seal is sitting correctly before inserting the new oil filter into its position.

Adding New Oil

Once it is secure, open the oil cap and pour new oil in.

Check the oil level with the oil dipstick. Wipe it off with your rag, and replace it. Is it coated with oil up to the “full mark”? If not, add more oil as needed. Always be sure that you replace the oil cap again.

PLEASE TAKE NOTE

Old engine oil is toxic . Drop off the container of the old oil and oil filter at an authorized used engine oil drop-off center

Replacing The Air Filter

Making money won’t make you a better man , but saving money will make you a wise one. So don’t take your car to the car service guys for an air filter change. It’s really easy to do at home.

When you pop the hood, secure it and locate the air filter box.

Release the clamps holding your air filter in place. (Some cars’ air filter boxes may require a screwdriver or ratchet to open the air filter housing.)

Remove the old air filter along with any debris that has settled in there.

Take note of how the old air filter is oriented, as you’ll have to replicate this with the new one.

Insert the new air filter in the same way the old one was situated in the housing.

Reverse your earlier steps with the latches (or screwdriver or ratchet) to secure it once again.

Replacing The Battery

Even if they ever invent flying cars , they’ll still have a battery. Your car needs its battery to start, and if it has sat parked for a long time, the battery eventually dies. It’s possible to recharge your dead car battery in a charger, but if you see that it keeps dying, it’s time to replace it.

Although the car battery charges while you drive, like any other type of battery, it has a lifespan of a certain number of charging cycles. When that is reached, it will no longer take a charge.

You can buy a new car battery at most car dealerships or auto parts centers. But buy the right battery for your vehicle.

Your old battery will be a guide to what you need, or consult your car user manual. In most vehicles, the car battery is in the engine bay, but in some cars, you’ll find it in the trunk or even behind a wheel well or elsewhere. Consult your manual if uncertain.

The battery will have a positive and a negative terminal and corresponding cable. First, look for the (-) sign and remove the negative terminal cable.

If necessary, use a wrench to loosen the cable’s connector. Don’t allow the cable to touch the wrench metal or other parts of the car. Lift it out of the way.

Do the same with the positive terminal cable on the other side of the battery (look for the + sign). Once again, don’t allow it to touch anything.

Some batteries have something holding them in place that will need to be loosened.

Don a pair of rubber gloves, and gently lift the battery straight up and out. A car battery can weigh quite a bit, so be careful to get a good grip on it.

Place it on level ground out of the way, and clear any debris from the area where your new battery will be placed.

Wipe any corrosive deposit from the area with a dry cloth.

Insert the new battery and be careful to orient it the same way the old one was. Reconnect any clamps holding the battery in place, and then move on to the terminal cables. Always reconnect the positive one, first.

