DIY Oil Changes: Tips and Tricks for First-Time Car Owners

Doing your own oil changes can be a daunting task, especially for first-time car owners. But with the right tools, knowledge, and guidance, you can easily learn how to do it yourself and save money in the process. Here are some tips and tricks that will help you perform your own oil changes.

Benefits of Doing an Oil Change Yourself

Doing an oil change yourself can be a great way to save money and time. It is significantly cheaper to change your oil yourself and it’s also a great way to learn more about your car and how it works. By doing the oil change yourself, you can check for any potential problems with your engine or other parts of the car that may need attention. This knowledge can help you keep up with regular maintenance on your car and ensure that it runs smoothly for years to come.

How to Gather the Supplies Needed for a DIY Oil Change

You will need a new oil filter, an oil filter wrench, a drain pan, and of course, the right type of motor oil for your car. It’s also important to have some rags or paper towels on hand for cleaning up any spills. Additionally, you may want to have a funnel handy if you don’t already have one in your toolbox. If you’re worried about costs, there’s a 20 off valvoline coupon you can use to make it even more affordable. Once you have all these items ready, it’s time to begin the process of changing your car’s oil.

Step-by-Step Guide to Changing Your Car’s Oil

1. Warm up the engine – Start the engine and let it run for about five minutes to warm up the oil, so it drains more easily.

2. Lift the car – Use a jack to lift one side of the car off the ground so you can access its underside more easily. Make sure you use jack stands to support it while you work on it for safety.

3. Drain out the old oil– Locate the drain plug at the bottom of your engine and remove it with a wrench or socket set, allowing all of the old oil to drain out and into an appropriate container for disposal later on.

4. Replace the drain plug and filter – Once all of the old oil has drained out, add fresh motor oil through either an opening near your dipstick or directly into your engine’s valve cover (check your owner’s manual for specific directions).

5. Check your oil level and dispose of used materials properly according to the law.

