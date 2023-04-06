Home Renovation Costs in 2023

—

If you’re thinking about renovating your home, it’s important to have an idea of how much it might cost before you begin. Several factors can affect the cost of a home renovation project, including the size of the space you’re renovating, the materials you use, and the extent of the changes you’re making.

In Australia, home remodeling costs can vary widely depending on the location and the type of renovation you’re doing. For example, a bathroom renovation in Sydney might cost more than the same renovation in Adelaide due to differences in labor and material costs. It’s important to do your research and get quotes from several contractors before beginning your renovation project.

In this guide, we’ll take a look at some of the most common home renovation projects in Australia, as well as their estimated costs. We’ll also provide some tips on how to keep your renovation costs under control and make the most of your budget. So, whether you’re planning a kitchen remodel, a bathroom renovation, or a full home renovation, we’ve got you covered!

Will renovation costs be higher this year?

As of 2023, the Australian construction industry is facing persistent challenges that are causing home renovation and new build costs to rise. These challenges include labor and material shortages resulting from the ongoing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war, changes in the national construction code, and the possibility of a looming US recession.

These factors have caused construction costs to climb by 20% in the financial year 2021- 2022, and while they are expected to continue to increase, the rate of growth is expected to slow down considerably by 2024. The labor costs are expected to continue to plague the industry, while certain products, such as tapware and tiles, will continue to face shortages in various parts of the country.

Despite these challenges, renovations are expected to continue at an elevated level as many people are now working from home and COVID lockdowns have shown them how they can improve their homes. The ongoing difficulties may also weed out less financially stable players in the industry, but the supply chain is expected to continue improving with time.

Comparison of renovation costs in Australia through the years

Renovation costs have generally increased over the past decade in Australia.

For instance, the average cost of a kitchen renovation has increased from $12,000 – $16,000 in 2012 to $25,000 – $50,000 in 2022, representing an increase of over 50%.

Similarly, the average cost of a bathroom remodel has increased from $9,000 – $12,000 in 2012 to $15,000 – $30,000 in 2022, representing an increase of up to 150%.

The cost of a bedroom extension has also seen a significant increase, with the average cost going from $18,000 – $24,000 in 2012 to $35,000 – $100,000 in 2022, representing an increase of up to 320%.

On the other hand, the cost of building a deck or patio has remained relatively stable, with only a slight increase over the past decade.

The average cost of building a deck or patio increased from $1,620 – $8,000 in 2012 to $1,800 – $9,000 in 2022, representing an increase of up to 12.5%.

Renovation costs in Australia have varied over the years, depending on a variety of factors such as economic conditions, construction material costs, cost of labor, and demand for renovation services. However, here is a general overview of how renovation costs in Australia have changed over the years:

The 2010s saw a gradual increase in renovation costs as the Australian economy recovered from the global financial crisis. Labor costs continued to rise, and there was a growing demand for high-quality materials and sustainable building practices. The 2020s: As of 2023, renovation costs in Australia continue to rise due to a variety of factors. These include an increase in demand for renovation services due to the COVID-19 pandemic, rising construction material costs, and a shortage of skilled labor. However, the extent to which these factors affect renovation costs varies depending on location, the size and scope of the renovation project, and other individual factors.

Weighing in the pros: Is renovating your house worth it?

Home extensions and major renovations can indeed be expensive, but they can also increase the value of your home. It’s important to carefully plan your renovation project to ensure that it adds value to your home and doesn’t end up costing more than it’s worth.

As a general rule, renovations should not cost more than 5 to 10 percent of the value of your home. In this range, you can expect to profit from your renovations. However, it’s also important to keep in mind that the value added to your home by renovations can vary depending on a range of factors, including the quality of the work, the location of your home, and the current state of the real estate market.

To get a better idea of how much value your renovations will add to your home, it’s a good idea to do some research. One way to do this is to talk to local real estate agents and compare the prices of homes with two, three, and four bedrooms in your area. You can also get quotes from home extension builders to find out how much your extension will cost and get an idea of the potential return on investment.

Ultimately, the decision to undertake a home renovation or extension should be based on your circumstances and goals, as well as your budget and the potential value added to your home. It’s important to carefully weigh the costs and benefits of any renovation project before making a decision.

How can I finance my home renovation?

There are several ways to finance a home renovation, including the following:

1. Loans: You can take out a personal loan or a home equity loan to finance your renovation project . Personal loans can be either unsecured or secured. Unsecured loans typically have higher interest rates than secured loans because you won’t need collateral to acquire a loan.

2. Credit cards: You can use a credit card to finance your renovation project, but it’s important to be aware of the high-interest rates that credit cards often charge. If you choose to use a credit card, consider applying for a card with a 0% introductory APR and pay off the balance before the promotional period ends.

3. Savings: If you have enough savings, you can use them to finance your renovation project. This is often the most cost-effective option, as you won’t have to pay interest on a loan or credit card balance.

4. Government programs: Some governments offer programs to help homeowners finance home renovations. Check with your local government to see if any programs are available in your area.

When deciding how to finance your home renovation, it’s important to consider your budget, credit score, and financial goals. Compare the interest rates and fees of different financing options if you are considering to get a home renovation loan , and choose the one that best fits your needs and financial situation. It’s also important to have a solid plan in place for your renovation project, including a realistic budget and timeline.

