In the world of fishing reels, not all are equal. Fishing reels come in various styles, materials, and price points.

But should you invest in a high-end fishing reel? Why spend more money when a less expensive alternative might do the job just as well?

This is the dilemma many anglers face when deciding how to choose a new fishing reel.

So here are four key things to keep in mind when choosing a new fishing reel:

Quality

The quality of the fishing reel should be the deciding factor. A high-quality fishing reel will not let you down midway through retrieving your all-important catch.

Generally speaking, reels with a higher percentage of plastic than metal tend to be less robust. These are the reels to avoid if you fish regularly and want long-term performance. Metal, bronze, stainless steel, and aluminum reels are significantly more durable than reels composed of plastic.

It’s also a good idea to inspect the fishing reel for seals. These are necessary to keep out debris, salinity, and other contaminants while you’re out fishing. Ideally, your fishing reel of choice should have a well-designed set of components, including seals, that work together to keep out the elements.

Reels built with quality material and components are better able to withstand harsh weather conditions.

Choosing a new fishing reel with high-quality components might cost you a bit more but it will be worth it in the long run.

Type of Fishing Reel

The type of fishing you are planning to do, and the species you are wanting to catch, dramatically influence the type of fishing reel, you should buy.

Fishing reel designs have changed over time. But conventional reels are a style that has been around for many years. They are one of the oldest designs. Because they were made to be robust, sturdy, and long-lasting. Thus this classic type of fishing reel has endured.

There are lots of different types of fishing reels on the market. Some fishing reels, like spinning reels, are versatile and easier to use. Others like fly reels are more specialized.

So do some research and try to match the type of fishing reel with the style of fishing you are planning to maximize your chances of success.

Drag System

The drag system is arguable the most important part of a fishing reel. Why? Because it stops your line from breaking and the fish from getting away. A drag system fault is the most common reel malfunction that results in losing a fish.

So choose a new fishing reel with a robust drag mechanism. A quality fishing reel should have a smooth and consistent drag. A sticky drag is to be avoided as it results in too much or inconsistent line tension which can result in line breakage or pulled hooks.

Technology has improved in this area a lot over the recent years. Meaning smaller and lighter fishing reels are now able to higher levels of drag to stop even the biggest fish. Find out what components the drag system is made of. Higher quality fishing reels will most likely have carbon fiber drag washers which will deliver the smooth and powerful drag you are looking for.

Manufacturer

Higher quality fishing reels tend to be made by manufacturers with more robust quality control standards.

So do some research on the manufacturer’s background. Buying from a company that has a strong reputation and a lot of positive feedback is always a good idea.

Read some online buying guides and reviews to learn which fishing reels and manufacturers are highly recommended by experienced anglers.

Check out what warranty the manufacturer provides. If they stand behind their product and provide a warranty for several years this gives you some reassurance you are getting a quality product.

Likewise, can you get spare parts from the manufacturer if you need to? With some cheaper manufacturers if something goes wrong outside the warranty period you can’t get a replacement part. So you just have to throw the reel away.

When deciding how to choose a new fishing reel manufacturers like Penn, Okuma, Daiwa & Shimano are great examples of big well-known manufacturers that you can’t go too wrong with.

