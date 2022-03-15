How to Choose Furniture for a Small Living Space

—

There are several benefits to living in a small house or apartment. There is less to clean, less to maintain, fewer repairs to be made, and you don’t have to pay for space you won’t use. However, one of the difficulties is selecting and organizing furnishings for that limited living area.

It’s critical to have enough furniture to be comfortable while entertaining your friends and family. The difficulty is choosing and arranging your furniture so that your living space does not look congested.

Here are some of our favorite ideas and methods for making the most of your tiny home or workplace by choosing the right furniture for the area.

1. In a Small Living Space, Use Multi-Functional Furniture.

‘Investing in versatile furniture may help you maximize space in a small living room,’ suggest Jen and Marr, proprietors of Interior Fox. ‘An ottoman footstool is an excellent place to start since it serves as additional seating for when visitors arrive, extra storage, and, best of all, a place to put up your feet at the end of a long day.’ Instead of needing to accommodate two parts, there is just one design to fit in, freeing up more space while maintaining all features. Consider the following:

Consider a storage footstool in place of a coffee table. The latter serves as both a coffee table and a comfy footrest, and the lift-up top reveals enough storage inside.

If you require a workstation in a tiny living room, a smaller console table is a better option. It has more than enough desk space for a laptop and may be utilized for table lighting and display when not in use. Consider placing it behind a sofa rather than against a wall, freeing up space on the room’s sides for additional furnishings.

Select cushioned cubes that may be used as occasional tables and extra seats as needed. They slip easily beneath a console table or alongside seats when not in use.

2. Explore Transforming Furniture.

Transforming furniture is defined as any piece of furniture that can serve two or more functions. A couch bed or futon is perhaps the most famous example. It may be used as a couch during the day and transformed into a bed at night. A washer and dryer combination is another standard dual-purpose device. This proper combo can wash and dry your garments, giving you extra room to fold or iron your freshly cleaned items.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

However, with the introduction of online and brick-and-mortar companies specializing in supplying furniture for compact spaces, there are now many alternative transforming selections. Two examples are a dining table that slides up to a custom board game table and stackable chairs that convert from one seat to two or more.

3. In a Compact Living Area, Include Built-in Storage.

Individual storage furniture ideas, such as a bookcase, a TV unit, a cabinet for films or music, and so on, can take up a lot of space in a tiny living room, making the seating area feel crowded. Instead, replace the entire thing with a unique combination of shelving, drawers, and cupboards along a wall that houses everything you own.

For a fashionable alternative to a tv stand, try a built-in cabinet or low-profile media unit; it gives additional space to tuck away stuff out of sight while providing a clutter-free living area to relax in.

And, because the storage in the space is in the shape of a particular piece of furniture, don’t worry about going big on this feature because it won’t be overwhelming. The products used the least frequently can be stored at the top.

If you have goods that you don’t want on show and need to keep in the living room, look for modular designs that allow you to put together the right balance of open and closed storage.

Start with small designs that may incorporate features such as a pull-down desk or other handy additions.

4. Choose the Appropriate Furniture Shape for a Compact Living Room.

In a small living space, it’s not just about the items you pick. Their design and substance can also contribute to the illusion of a larger area.

Look for furniture that can be seen beneath, such as a sofa or armchair, a bookshelf, a footstool, and so on. More floor on display means a more extensive impression of space. Look for thin legs rather than large feet on these designs.

Take note of the general form of the goods. Scrolled arms take up valuable space in tiny spaces and impinge on circulation regions. Look for components that are slender, high, and squared off.

5. Choose the Best Materials for the Living Rooms’ Furnishings.

If you include wood furniture, keep in mind that dark woods might appear weighty in a tiny area, whereas the same size item in a light wood appears less imposing.

White, cream or light grey painted wood cabinet furniture is also a space saver. You may paint the shelves the same color as the wall behind it to blend in.

Materials such as glass or acrylic can be used to reduce the environmental effect of occasional tables without sacrificing usefulness. An acrylic side chair is also helpful as additional sitting doesn’t take up much space in the room.

6. Select the Best Sofa for a Small Living Room.

You may believe that a tiny couch is necessary for a small living room, but if you want to create a comfortable, friendly, and welcoming space and seat as many people as possible, don’t be afraid to go bigger with your sofa. Choose a sectional that will hug the room’s walls and add to the cocooning effect you may embrace in compact spaces. Choose a light hue that will not visibly take up space in the area, and keep the rest of the furnishings in the room to a minimum.

7. Don’t Overspend

This may sound apparent, but you’d be shocked how many new homeowners rush out and buy more furniture than they truly need. Plan ahead of time and give it some thought.

Begin by compiling a list of every piece of furniture you can imagine in your home. Next, measure the total amount of accessible space in each room. Examine your area with the furnishings on your list. This will give you a better sense of how much you can comfortably fit into each space.

It will be easy if you take it easy.

As previously said, many homeowners rush out and purchase excessive furniture. Get one piece of furniture at a time now that you’ve prepared a list of what you want. It’s simple to visualize the furniture in your living room, but it doesn’t necessarily correspond to how it will appear.

If you buy one item at a time, you’ll have a better idea of whether the other furniture you desire will fit. You could find that you have more room than you imagined, in which case you might choose a different piece. On the other hand, you may learn that you don’t have

—

This content is brought to you by Noah Kain

iStockPhoto