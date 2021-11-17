How To Give Your House a Facelift on Budget

—

Want to make the right first impression? Do it by sprucing up your home exterior. Now wondering about the cost. Don’t worry, it won’t cost you heaps. Here is what you need for an economical exterior makeover.

Modern Exterior Paint or Cladding

Old, dull, and lifeless walls not only make your façade boring but also fails to protect your house from extreme weather conditions. If you’re after a head-turning exterior that also shields the house from wind, storms, and other environmental hazards, go for exterior wall cladding. Fibre cement cladding offers excellent street appeal as well as a multitude of time and cost-saving benefits. If you’re simply after the aesthetics, you can also explore exterior wall painting options. Both these options are good considerations for your home exterior, and you can pick any depending upon your budget.

Driveway Makeover

Most of the time the edges or sides of your driveway are filled with gravel or grass. If your driveway is attached to your garage, you’ll usually find some space in extreme corners. Make the most of these spaces and plant some shrubs, trees, or lawns. Christmas trees or Bangalow Palms planted in a symmetrical order around the edges of your property offer lush foliage all year round. While considering the aesthetics, don’t forget the purpose. Your driveway should be smooth for parking your car safely. Consider concrete slabs, concrete driveway provides easy access and a safe pathway for your vehicles.

Front Door

Never use more than three colors for your front façade. If you have chosen to color your exterior wall, then keep your front door monochromatic and simple. If you’ve clad your walls, you can choose to go for a statement front door. Contrasting styles & colors look appealing, but that is not always the case. Sometimes less is more! A minimalistic makeover offers a cost-effective and stunning exterior.

Oversize timber doors are in trend now. If you’ve got the space and budget, surely go for it. However, if you need a front door update on a budget, choose simple & contemporary black door and adorn it with gold accents.

Here are some DOs and DON’Ts to consider before planning a home exterior makeover.

Don’t overestimate your DIY abilities. Although there are many things that you can do yourself, leave some to the professional. For instance, if you want to clad your façade walls or change your roofing, you’ll need to hire a pro. Doing such big projects yourself will turn out to be time-consuming and expensive (As you’ll have to buy the majority of the gear to finish the job)

Do your research thoroughly and stick to the plan. If you’ve got a tight budget, focus on high ROI projects rather than on aesthetics. Return On Investment projects like new siding, replacing the porch, or repairing the driveway will increase the value of your home and get you more money when you sell the house.

Do not choose aesthetics over function. If you focus heavily on the aesthetics and ignore the functionality of your exterior, you’ll end up with a high-maintenance and expensive home to care for. Maintain a good balance between looks and function for a reasonable exterior that looks decent and provides functional benefits.

