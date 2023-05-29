How to Restart Your Air Conditioner After a Power Outage

—

In the spring and summer, we have become accustomed to the odd severe storm. Lightning is a much more immediate danger to your home than the wind is during severe weather. It is possible to lose power to your home entirely if lightning strikes a power line close by, rendering all of your appliances inoperable.

Your air conditioner relies on electricity to function, so knowing how to restart it in the event of a blackout is important. It is also important to contact an aircon expert like www.airconservicing.org. Today, we’ll show you how to get your air conditioner running again after a blackout.

1. Turn The Thermostat Off By Pressing The “Off” Button:

By doing this action, you’re telling the thermostat to cease “asking” the air conditioner to start cooling until you’ve reset the breaker(s) within and outside the unit. If your thermostat is battery-operated, try replacing the batteries before trying anything else.

2. Reset The Breakers:

Overloading the circuit of the air conditioner will cause the breaker to trip if there is a power surge. Look for the HVAC or air conditioning breaker in your home’s electrical panel. Search for the switch that is in the neutral position if there is no label. Toggle the switch to “Off” and then back to “On.”

3. Just Give It Half An Hour:

Wait 30 minutes following the preceding step, as advised by air conditioner replacement professionals from marvellous.sg.This may seem like an extremely long time, but it’s actually only long enough for the air conditioner to reset its internal circuit breaker once the power went out.

4. Adjust the temperature to “Cool”:

Set the thermostat back to “Cool” once the initial 30 minutes have passed. The air conditioner should now be functional again. If so, turn the thermostat down to where it will be at least five degrees colder than the room’s outside temperature.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

5. Get in touch with an HVAC technician:

If the aforementioned measures fail to resolve the issue, it may be time to call in the experts. Do not try to remedy the problem on your own; instead, contact a professional HVAC service. Because, after all, HVAC and electrical problems are best handled by experts.

Reasons Why It’s Crucial to Reset Your Air Conditioner Properly:

Some people may not see the point in learning how to restart the air conditioner in the event of a power failure. They’ll quickly get back to cooling off their home by turning the thermostat back on or flipping the breaker back to the “on” position. However, there are precise procedures to follow for a reason, and if they aren’t carried out as intended, bad things can happen.

If you turn off a circuit breaker, for instance, it will take a minute for the system to recover from the sudden loss of power. Turning it back to the “on” position resets the internal circuit breaker. If you start using it before it has had a chance to reset internally, you could end up damaging the whole thing.

Another example is turning the thermostat to “off” while you finish setting it back up. With the thermostat set to “on” or “cool,” the air conditioner will run continuously to provide a comfortable environment. While the internal circuit breaker is resetting, this will have no effect. There will be a strong urge to both relax and get things done. Damage to the internal breaker may necessitate more extensive maintenance.

Clearly, you can’t skip any of the steps, as they all contribute to the success of your thermostat reset. Maintaining your air conditioner on a regular basis will help you avoid expensive repairs down the road.

Why AC Won’t Start After A Power Outage:

· Faulty Capacitor:

A capacitor is used to power the air conditioner’s compressor. The capacitor can fail due to power surges experienced during an outage. If the capacitor fails during a blackout, the air conditioner won’t restart when power is restored. As a result, the heat exchange process is not being carried out by the outside unit, while the inside unit continues to function normally.

Because the heat exchange process is incomplete, your air conditioner is not producing cool air during the cooling cycle. Looking into the external unit, you may visually evaluate the capacitor’s condition. If the capacitor has blown, a professional HVAC specialist will need to fix this problem.

· Compressor Failure:

The air conditioner’s compressor may also break if there is a power spike. When the compressor stops working, no heat is transferred, and the air conditioner stops producing cold air. Because there is no refrigerant being cycled through the system, no warm air is being removed.

Your trusted HVAC technician can inspect the compressor and let you know if it was harmed during the blackout. If the compressor has failed, it must be replaced for the system to work again.

—

This content is brought to you by Ayesha Majeed

iStockPhoto