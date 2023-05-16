—

It’s no secret that gardening and homesteading can be incredibly rewarding activities – not only do plants provide beauty and bounty, they nourish our soul too. But few of us realize the astonishing mental health benefits that this practice can bring in addition to physical health benefits. From getting outside, engaging with nature, and learning new skills to having a sense of purpose and accomplishment in life; these are just a handful of ways that tending to your garden or homestead can promote wellbeing. Let’s explore the scientifically-backed mental health outcomes associated with gardening and homesteading today.

Introducing the Mental Health Benefits of Gardening and Homesteading

In today’s fast-paced society, finding moments of relaxation and peace can seem like a luxury. However, there is a relaxing and fulfilling activity that is often overlooked: gardening. Research has shown that growing vegetables and plants not only contributes to physical health but also has mental health benefits. Planting, watering and nurturing your garden can be therapeutic and reduce stress and anxiety. In fact, one study found that gardening reduced symptoms of depression by 30%. Additionally, for homesteaders, building and maintaining a greenhouse can be a useful tool for year-round gardening. So, whether you’re looking to grow your own food or just need a moment of serenity, go ahead and invest in a greenhouse kit . Your mind and body will thank you.

What homesteading teaches us about patience, resilience, and self-sufficiency

Homesteading is not just a lifestyle, it’s a way of life. Living off the land teaches us many things, but among the most important are patience, resilience, and self-sufficiency. Homesteaders must learn to wait for the fruits of their labor to come to fruition, and they must be able to persevere through challenging times. Whether it’s a failed crop or a harsh winter, homesteaders must be able to bounce back and carry on. Through all of this, they learn to rely on themselves and their own abilities rather than outsourcing their needs to others. At its core, homesteading teaches us to be self-reliant and to have faith in our own abilities. These are valuable lessons that can serve us well in all areas of life.

More than just a hobby – gardening as a form of therapy

There’s something therapeutic about digging your hands into the earth and tending to a garden. Gardening not only provides colorful and fragrant blooms to brighten up your space, but it can also offer much-needed stress relief and relaxation. Studies have shown that gardening can help boost mood and even reduce symptoms of depression and anxiety. It’s no wonder that healthcare professionals have started incorporating gardening into their therapy practices. Whether it’s tending to a community garden or simply planting a few herbs in your backyard, gardening is more than just a hobby – it can be a form of healing.

No green thumb? No worries.

Gardening and homesteading are more than just activities for the green-thumbed. As we have discussed, engaging in these activities can be powerful forms of therapy that benefit mental health as well as physical wellbeing. By encouraging stress reduction, resilience, patience, and self-sufficiency, gardening and homesteading are invaluable tools to help us manage life’s challenges. With all the evidence showing how helpful the garden can be for our minds and bodies, why not give it a try? Even if you don’t have room for a full homestead or farm, you can start small and watch your garden fill with beauty over time. You’ll be surprised at how much better you’ll feel after spending some time tending to your plants outside.

