What Plumbing Jobs Can I do Myself In Queensland?

Many Australians love to do things for themselves around the home. We often fix our own cars, do some landscaping, maybe paint the house or even perform home renovations. If something in the home needs repairing or replacing, we’ll often attempt to do it ourselves. This also applies to tasks involving the home’s plumbing system. While some plumbing jobs can be attempted by the homeowner, others should only be carried out by a licensed plumber; both for legal reasons and for safety and security. Let’s look at what plumbing jobs you can and can’t do around the home and when you absolutely have to call in an experienced and licensed plumber.

You Can Change Your Own Tap Washers

Dripping and leaking taps inside and outside the home are one of the most common plumbing issues encountered. Tap washers wear out over time and need to be replaced to create a good seal. You don’t need to be a licensed plumber to replace your home’s tap washers. Just be sure to turn of the mains water supply before attempting to do so.

You Can Replace the Shower Head

If you’ve been living in your home for a while, you might find that the showerhead is a little old and clogged up and not working as efficiently as it used to. Or, you want to conserve water and plan to fit a low-flow showerhead. You don’t have to be a licensed plumber to replace the showerhead and you don’t even need to turn of the mains water to switch it out.

You Can Replace Parts In Your Toilet Cistern

Inside the toilet cistern (where the water is stored) there are various small parts that can wear out. Examples are:

The drop valve washer

Float valve washer

Suction cup rubber

If you need to replace any of these parts within the cistern and feel you have the skill to do so, you are allowed to by law. If you don’t feel confident in replacing the parts yourself, either find someone who does or call in the plumber to do it for you. Either way, you don’t want a toilet that continually leaks and wastes water.

You Can Replace a Domestic Water Filter Cartridge

If you have a domestic water filtration system fitted to your kitchen tap, the filter cartridges inside them need to be replaced from time to time and yes, anyone is allowed to change out the filter cartridge. There’s no need to call in a professional to do so.

You Can Replace Ground Level Inspection Plates and Openings On Sanitary Drains

The cleaning or replacement of traps on drains can be done by anyone and doesn’t require calling in an expert. So long as you know what to do, you can clean the traps on sanitary drains or even replace inspection plates as necessary. This is more of a general maintenance task rather than a plumbing task and doesn’t require any special training.

You Can Do Your Own Drain and Toilet Clearing and Cleaning

Both drains and the toilet can become clogged or slow to drain when debris builds up inside the pipes. With the assistance of a plunger or even a toilet/pipe snake, you can attempt to unclog the drains or toilet yourself.

However, for more serious blockages that you simply can’t dislodge, you will want to give your plumber a call to come in and investigate the blockage further. They can send CCTV cameras down the pipes to see exactly what’s going on in there and come up with a solution.

Along with attempting to dislodge debris with a plunger or snake, you can also perform your own drain cleaning and sanitizing. If you do decide to use a drain cleaner or sanitizer, choose a product that’s environmentally friendly and one that doesn’t contain harsh chemicals.

You Can’t Install Your Own Plumbing Piping System

If you want to install or replace plumbing pipes anywhere within the home or out in the yard, by law you must call in a licensed plumber to carry out this type of plumbing work. Apart from the rules and regulations, you wouldn’t want to be messing around with the plumbing in this manner anyway. It’s better to have the peace of mind that the job has been done right the first time by a professional.

You Can’t Install Or Replace the Hot Water System

If you need a new hot water system installed in the home, this is not a task anyone should attempt themselves. A professional plumber is required to do the installation or perform a hot water system replacement.

Installing a hot water system properly requires an expert. There is plumbing that needs to be connected to the new hot water system, along with electricity to power it (for electric models). Your plumber will also be able to ascertain that the new system is working as it should and make any adjustments where necessary.

If you’re going to invest the money in a new hot water system, then you’ll want it to be working as efficiently as it possibly can.

You Can’t Install Your Own Toilet System

While you can replace some of the small parts within the toilet cistern and you can also attempt to unclog a blocked toilet with either a plunger or toilet snake, no DIY handyperson should attempt to install a complete toilet system. This is a task best left to a trained and licensed professional.

Even if you were allowed to install a new toilet yourself, would you really want to risk not doing the job properly and having a toilet that leaks everywhere? Not a very enticing scenario at all.

In Conclusion

While there are minor maintenance tasks homeowners can readily take care of themselves, for the majority of your home’s plumbing, calling in the services of a licensed plumber will both be preferable and required by law. On the Sunshine Coast, Refined Plumbing is the team to call.

