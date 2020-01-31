15 Inspirational Movies About Education For Students

—

We cannot imagine our casual life without movies, right? During breakfast or a lazy holiday, we are always watching something. So, let’s try to do this with some benefits. Here is our list of films, which will definitely inspire you, as a student.

1. 3 Idiots (2009)

Funny, but an instructive movie about different choices in your life: a future profession, priorities and in general – your own way how to live, be successful, but still a Human. Three best friends will show you how they deal with that.

2. Good Will Hunting (1997)

The great movie with a star cast and Oscar for Best Original Screenplay. It shows that having a gift and talent is not enough for happiness and successful life. The main character faced challenges with receiving support from others, who notice that this guy is a genius in math. Will Hunting found friendship, love, and opportunities, but to keep all this, he should work hard and believe that he worth it.

3. The Class (2008)

This movie touches many ideas and problems that every one of us faces. The teachers collectively want to inspire their students, but it is not as easy as they wish. They try to find the best way to get connected with their students. “The Class” will help you to look at studying and teaching processes from a different point of view.

4. Searching for Bobby Fisher (1993)

“Maybe, it’s better not to be the best” – words from this inspiring film, which shows us that the most successful ways and approaches could not work for your particular talent. This story is about a young boy, who is the greatest chess player and whose father wants to make a star from his son. But Josh goes on to win on his own terms.

5. The First Grader (2010)

Let’s remember that not everyone has a chance to study at university, and even at school. This biographical drama is a real story of an old man, who decided to join the classes in elementary school at the age of 84. The main character inspired a whole new generation of people to go to school for the first time and motivated those who are already getting an education to appreciate this opportunity.

6. Precious (2009)

This film touches so many modern issues and probably it could be hard to watch it without tears. However, it will definitely motivate you to stay strong even in the worst situation of your life.

7. The Blind Side (2009)

“The Blind Side” with a great cast as well. This film is about the potential and support that we can provide. Everyone deserves a chance for a better life, for education, for family, and for love. Sometimes our small gesture can have a huge impact on someone’s life.

8. Finding Forrester (2000)

An absolutely inspiring and instructive film about the friendship of young, talented sportsman, who likes literature as much as sport and old famous writer, who became a hermit. One helped another, and in the end, both changed their lives.

9. Dead Poets Society (1989)

The movie with Robin Williams, who played the role of a teacher who inspired students with his nontraditional teaching methods, can motivate you to change your learning life and help to find your individuality. It shows how important is to choose the life way on your own.

10. The Theory of Everything (2014)

This movie shows us the story of Stephen Hawking, the greatest cosmologist and physicist with a horrible disease, whose contribution to the world of science is huge. The film is inspirational for all students, especially ones with special needs – there isn’t a boundary of what you can achieve.

11. Music of the Hearts (1999)

Beautiful, based on a true story, a film about a violin teacher who builds a music program in an inner-city Harlem school. It shows how important is to be able to see possibilities and make every effort to become better and achieve more.

12. The Great Debaters (2007)

Throughout your life, it is important to challenge yourself and others to get success in your life, and this movie is exactly about that. Again, this real-life story is about a teacher, who tried to motivate and help his students during the debating championships. This story will lift your spirit and motivate to never give up.

13. The Social Network (2010)

This inspirational Hollywood movie shows the journey of Mark Zuckerberg from a Harvard student to a multi-millionaire. The Social Network tells that every student can turn their dream into reality.

14. Remember the Titans (2000)

A great cast, true story, and funny scenes make this movie worth the top places in all lists. The film is about achievements, which you can get through leadership and teamwork, no matter who you are and where are you from.

15 The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)

Probably you saw this movie, but it will be a good idea to watch it again. The inspiring story of a man who had failed in almost every field in his life. But despite this, he found the strength to fight for a better life for his son and for himself. Just as one job expert from CraftResumes said: “it is never too late for learning.”

Let’s keep being inspired!

