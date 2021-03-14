7 Reasons Nursing is a Great Career for Men

—

Although the majority of doctors in the U.S. are male, men are significantly underrepresented when it comes to nursing. In North America, 86% of nurses are female, while women account for 84% of nurses in Europe and 81% in the Western Pacific region. Given these statistics, it’s easy to assume that nursing is a career for women, but this simply isn’t the case.

While most nurses may be female, there is an increased demand for male nurses and a rise in the number of men who are choosing nursing as a career. If you’re searching for your dream job or you’re considering changing from one industry to another, take a look at these seven reasons why nursing is a great career for men:

1. Employment Opportunities

Whatever career you choose, you’ll want to ensure there are plenty of employment opportunities available. When it comes to nursing, you shouldn’t have any problems finding a job role. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, job opportunities for Registered Nurses (RNs) will grow by 7% between 2019-2029, which is faster than the national average. With almost a quarter of a million new RN roles set to be created, anyone who qualifies as a Registered Nurse will have a good chance of securing a role in their preferred location.

As a qualified male RN, however, you may find it even easier to secure your dream job. After all, when most candidates will be women, employers are actively looking for male nurses in a bid to promote diversity and equality in the workplace.

2. Fast Routes to Qualification

Many people are wary about joining the medical profession because they assume it will take years to qualify. However, there are ways you can fast-track your training. If you’ve already completed a bachelor’s degree in a non-nursing subject, for example, you could enroll in Baylor University’s accelerated BSN online programs. With a combination of online learning and clinical experience, an accelerated program gives you everything you need to qualify as an RN.

After completing your BSN, you’ll simply need to sit the NCLEX-RN exam issued by the National Council of State Boards of Nursing (NCSBN) to obtain state licensure, and then you’ll be ready to begin working as a Registered Nurse.

3. Career Progression

Although working as an RN can be a fulfilling and rewarding career in itself, there are opportunities to enhance your skills and take on more responsibilities, if you choose to. By studying to become a Nurse Practitioner (NP) or a Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP), for example, you can undertake more autonomous roles and showcase your leadership skills.

Of course, your earning potential also increases if you choose to climb the career ladder, and your employability skyrockets too. In fact, job roles for Nurse Practitioners, Nurse Midwives, and Nurse Anesthetists are expected to grow by 45% between 2019-2029, which means there will be plenty of opportunities for you to secure employment as an advanced nurse.

4. Shatter Stereotypes

There’s no doubt that nursing is still seen as a ‘female profession’ by many people but anyone with experience in the medical field knows that men can be just as successful in nursing. By choosing to qualify as a nurse, you’ll play a crucial role in shattering long-held stereotypes. Whether you choose to be an ambassador for male nurses, join The American Association for Men in Nursing, or simply fly the flag by doing your job, you’ll play a part in challenging prejudices and show just how successful men can be in nursing.

5. Choice of Specialties

As you gain more experience as an RN, you might decide that there’s a particular area of nursing that you’re most interested in or that you’re driven to work with a particular patient demographic. If so, there are plenty of opportunities to specialize.

You may decide to become a Cardiac Nurse, Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist (CRNA), or a Trauma Nurse, for example. Alternatively, you might decide that a career as a Nurse Educator or a Nurse Advocate is the right option for you. Whatever your professional interests, the wide range of specialties available to nurses will give you the opportunity to pursue your ambitions.

6. Deliver Great Care

All nurses are driven to deliver great patient care, so, if you want a career that will enable you to help others, nursing is a perfect choice. As men are underrepresented in the profession, there are many instances in which male patients feel unable to ask for a male nurse to attend to them. It’s particularly important that all patients feel comfortable with their medical professionals, which means giving individuals the option to have a same-gender doctor or nurse conduct procedures or examinations. As a male nurse, you’ll be able to ensure that male patients feel comfortable receiving medical care and are able to request a same-gender medical professional, if they choose to do so.

7. Career Stability

Job security is an important element of any successful career. Fortunately, nurses will always be in high demand, which means you’ll enjoy a high degree of career stability. After all, people will always require medical care, so you can be confident that hospitals, outpatient clinics and doctor’s surgeries will continue to employ qualified and competent nurses.

Furthermore, your skills as a nurse will enable you to secure employment in any location. If you want to relocate to another state or travel internationally, for example, your nursing qualifications can easily be transferred to another region. As healthcare requirements are universal, you’ll find that your skills and competencies as a trained nurse will provide you with the career stability you crave.

Becoming a Male Nurse

With so many great reasons to qualify as a nurse, it’s easy to see why an increasing number of men are considering nursing as a career. If you want to use your knowledge and skills to help others, while bucking tradition and shattering stereotypes, then a career in nursing could be just what you’re looking for.

—

This content is brought to you by Karel Dekar.

Photo: Shutterstock